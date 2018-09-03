China LotSynergy : • Successful Bid for Guangdong Welfare Lottery’s Scanner Project

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

The Board is pleased to announce that Lottnal, a subsidiary of the Company, has successively won a bid for Guangdong Welfare Lottery Issuance Centre's Lottery Scanner Project.

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of China LotSynergy Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, collectively referred to as the "Group") is pleased to announce that Guangzhou Lottnal Terminal Company Limited (廣州洛圖終 端技術有限公司, "Lottnal"), a subsidiary of the Company, has successively won a bid for Guangdong Welfare Lottery Issuance Centre's ("Guangdong Welfare Lottery") "Lottery Scanner Project", providing 16,000 lottery scanners along with maintenance and other services to Guangdong Welfare Lottery.

Lottnal scored highest with 94.2 points against the evaluation criteria. The bid-winning model, LT-BS100C QR code scanner ("LT-BS100C") was fully recognized by industry experts riding on its advanced design and superb performance. The LT-BS100C comes with precise red light sight and a wide-angle image sensor, which can quickly and accurately read mobile payment codes, one-dimensional and two-dimensional barcodes, together with sound error correction feature. The product adopts industrial design with protection class IP54, which can withstand 2.0 meters of free-falling, dustproof and waterproof with reliable performance. LT-BS100C will be deployed to the Guangdong Welfare Lottery market, and will play an active role in promoting the standardization, normalization and visualization of Guangdong Welfare Lottery betting stations.

Guangdong Welfare Lottery, the largest provincial Welfare Lottery market in China, has maintained the top sales rank for ten consecutive years, with recorded sales of approximately RMB22.884 billion in 2017 and annual sales exceeded RMB20 billion for four consecutive years. Guangdong Welfare Lottery has become a vital driving force of Welfare Lottery sales growth, attaching great importance to the innovation in a move to propel development and pursuit of breakthrough.

The Group has been serving Guangdong Welfare Lottery for many years. Its subsidiary, Beijing Bestinfo Cyber Technology Co., Ltd., provides Computer Ticket Game ("CTG") Lottery Information System for Guangdong Welfare Lottery for 18 years. The system is safe, stable, function-rich and not involved in any accident of responsibility over the 18 years, which fully meets the various needs in distribution and sales of Guangdong Welfare Lottery. In 2015, Guangzhou San Huan Yong Xin Technology Company Limited ("GZSH"), a subsidiary of the Company, won the bid for Guangdong Welfare Lottery's terminal procurement project. GZSH will provide Guangdong Welfare Lottery with 20,000 new lottery terminals, in addition to maintenance, upgrade and other related services. To date, this is the largest single terminal equipment order in China's lottery industry. Lottnal's bid-winning lottery scanner will be fully applying to the terminals previously provided by the Group, jointly delivering safe and innovative services for Guangdong Welfare Lottery supported by the CTG system.

Provision of all-round services with continuously upgrade for the China's largest provincial lottery market is of great significance to the Group's development in CTG area. In the future, the Group will make unremitting efforts to earn market recognition leveraging on its technical prowess and integrated services capabilities, and make contributions to China's Welfare Lottery market.

