China Machinery Engineering : ANNOUNCEMENT APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN; CHANGE IN COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD COMMITTEES; AND APPOINTMENT OF AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

The biographical details of Mr. BAI are set out below:

Mr. BAI, aged 56, has successively served as a standing committee member of the Party committee,

a deputy general manager and the general manager of the engineering contracting division of China National Machinery Industry Corporation (中國機械工業集團有限公司) since December 2017.

From December 2011 to December 2017, he served as a standing committee member of the Party committee and a secretary of the disciplinary committee of Harbin Electric Corporation (哈爾濱電 氣集團公司) and successively as a standing committee member of the Party committee, a secretary

of the disciplinary committee and the chairman of the supervisory committee of Harbin Electric Company Limited (哈爾濱電氣股份有限公司). From January 2010 to December 2011, he served

as the general manager and deputy secretary of the Party group of China Huadian Corporation Jiangsu Branch (中國華電集團公司江蘇分公司). He successively served as the deputy general

manager a member of the Party group, the deputy secretary of the Party group, the executive

deputy general manager and the general manager of China Huadian Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. (中國華電工程(集團)有限公司) from May 2001 to January 2010, during which, he was also (i) the

director of the human resources department and the director of the marketing department of China Huadian Engineering (Group) Corporation (中國華電工程(集團)公司) from March 2001 to July

2003 and (ii) the vice chairman and chairman of Guodian Nanjing Automation Co., Ltd. (國電南 京自動化股份公司) from April 2005 to February 2010, successively. He successively served as an

assistant to the general manager, the general manager and the deputy general manager of the power

station equipment department and a member of the Party group of China Huadian Power Station Equipment Engineering Group Corporation (中國華電電站裝備工程(集團)總公司) from February

1999 to May 2001, during which, he was also the director of the human resources department of China Huadian Power Station Equipment Engineering Group Corporation from October 2000 to March 2001, an assistant engineer, engineer, the vice section chief and section chief of the power station equipment section of the Electric Machinery Bureau under the Ministry of Electric Power Industry, and the deputy general manager of the power station equipment department and general manager of the general affairs department of China Huadian Power Station Equipment Engineering Group Corporation from July 1987 to February 1999, successively.

Mr. BAI graduated from the Power Engineering Department of Northeast China Institute of Electric Power with a bachelor's degree in thermal power engineering for power plants (電廠熱能

動力工程) in 1987, and obtained a master's degree in business administration from China Europe International Business School (中歐國際工商學院) in 2008.

Save as disclosed above, Mr. BAI does not hold any directorship in public companies of which the securities are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years, or any other position in the Company or other members of the Group. As of the date of this announcement, Mr. BAI does not have any interest in the shares or underlying shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance nor any relationship with any director, supervisor, senior management, chief executive or substantial shareholder or controlling shareholder of the Company.

Mr. BAI will not receive remuneration from the Company.