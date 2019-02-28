China Longyuan Power : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION……

List of Directors and their Role and Function

The members of the board of Directors ("Board") of China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited* are set out below.

Non-executive Directors

Qiao Baoping (Chairman) Liu Jinhuan

Luan Baoxing Yang Xiangbin

Executive Directors Jia Yanbing

Huang Qun

Independent Non-executive Directors Zhang Songyi

Meng Yan Han Dechang

The Board has established four committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Board Committee Director Audit Committee Remuneration and Assessment Committee Nomination Committee Strategic Committee Qiao Baoping C Liu Jinhuan M M Luan Baoxing M Yang Xiangbin M Jia Yanbing C Huang Qun M Zhang Songyi M C Meng Yan C M Han Dechang M M

C: Chairman of the relevant Board committees

M: Member of the relevant Board committees

Beijing, the PRC, 28 February 2019

* For identification purpose only