China Longyuan Power : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the m……

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited

Date Submitted

02/01/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

00916

Description :H Shares

No. of ordinary shares

Par valueAuthorised share capital

(RMB)

(RMB)

Balance at close of preceding month

3,340,029,000

1.00

3,340,029,000

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/ABalance at close of the month

3,340,029,000

1.00

3,340,029,000

(2) Stock code :

N/A

Description :Domestic Shares

No. of ordinary shares 4,696,360,000

Balance at close of preceding monthPar value

(RMB)

1.00

Authorised share capital

(RMB)

4,696,360,000

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

4,696,360,000

1.00

4,696,360,000

2. Preference Shares Stock code :

N/A

Description :N/A

No. of preferenceAuthorised

Par value share capital

shares (State currency) (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/AIncrease/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

3. Other Classes of SharesStock code :

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

Description :N/A

Authorised

No. of other Par value share capital classes of shares (State currency) (State currency)N/A

N/A

N/AIncrease/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (RMB):

8,036,389,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)

No. of preference sharesNo. of other classes of shares

Balance at close of preceding month

3,340,029,000

4,696,360,000

N/A

N/AIncrease/(decrease) during the month

0

0

N/A

N/ABalance at close of the month

3,340,029,000

4,696,360,000

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option scheme including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuableMovement during the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant theretoNo. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

GrantedExercisedCancelled

Lapsed

1. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ( / / ) shares (Note 1)

2. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ( / / ) shares (Note 1)

3. N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)Total A. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)N/AN/A N/A N/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

Description of warrants

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

1. N/A

( / / )

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price

EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2. N/A ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3. N/A ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4. N/A

( / / )

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price

EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)Currency ofNominal value at close of Exercised during

nominal value preceding monthN/A

N/AN/A N/A

N/A

N/AN/A

N/AN/A N/A

N/A

N/AN/A

N/AN/A N/A

N/A

N/AN/A

N/AN/A N/A

N/A

N/AN/AN/AN/AN/Athe month

No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Total B. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A No. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

Nominal value at close of the month

N/AN/AN/AN/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

Class and description

1. N/AStock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

2. N/AStock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3. N/AStock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4. N/AStock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price

EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of amount outstandingAmount at close of preceding Converted during

monthN/A

N/AN/A N/A

N/A

N/AN/A

N/AN/A N/A

N/A

N/AN/A

N/AN/A N/A

N/A

N/AN/A

N/AN/A N/A

N/A

N/Athe monthN/AN/AN/AN/A

No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A Amount at close of the month

No. of new shares ofissuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

N/AN/AN/AN/Athe month