CHINA MACHINERY ENGINEERING CORPORATION

(1829)
China Machinery Engineering : ANNOUNCEMENT APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN; CHANGE IN COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD COMMITTEES; AND APPOINTMENT OF AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

0
12/05/2019 | 07:11am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

*

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1829)

ANNOUNCEMENT

APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN; CHANGE IN COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD COMMITTEES; AND APPOINTMENT OF AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

The 26th meeting and 27th meeting of the third session of the board of directors (the "Board") of China Machinery Engineering Corporation* (the "Company") were held on December 5, 2019, at which the Board passed, inter alia, the following resolution to appoint Mr. BAI Shaotong ("Mr. BAI") as:

  1. the non-executive director of the third session of the Board;
  2. the chairman of the third session of the Board;
  3. the member and chairman of the strategy and development committee;
  4. the member and chairman of the nomination committee; and
  5. the authorised representative under Rule 3.05 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules").

In accordance with the article 91 of the articles of association of the Company, the aforementioned appointments of Mr. BAI shall become effective from December 5, 2019 until the next annual general meeting of the Company and Mr. BAI shall then be eligible for re-election.

1

The biographical details of Mr. BAI are set out below:

Mr. BAI, aged 56, has successively served as a standing committee member of the Party committee,

a deputy general manager and the general manager of the engineering contracting division of China National Machinery Industry Corporation (中國機械工業集團有限公司) since December 2017.

From December 2011 to December 2017, he served as a standing committee member of the Party committee and a secretary of the disciplinary committee of Harbin Electric Corporation (哈爾濱電 氣集團公司) and successively as a standing committee member of the Party committee, a secretary

of the disciplinary committee and the chairman of the supervisory committee of Harbin Electric Company Limited (哈爾濱電氣股份有限公司). From January 2010 to December 2011, he served

as the general manager and deputy secretary of the Party group of China Huadian Corporation Jiangsu Branch (中國華電集團公司江蘇分公司). He successively served as the deputy general

manager a member of the Party group, the deputy secretary of the Party group, the executive

deputy general manager and the general manager of China Huadian Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. (中國華電工程(集團)有限公司) from May 2001 to January 2010, during which, he was also (i) the

director of the human resources department and the director of the marketing department of China Huadian Engineering (Group) Corporation (中國華電工程(集團)公司) from March 2001 to July

2003 and (ii) the vice chairman and chairman of Guodian Nanjing Automation Co., Ltd. (國電南 京自動化股份公司) from April 2005 to February 2010, successively. He successively served as an

assistant to the general manager, the general manager and the deputy general manager of the power

station equipment department and a member of the Party group of China Huadian Power Station Equipment Engineering Group Corporation (中國華電電站裝備工程(集團)總公司) from February

1999 to May 2001, during which, he was also the director of the human resources department of China Huadian Power Station Equipment Engineering Group Corporation from October 2000 to March 2001, an assistant engineer, engineer, the vice section chief and section chief of the power station equipment section of the Electric Machinery Bureau under the Ministry of Electric Power Industry, and the deputy general manager of the power station equipment department and general manager of the general affairs department of China Huadian Power Station Equipment Engineering Group Corporation from July 1987 to February 1999, successively.

Mr. BAI graduated from the Power Engineering Department of Northeast China Institute of Electric Power with a bachelor's degree in thermal power engineering for power plants (電廠熱能

動力工程) in 1987, and obtained a master's degree in business administration from China Europe International Business School (中歐國際工商學院) in 2008.

Save as disclosed above, Mr. BAI does not hold any directorship in public companies of which the securities are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years, or any other position in the Company or other members of the Group. As of the date of this announcement, Mr. BAI does not have any interest in the shares or underlying shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance nor any relationship with any director, supervisor, senior management, chief executive or substantial shareholder or controlling shareholder of the Company.

Mr. BAI will not receive remuneration from the Company.

2

Save as disclosed above, the Board is not aware of any matters relating to the appointment of Mr. BAI that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders, nor is there any information required to be disclosed under Rule 13.51(2) (h) to (v) of the Listing Rules.

By order of the Board

China Machinery Engineering Corporation*

WANG Weiling

Secretary to the Board/Joint Company Secretary

Beijing, the PRC, December 5, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises: Mr. BAI Shaotong, Mr. YU Benli and Mr. ZHANG Fusheng as Non-executive Directors; and Mr. LIU Li, Ms. LIU Hongyu, Mr. FANG Yongzhong and Mr. WU Tak Lung as Independent Non-executive Directors.

  • For identification purposes only

3

Disclaimer

CMEC - China Machinery Engineering Corporation published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 12:10:09 UTC
