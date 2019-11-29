China Machinery Engineering : List of Directors and their Roles and Function

List of Directors and their Roles and Function
The board of directors (the "Board") of China Machinery Engineering Corporation* (the "Company") currently comprises six directors whose names are as follows:
-
Non-ExecutiveDirectors
YU Benli ZHANG Fusheng
-
Independent Non-Executive Directors
LIU Li
LIU Hongyu FANG Yongzhong WU Tak Lung
-
Board Committees
Five committees are established under the Board of the Company, the compositions of which are as follows:
-
Audit Committee (3 members): LIU Li (chairman), ZHANG Fusheng and LIU Hongyu;
-
Remuneration Committee (3 members): FANG Yongzhong (chairman), ZHANG Fusheng and LIU Li;
-
Nomination Committee (2 members): LIU Hongyu and FANG Yongzhong;
-
Strategy and Development Committee (2 members): YU Benli and LIU Li; and
-
Operation and Risk Management Committee (3 members): YU Benli (chairman), FANG Yongzhong and WU Tak Lung.
The corporate governance functions are performed by the full Board.
Beijing, the PRC
November 29, 2019
* For identification purposes only
Disclaimer
CMEC - China Machinery Engineering Corporation published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 12:22:07 UTC