China Longyuan Power : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION……

List of Directors and their Role and Function
The members of the board of Directors ("Board") of China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited* are set out below.
Non-executive Directors
Qiao Baoping (Chairman) Liu Jinhuan
Luan Baoxing Yang Xiangbin
Executive Directors Jia Yanbing
Huang Qun
Independent Non-executive Directors Zhang Songyi
Meng Yan Han Dechang
The Board has established four committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.
|
Board Committee
Director
|
Audit Committee
|
Remuneration and Assessment Committee
|
Nomination Committee
|
Strategic Committee
|
Qiao Baoping
|
C
|
Liu Jinhuan
|
M
|
M
|
Luan Baoxing
|
M
|
Yang Xiangbin
|
M
|
Jia Yanbing
|
C
|
Huang Qun
|
M
|
Zhang Songyi
|
M
|
C
|
Meng Yan
|
C
|
M
|
Han Dechang
|
M
|
M
Beijing, the PRC, 28 February 2019
* For identification purpose only
Disclaimer
China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Ltd. published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 09:35:05 UTC