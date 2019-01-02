China Longyuan Power : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the m……

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/12/2018
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer
China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited
Date Submitted
02/01/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :
00916
Description :H Shares
No. of ordinary shares
Par valueAuthorised share capital
(RMB)
(RMB)
Balance at close of preceding month
3,340,029,000
1.00
3,340,029,000
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/ABalance at close of the month
3,340,029,000
1.00
3,340,029,000
(2) Stock code :
N/A
Description :Domestic Shares
No. of ordinary shares 4,696,360,000
Balance at close of preceding monthPar value
(RMB)
1.00
Authorised share capital
(RMB)
4,696,360,000
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
4,696,360,000
1.00
4,696,360,000
2. Preference Shares Stock code :
N/A
Description :N/A
No. of preferenceAuthorised
Par value share capital
shares (State currency) (State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
N/A
N/A
N/AIncrease/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
N/A
N/A
N/A
3. Other Classes of SharesStock code :
Balance at close of preceding month
N/A
Description :N/A
Authorised
No. of other Par value share capital classes of shares (State currency) (State currency)N/A
N/A
N/AIncrease/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (RMB):
8,036,389,000
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)
No. of preference sharesNo. of other classes of shares
Balance at close of preceding month
3,340,029,000
4,696,360,000
N/A
N/AIncrease/(decrease) during the month
0
0
N/A
N/ABalance at close of the month
3,340,029,000
4,696,360,000
N/A
N/A
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of share option scheme including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuableMovement during the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant theretoNo. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
GrantedExercisedCancelled
Lapsed
-
1. N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
( / /
)
shares
(Note 1)
-
2. N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
( / /
)
shares
(Note 1)
-
3. N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
( / /
)
shares
(Note 1)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)Total A. (Ordinary shares)
(Preference shares)
(Other class)N/AN/A N/A N/A
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
Description of warrants
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
1. N/A
( / / )
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price
EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
-
2. N/A
( / / )
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
-
3. N/A
( / / )
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price
EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
-
4. N/A
( / / )
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price
EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)Currency ofNominal value at close of Exercised during
nominal value preceding monthN/A
N/AN/A N/A
N/A
N/AN/A
N/AN/A N/A
N/A
N/AN/A
N/AN/A N/A
N/A
N/AN/A
N/AN/A N/A
N/A
N/AN/AN/AN/AN/Athe month
