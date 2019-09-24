China Longyuan Power : CHANGE OF CHAIRMAN PROPOSED CHANGE OF DIRECTOR CHANGE OF PRESIDENT

Details of Mr. Sun Jinbiao, which are required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") are set out as follows:

Sun Jinbiao ( 孫 勁 ), aged 48, graduated from Beijing College of Economics ( 北 京 經 濟 學 院) with a bachelor degree in economics and from The Open University of Hong Kong with a master degree in business administration. He is a senior economist. He successively served as deputy head and head of the Labor Insurance Division of the Human Resources Department, and deputy director of the Human Resources Department of China Guodian Corporation ( 中 國 國 電 集 團 公 司); a member of the municipal standing committee and deputy mayor (titular position) of Huaibei City, Anhui Province; and secretary and deputy director of the Organization and Personnel

Department (Human Resources Department) of China Energy Investment Corporation Limited ( 國 家 能 源 投 資 集 團 有 限 責 任 公 司).

Save as disclosed above, Mr. Sun Jinbiao did not hold any directorship in any listed public companies or any other position of the Company and its subsidiaries in the past three years.

Save as disclosed above, Mr. Sun Jinbiao has no relationship with any directors, supervisors, senior management, substantial shareholders (as defined in the Listing Rules) or controlling shareholder (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company.

As of the date of this announcement, Mr. Sun Jinbiao has no interest in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong). Save as disclosed above, as far as the Board is aware, there is no any other matters in relation to the appointment of Mr. Sun Jinbiao as a director of the Company that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company nor any information that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rules 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules.

The Board agrees to authorize the remuneration and assessment committee of the Board to determine the remuneration of Mr. Sun Jinbiao according to his terms of reference and taking into account his duties and responsibilities in the Company upon his directorship appointment being approved at the general meeting, and to authorize the chairman of the Board or any one of the executive directors to enter into a service contract with the new director and handle all other relevant matters on behalf of the Company upon the candidate for new director being approved at the general meeting. A circular containing, among other matters, details of the proposed nomination of director, together with a notice of the general meeting, will be dispatched to the shareholders as soon as practicable.