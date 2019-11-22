Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Machinery Engineering Corporation    1829   CNE100001NP4

CHINA MACHINERY ENGINEERING CORPORATION

(1829)
China Machinery Engineering : ANNOUNCEMENT SIGNING OF AMENDMENT OF EPC CONTRACT OF 2 X 630MW SALAH AL-DIN POWER PLANT IN IRAQ

11/22/2019 | 06:47am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1829)

ANNOUNCEMENT

SIGNING OF AMENDMENT OF EPC CONTRACT OF 2 X 630MW SALAH AL-DIN POWER PLANT IN IRAQ

This announcement is made by China Machinery Engineering Corporation* (the "Company").

References are made to the announcements of the Company dated June 19, 2014 and June 30, 2014 (the "Announcements"). Capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements unless otherwise stated herein.

As the security situation has deteriorated since June 2014, the onsite construction activities for the project on the construction of Salah Al-din 2 x 630MW Power Plant in Iraq (the "Project") undertaken by the Company as the general contractor has been suspended. It is a turnkey project for two 630MW oil fired units. The owner of the Project is the Ministry of Electricity. With a total contract amount of US$1.189 billion, the Project is covering geographical survey, design, equipment and material supply, construction installation, commissioning, performance testing of the units, training of crew for the owner, and operation guidance during the one-year warranty period of the units. The Project was officially kicked off on August 14, 2012 and the work to be finished amounted to approximately US$310 million when the onsite civil engineering construction of the Project has been suspended in June 2014.

The onsite construction work for the Project has been resumed as the local security situation is getting better recently. On November 21, 2019, the Company entered into the amendment for the Project (the "Amendment") with the owner. Based on the assumption that the original contract will go on, further inspection and repairing work will be performed for the completed part of the Project and a new 132kV substation will be built. The owner has agreed to the additional amount of approximately US$140 million to the original total contract amount for the extended scope of the work.

As stipulated in the Amendment, the construction period for the Project shall be estimated upon the satisfaction of certain conditions precedent. The construction period of the Project is expected to last for about 12 months for unit 1 after commencement date.

By order of the Board

China Machinery Engineering Corporation*

ZHANG Chun

Chairman

Beijing, the PRC, November 22, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises: Mr. ZHANG Chun as Executive Director; Mr. YU Benli and Mr. ZHANG Fusheng as Non-executive Directors; and Mr. LIU Li, Ms. LIU Hongyu, Mr. FANG Yongzhong and Mr. WU Tak Lung as Independent Non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

CMEC - China Machinery Engineering Corporation published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 11:46:04 UTC
