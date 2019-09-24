Log in
CHINA LONGYUAN POWER GROUP CORP LTD

(0916)
China Longyuan Power : CHANGE OF CHAIRMAN PROPOSED CHANGE OF DIRECTOR CHANGE OF PRESIDENT

09/24/2019 | 07:02am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHANGE OF CHAIRMAN

PROPOSED CHANGE OF DIRECTOR

CHANGE OF PRESIDENT

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited* (the "Company") hereby announces that:

Change of Chairman

Mr. Qiao Baoping, due to his retirement, has resigned as a non-executive director, the chairman of the Board and the chairman of the nomination committee under the Board of the Company with immediate effect. Mr. Jia Yanbing, an executive director of the Company, is hereby appointed as the chairman of the Board and the chairman of the nomination committee under the Board with immediate effect until the expiry of the term of the current session of the Board.

Proposed Change of Director

Mr. Huang Qun proposes to resign as an executive director and a member of the strategic committee under the Board due to change of work, with effect from the date on which the proposed appointment of the new director is approved by the shareholders at the extraordinary general meeting. Mr. Sun Jinbiao has been nominated as an executive director and a member of the strategic committee under the Board, with effect from the date on which relevant change of director is approved by the shareholders at the extraordinary general meeting and until the expiry of the term of the current session of the Board.

Details of Mr. Sun Jinbiao, which are required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") are set out as follows:

Sun Jinbiao ( 孫 勁 ), aged 48, graduated from Beijing College of Economics ( 北 京 經 濟 學 院) with a bachelor degree in economics and from The Open University of Hong Kong with a master degree in business administration. He is a senior economist. He successively served as deputy head and head of the Labor Insurance Division of the Human Resources Department, and deputy director of the Human Resources Department of China Guodian Corporation ( 中 國 國 電 集 團 公 司); a member of the municipal standing committee and deputy mayor (titular position) of Huaibei City, Anhui Province; and secretary and deputy director of the Organization and Personnel

Department (Human Resources Department) of China Energy Investment Corporation Limited ( 國 家 能 源 投 資 集 團 有 限 責 任 公 司).

Save as disclosed above, Mr. Sun Jinbiao did not hold any directorship in any listed public companies or any other position of the Company and its subsidiaries in the past three years.

Save as disclosed above, Mr. Sun Jinbiao has no relationship with any directors, supervisors, senior management, substantial shareholders (as defined in the Listing Rules) or controlling shareholder (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company.

As of the date of this announcement, Mr. Sun Jinbiao has no interest in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong). Save as disclosed above, as far as the Board is aware, there is no any other matters in relation to the appointment of Mr. Sun Jinbiao as a director of the Company that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company nor any information that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rules 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules.

The Board agrees to authorize the remuneration and assessment committee of the Board to determine the remuneration of Mr. Sun Jinbiao according to his terms of reference and taking into account his duties and responsibilities in the Company upon his directorship appointment being approved at the general meeting, and to authorize the chairman of the Board or any one of the executive directors to enter into a service contract with the new director and handle all other relevant matters on behalf of the Company upon the candidate for new director being approved at the general meeting. A circular containing, among other matters, details of the proposed nomination of director, together with a notice of the general meeting, will be dispatched to the shareholders as soon as practicable.

Change of President

Having been appointed as the chairman of the Board, Mr. Jia Yanbing, an executive director of the Company, has resigned as the president of the Company (the "President") with immediate effect. Mr. Sun Jinbiao has been appointed as the new President to replace Mr. Jia Yanbing with immediate effect until the expiry of the term of the current session of the Board.

Each of Mr. Qiao Baoping and Mr. Huang Qun has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company. The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its gratitude to Mr. Qiao Baoping and Mr. Huang Qun for their contributions to the Company during their tenure as directors of the Company.

By order of the Board

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited*

Jia Nansong

Vice President, Board Secretary and Joint Company Secretary

Beijing, the PRC, 24 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Jia Yanbing and Mr. Huang Qun; the non-executive directors are Mr. Liu Jinhuan, Mr. Luan Baoxing and Mr. Yang Xiangbin; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Zhang Songyi, Mr. Meng Yan and Mr. Han Dechang.

  • For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Ltd. published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 11:01:01 UTC
