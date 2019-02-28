China Longyuan Power : POLL RESULTS OF THE FIRST EGM IN 2019……

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT

POLL RESULTS OF

THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING IN 2019

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to announce that the first extraordinary general meeting in 2019 (the "EGM") was held in Beijing on Thursday, 28 February 2019, and the resolution set out below was duly passed by way of poll.

References are made to the notice of the EGM and the circular (the "Circular") of China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited* (the "Company") dated 11 January 2019. Unless otherwise defined herein, terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular.

The Board is pleased to announce that the EGM of the Company was held at the Conference Room, 22/F, Tower C, International Investment Plaza, 6-9 Fuchengmen North Street, Xicheng District, Beijing, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, 28 February 2019.

As at the date of the EGM, the issued share capital of the Company and total number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote on the resolution proposed at the EGM was 8,036,389,000 Shares, comprising 4,696,360,000 Domestic Shares and 3,340,029,000 H Shares. There were no Shares of the Company entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolution proposed at the EGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of Listing Rules. There were no holders of Shares required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting. In addition, no party has stated his or her intention in the Circular to vote against the resolution proposed at the EGM or to abstain from voting.

Shareholders or their proxies representing a total of 6,729,829,647 Shares with voting rights in the Company, representing approximately 83.741960% of the total issued share capital of the Company as at the date of the EGM, attended the EGM.

The EGM was legally and validly convened in compliance with the requirements of the Company Law of the PRC and the Articles. The EGM was chaired by Mr. Jia Yanbing, the president of the Company.

POLL RESULTS OF THE EGM

At the EGM, the following resolution was considered and approved by way of poll, and the poll results of the votes are as follows:

Ordinary Resolution

Number of votes cast and percentage of total number of votes cast

For

AgainstAbstain

1

To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Jia Yanbing as an executive director of the Company.

6,652,038,727 €99.014683%

66,195,920 €0.985317%

11,595,000

Note: For the purpose of calculating the poll results of the resolution, only the votes "For" and

"Against" shall be regarded as voting rights. The votes "Abstain" shall not be regarded as voting rights.

As the above ordinary resolution was passed by more than one half of the votes, such resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

In compliance with the requirements of the Listing Rules, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Company's H Share registrar, acted as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the EGM.

By order of the Board

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited*

Jia Nansong

Vice President, Board Secretary and Joint Company Secretary

Beijing, the PRC, 28 February 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Qiao Baoping, Mr. Liu Jinhuan, Mr. Luan Baoxing and Mr. Yang Xiangbin; the executive directors are Mr. Jia Yanbing and Mr. Huang Qun; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Zhang Songyi, Mr. Meng Yan and Mr. Han Dechang.

* For identification purpose only