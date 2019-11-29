China Machinery Engineering : List of Directors and their Roles and Function

List of Directors and their Roles and Function

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Machinery Engineering Corporation* (the "Company") currently comprises six directors whose names are as follows:

Non-Executive Directors

YU Benli ZHANG Fusheng Independent Non-Executive Directors

LIU Li

LIU Hongyu FANG Yongzhong WU Tak Lung Board Committees

Five committees are established under the Board of the Company, the compositions of which are as follows:

Audit Committee (3 members): LIU Li (chairman), ZHANG Fusheng and LIU Hongyu; Remuneration Committee (3 members): FANG Yongzhong (chairman), ZHANG Fusheng and LIU Li; Nomination Committee (2 members): LIU Hongyu and FANG Yongzhong; Strategy and Development Committee (2 members): YU Benli and LIU Li; and Operation and Risk Management Committee (3 members): YU Benli (chairman), FANG Yongzhong and WU Tak Lung.

The corporate governance functions are performed by the full Board.

Beijing, the PRC

November 29, 2019

* For identification purposes only