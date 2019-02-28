Log in
China Longyuan Power : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION……

02/28/2019 | 04:36am EST

List of Directors and their Role and Function

The members of the board of Directors ("Board") of China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited* are set out below.

Non-executive Directors

Qiao Baoping (Chairman) Liu Jinhuan

Luan Baoxing Yang Xiangbin

Executive Directors Jia Yanbing

Huang Qun

Independent Non-executive Directors Zhang Songyi

Meng Yan Han Dechang

The Board has established four committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Board Committee

Director

Audit Committee

Remuneration and Assessment Committee

Nomination Committee

Strategic Committee

Qiao Baoping

C

Liu Jinhuan

M

M

Luan Baoxing

M

Yang Xiangbin

M

Jia Yanbing

C

Huang Qun

M

Zhang Songyi

M

C

Meng Yan

C

M

Han Dechang

M

M

  • C: Chairman of the relevant Board committees

  • M: Member of the relevant Board committees

Beijing, the PRC, 28 February 2019

* For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Ltd. published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 09:35:05 UTC
