China Machinery Engineering : List of Directors and their Roles and Function

02/14/2020 | 04:39am EST

List of Directors and their Roles and Function

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Machinery Engineering Corporation* (the "Company") currently comprises eight directors whose names are as follows:

  1. Executive Director FANG Yanshui (President)
  2. Non-ExecutiveDirectors
    BAI Shaotong (Chairman) YU Benli
    ZHANG Fusheng
  3. Independent Non-Executive Directors
    LIU Li
    LIU Hongyu FANG Yongzhong WU Tak Lung
  4. Board Committees

Five committees are established under the Board of the Company, the compositions of which are as follows:

  1. Audit Committee (3 members): LIU Li (chairman), ZHANG Fusheng and LIU Hongyu;
  2. Remuneration Committee (3 members): FANG Yongzhong (chairman), ZHANG Fusheng and LIU Li;
  3. Nomination Committee (3 members): BAI Shaotong (chairman); LIU Hongyu and FANG Yongzhong;
  4. Strategy and Development Committee (4 members): BAI Shaotong (chairman); FANG Yanshui; YU Benli and LIU Li; and
  5. Operation and Risk Management Committee (4 members): YU Benli (chairman), FANG Yanshui; FANG Yongzhong and WU Tak Lung.

* For identification purposes only

1

Authorised Representative appointed under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited: BAI Shaotong and WANG Weiling.

The corporate governance functions are performed by the full Board.

Beijing, the PRC

February 14, 2020

2

Disclaimer

CMEC - China Machinery Engineering Corporation published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 09:38:02 UTC
