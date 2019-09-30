China Machinery Engineering : ANNOUNCEMENT SIGNING OF EPC CONTRACT FOR CONSTRUCTION OF MINING AND PROCESSING COMPLEX WITH CAPACITY OF 3 MILLION TONS OF RAW COAL PER YEAR ON THE SITE OF "THE FIRST DUBOVSKAYA" MINE FIELD IN KARAGANDA REGION OF THE REPUBLIC OF KAZAKHSTAN

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1829)

ANNOUNCEMENT

SIGNING OF EPC CONTRACT FOR CONSTRUCTION OF MINING AND PROCESSING COMPLEX WITH CAPACITY OF 3 MILLION TONS OF RAW COAL PER YEAR ON THE SITE OF "THE FIRST DUBOVSKAYA" MINE FIELD IN KARAGANDA REGION OF THE REPUBLIC OF KAZAKHSTAN

This announcement is made by China Machinery Engineering Corporation* (the "Company").

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to announce that the Company entered into a contract (the "Contract") with BaKaF Engineering LTD in Kazakhstan in respect of a mining and processing complex with capacity of 3 million tons of raw coal per year on the site of "The first Dubovskaya" mine field in Karaganda region of the Republic of Kazakhstan (the "Project") on September 16, 2019. According to the Contract, the scope of the Project includes the construction of a coal mine with annual production capacity of 3 million tons of raw coal and its affiliated coal preparation plant. The Company, as the general contractor, will be responsible for the design, procurement of equipment, construction, installation, commissioning, training and other works of the Project following general EPC terms. The Contract value amounts to US$597 million. As stipulated in the Contract, the Project will commence construction upon the satisfaction of certain conditions precedent. The construction of the Project will be divided into three sections, among which, the construction period of D6 Coal Seam Section is expected to last for 26.1 months upon commencement of the construction, and the construction period of D1D2 Coal Seam Section and the coal preparation plant section is expected to last for 45.4 months upon the commencement of the construction.

By order of the Board

China Machinery Engineering Corporation*

ZHANG Chun

Chairman

Beijing, China, September 30, 2019

