CHINA LOTSYNERGY HOLDINGS LTD.

(8161)
China LotSynergy : Grant of Share Options

09/20/2019 | 05:22am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

*

(Stock Code: 1371)

GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS

This announcement is made pursuant to rule 17.06A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of China LotSynergy Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, collectively referred to as the "Group") hereby announces that on 20 September 2019, options (the "Options") to subscribe for a total of 34,000,000 ordinary shares of HK$0.025 each in the capital of the Company (the "Share(s)") were granted, pursuant to the share option scheme (the "Scheme") adopted by the Company on 18 May 2012, to certain eligible Participants (as defined in the rules of the Scheme). The Options were granted, subject to the acceptance of the grantees, with details as follows:

Date of grant

:

20 September 2019

Exercise price of Options

:

HK$0.28 per Share

granted

Number of Options granted

:

34,000,000

Closing price of the Share on

the date of grant

:

HK$0.28 per Share

Validity period of the Options

:

1) 17,000,000 shares are exercisable from 20

September 2019 to 19 October 2019

2) 17,000,000 shares are exercisable from 20

September 2019 to 19 November 2019

The grantees are not the directors, chief executives or substantial shareholders of the Company, or any of their respective associates.

By order of the Board

China LotSynergy Holdings Limited

WONG Hiu Wong

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 20 September 2019

1

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Ms. CHAN Tan Na, Donna, Mr. WU Jingwei, Mr. LI Zi Kui and Ms. ZHU Xinxin as Executive Directors; and Mr. HUANG Shenglan, Mr. CHAN Ming Fai and Mr. CUI Shuming as Independent Non-executive Directors.

* For identification purposes only

2

Disclaimer

China LotSynergy Holdings Ltd. published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 09:21:07 UTC
