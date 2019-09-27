Log in
China Machinery Engineering : NOTIFICATION LETTER AND CHANGE REQUEST FORM TO REGISTERED HOLDER

09/27/2019 | 12:48am EDT

（於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(股份代號/Stock code: 1829)

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

30 September 2019

Dear Registered holder,

China Machinery Engineering Corporation* (the "Company") - Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report of the Company (the "Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at www.cmec.comand the HKEXnews website at www.hkexnews.hk, or the arranged printed form(s) of Current Corporate Communication are enclosed (if applicable).

You may at any time choose to receive free of charge Corporate Communication # either in printed form, or read the website version; and either in printed English language version only, printed Chinese language version only or both printed language versions, notwithstanding any wish to the contrary you have previously conveyed to the Company. If you want to change the choice of language and means of re ceipt of all future Corporate Communication, please complete and sign the Change Request Form printed at the reverse side of this l etter and send it to the Company's H Share Registrar, c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Hong Kong Share Registrar"), using t he mailing label and need not to affix a stamp when returning (if posted in Hong Kong). Otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp and send to the Hong Kong Share Registrar, the address is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. The Change Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.cmec.comor the HKEXnews website at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you want to receive another printed version of the Current Corporate Communication, please write or send email at cmec.ecom@computershare.com.hkto the Company c/o the Hong Kong Share Registrar specifying your name, address and request. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented ) to receive all future Corporate Communication via Website version but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communication, the Company will promptly upon your request send the Current Corporate Communication to you in printed form free of charge.

Should you have any queries relating to this letter, please contact the Company by calling its hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours (9:00a.m. to 6:00p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of the Board of

China Machinery Engineering Corporation*

WANG Weiling

Secretary of the Board/Joint Company Secretary

  • Corporate Communication includes but is not limited to (a) the directors' report and its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor 's report; (b) the interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; (f) a proxy form ; and (g) a reply slip.

* For identification purposes only

各位登記 持有人 :

中 國 機 械 設 備 工 程 股 份 有 限 公 司 （「本 公司 」） - 本 公司 2019 年中 期報 告（「本 次公司 通訊」） 之發佈 通知

本公司的 本次公 司通訊 文件中、英文版本 已上載 於本公 司網站 (www.cmec.com)及香港交易所 披 露易網站 (www.hkexnews.hk)，歡迎瀏 覽，或按 安排附 上本次 公司通 訊文件之 印刷 本 （如適 用）。

儘 管 閣 下 早 前 曾 向 本 公 司 作 出 公 司 通 訊 # 收 取 方 式 或 語 言 版 本 的 選 擇 ， 但 仍 可 以 隨 時 更 改 有 關 選 擇 ， 轉 為 以 印 刷 本 或 網 上 方 式 收 取、 或 只收 取 英 文印 刷 本、 或 只收 取 中文 印 刷 本； 或 同時 收 取中 、 英文 印 刷 本， 費 用全 免 。如 閣 下 欲 更改 今 後所 有 公司 通訊 文件 之 語言 版 本 及收 取 方 式， 請 填 妥 及簽 署 在 本函 背 面 的更 改 指 示 回條 ， 並 使用 隨 附 之郵 寄 標 籤 及毋 須 貼 上郵 票 （ 如在 香 港 投 寄）； 否

則，請貼 上適當 的郵票 ，寄回 本公司之 H 股 證券登 記處， 香 港中央證 券登記 有限公 司（「香 港證券登 記處 」），地址 為 香港 灣仔皇后 大道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓。更改指 示回條 亦可於 本公司 網站(www.cmec.com)或香港交易 所披露易 網站 (www.hkexnews.hk)內下

載。

如 閣下 欲收 取本 次公 司通 訊文 件之另 一語 言印 刷本 ，請以 書 面或電 郵方式 cmec.ecom@computershare.com.hk送交到香 港證 券登記 處，請註 明 閣下 的姓名、地址 及要求。如 閣下 已選擇 以網上 方式收取 日後公 司通訊 文件（ 或 被視為已 同意以 網上方 式收取 ）但因 任何理由 未能閱 覽載於 網站的 本次公司 通訊文 件， 閣下只 要 提出要求，我 們將 儘 快向 閣 下 寄上所要 求的有 關文件 的印刷 版本，費 用全免。

如 閣 下 對 本 函 件 有 任 何 疑 問 ， 請 於 營 業 時 間 內 （ 星 期 一 至 星 期 五 ， 上 午 九 時 至 下 午 六 時 ， 香 港 公 眾 假 期 除 外 ） 致 電 本 公 司 熱 線 (852)2862 8688查詢。

承 董 事 會 命

中 國 機 械 設 備 工 程 股 份 有 限 公 司

董 事 會 秘 書 ╱ 聯 席 公 司 秘 書

王 瑋 玲

謹 啟

二零一九 年九月 三十日

  • 公 司 通 訊 包 括 但 不 限 於 ： (a)董 事 會 報 告 及 其 年 度 帳 目 連 同 核 數 師 報 告 ； (b)中 期 報 告 ； (c)會 議 通 告 ； (d)上 市 文 件 ； (e)通 函 ； (f)委 任 代 表 表 格 ； 及

(g)回 條 。

  • 僅 供 識 別

Name(s) and address of Registered holder(s):

CCS6676

MECH

登記持有人之姓名及地址：

Change Request Form 更改指示回條

To: China Machinery Engineering Corporation* (the "Company")

致：

中國機械設備工程股份有限公司（「本公司」）

(Stock Code:1829)

(股份代號：1829)

c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

經香港中央證券登記有限公司

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East

香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M

Wanchai, Hong Kong

I/We would like to receive future Corporate Communication# of the Company (the "Corporate Communication") in the manner as indicated below: 本人/我們希望日後收取貴公司之公司通訊#（「公司通訊」）文件作下列更改

(Please mark ONLY ONEXof the following boxes) (請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)

to read the Website version of all future Corporate Communication published on the Company 's website in place of receiving

  • printed copies and receive a printed notification of the publication of the Website Version; OR
    瀏覽在公司網站發表之公司通訊文件網上版本，以代替印刷本並收取公司通訊文件網上版本已刊發的通知信； to receive the printed English version of all future Corporate Communication ONLY; OR
  • 僅收取公司通訊文件之英文印刷本；或
    to receive the printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communication ONLY; OR
  • 僅收取公司通訊文件之中文印刷本；或
    to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communication.
  • 同時收取公司通訊文件之英文及中文印刷本

Signature:

簽名

____________________________________________________

Contact telephone number:

Date:

聯絡電話號碼

______________________________________

日期 ________________________________

Notes:

附註：

1 Please complete all your details clearly.

請 閣 下清楚填妥所 有資料。

  1. Any form with more than one box marked (X), with no box marked (X), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
    如在 本 回條作出超 過一項選擇、 或未有作出 選擇、或未有 簽署、或在其 他方面填寫 不正確，則本 回條將會作廢 。
  2. The above instruction will apply to all future Corporate Communication to be sent to you until you notify otherwise by reasonable notice in writing to the Company's H Share
    Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong.
    上述指示適用於將來發送予 閣下之所有公司通訊文件，直至 閣下發出合理書面通知予本公司之 H 股證券登記處，香港中央證券登記有限公司，地址為香港灣仔 皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓另作選擇為止。
  3. If you have any difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communication for any reason, the Company will promptly upon your notice send the printed version of the Current Corporate Communication to you free of charge.
    閣下因任何理由以致在收取或接收本次公司通訊出現困難，本公司將於接到 閣下通知後，立即向 閣下免費發送本次公司通訊的印刷本。
  4. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instructions written on this Change Re quest Form.
    為免 存疑，任何在 本 更改指示回條上的額外 手寫指示，本 公司將不予處 理。
  • Corporate Communication includes but is not limited to (a) the directors' report and its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor 's report; (b) the interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; (f) a proxy for m; and (g) a reply slip .
    公 司 通 訊 包 括 但 不 限 於 ： (a) 董 事 會 報 告 及 其 年 度 帳 目 連 同 核 數 師 報 告 ； (b) 中 期 報 告 ； (c) 會 議 通 告 ； (d) 上 市 文 件 ； (e) 通 函 ； (f) 代 理 人 委 任 表 格 ； 及 (g) 回 條 。
  • For identification purposes only
    僅 供 識 別

郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL

閣下寄回此更改指示回條時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

香港中央證券登記有限公司

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on the envelope

簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37

to return this Change Request Form to us.

香港 Hong Kong

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

30092019 1 0

Disclaimer

CMEC - China Machinery Engineering Corporation published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 04:47:07 UTC
