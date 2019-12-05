China Machinery Engineering : ANNOUNCEMENT CLARIFICATION ON RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

*

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1829)

ANNOUNCEMENT

CLARIFICATION ON RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Reference is made to the announcement of China Machinery Engineering Corporation* (the "Company") dated November 29, 2019 in relation to the resignation of executive director (the "Resignation Announcement"). Capitalised terms used in this clarification announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Resignation Announcement.

The Company has recently been informed that ZHANG Chun was suspected of serious violations of disciplines and laws and is currently under a disciplinary and supervisory investigation by the relevant authority of the PRC.

The Company is under normal production and operation.

Save for the clarification stated above, all other content of the Resignation Announcement remains unchanged.

By order of the Board

China Machinery Engineering Corporation*

WANG Weiling

Secretary to the Board/Joint Company Secretary

Beijing, the PRC, December 5, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises: Mr. BAI Shaotong, Mr. YU Benli and Mr. ZHANG Fusheng as Non-executive Directors; and Mr. LIU Li, Ms. LIU Hongyu, Mr. FANG Yongzhong and Mr. WU Tak Lung as Independent Non-executive Directors.