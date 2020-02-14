China Machinery Engineering : List of Directors and their Roles and Function

List of Directors and their Roles and Function

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Machinery Engineering Corporation* (the "Company") currently comprises eight directors whose names are as follows:

Executive Director FANG Yanshui (President) Non-Executive Directors

BAI Shaotong (Chairman) YU Benli

ZHANG Fusheng Independent Non-Executive Directors

LIU Li

LIU Hongyu FANG Yongzhong WU Tak Lung Board Committees

Five committees are established under the Board of the Company, the compositions of which are as follows:

Audit Committee (3 members): LIU Li (chairman), ZHANG Fusheng and LIU Hongyu; Remuneration Committee (3 members): FANG Yongzhong (chairman), ZHANG Fusheng and LIU Li; Nomination Committee (3 members): BAI Shaotong (chairman); LIU Hongyu and FANG Yongzhong; Strategy and Development Committee (4 members): BAI Shaotong (chairman); FANG Yanshui; YU Benli and LIU Li; and Operation and Risk Management Committee (4 members): YU Benli (chairman), FANG Yanshui; FANG Yongzhong and WU Tak Lung.

* For identification purposes only

1