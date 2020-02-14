China Machinery Engineering : List of Directors and their Roles and Function

List of Directors and their Roles and Function
The board of directors (the "Board") of China Machinery Engineering Corporation* (the "Company") currently comprises eight directors whose names are as follows:
Executive Director FANG Yanshui (President)
Non-ExecutiveDirectors
BAI Shaotong (Chairman) YU Benli
ZHANG Fusheng
Independent Non-Executive Directors
LIU Li
LIU Hongyu FANG Yongzhong WU Tak Lung
Board Committees
Five committees are established under the Board of the Company, the compositions of which are as follows:
Audit Committee (3 members): LIU Li (chairman), ZHANG Fusheng and LIU Hongyu;
Remuneration Committee (3 members): FANG Yongzhong (chairman), ZHANG Fusheng and LIU Li;
Nomination Committee (3 members): BAI Shaotong (chairman); LIU Hongyu and FANG Yongzhong;
Strategy and Development Committee (4 members): BAI Shaotong (chairman); FANG Yanshui; YU Benli and LIU Li; and
Operation and Risk Management Committee (4 members): YU Benli (chairman), FANG Yanshui; FANG Yongzhong and WU Tak Lung.
* For identification purposes only
Authorised Representative appointed under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited: BAI Shaotong and WANG Weiling.
The corporate governance functions are performed by the full Board.
Beijing, the PRC
February 14, 2020
