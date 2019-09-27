Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Machinery Engineering Corp    1829   CNE100001NP4

CHINA MACHINERY ENGINEERING CORP

(1829)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China Machinery Engineering : NOTIFICATION LETTER AND REQUEST FORM TO NON-REGISTERED HOLDER

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 12:53am EDT

（於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(股份代號/Stock code: 1829)

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

30 September 2019

Dear Non-registered holder (Note),

China Machinery Engineering Corporation* (the "Company")

  • Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report of the Company (the "Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company 's website at www.cmec.comand the HKEXnews's website at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you would like to receive the printed version of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete the Request Form on the reverse side and sign and return it by post or by hand to the Company c/o the Company's H Share Registrar (the "H Share Registrar"), Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. If you post your reply in Hong Kong, you can use the mailing label in the Request Form and do not need to affix a stamp on the envelope. Otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp. You may also send an email with a scanned copy of the Request Form to cmec.ecom@computershare.com.hk. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company 's website at www.cmec.comor the HKEXnews's website at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you have any queries in relation to this letter, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of the Board of

China Machinery Engineering Corporation*

WANG Weiling

Secretary of the Board/Joint Company Secretary

Note: This letter is addressed to non-registered holders (a "non- registered holder" means such person or company whose shares in the Company are held in the Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securi ties Clearing Company Limited that such person or company wishes to receive Corporate Communications#). If you have sold or transferred all your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side.

  • Corporate Communication includes but is not limited to (a ) the directors' report and its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor 's report; (b) the interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; (f) a proxy form ; and (g) a reply slip.
  • For identification purposes only
  • 位 非 登 記 持 有 人 ( 附 註 )

中 國 機 械 設 備 工 程 股 份 有 限 公 司 （「 本 公 司 」）

  • 本公 司 2019 年 中期 報告（「 本 次 公 司 通 訊 」） 之 發 佈 通 知

本 公 司 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 中 、 英 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 本 公 司 網 站 www.cmec.com及 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 www.hkexnews.hk， 歡 迎 查 閱 。

如 閣 下 欲 收 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 之 印 刷 本 ， 請 閣 下 填 妥 在 本 函 背 面 的 申 請 表 格 ， 並 在 申 請 表 格 上 簽 名 ， 然 後 把 申 請 表 格 寄 回 或 親 手 交 回 香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司 （「 H 股 證 券 登 記 處 」）， 地 址 為 香 港 灣 仔 皇 后 大 道 東 1 8 3

號 合 和 中 心 1 7 M 樓 。 倘 若 閣 下 在 香 港 投 寄 ， 可 使 用 申 請 表 格 內 的 郵 寄 標 籤 寄 回 ， 而 毋 須 在 信 封 上 貼 上 郵 票 ； 否 則 ， 請 貼 上 適 當 的 郵 票 。 閣 下 亦 可 把 已 填 妥 之 申 請 表 格 的 掃 描 副 本 電 郵 至 cmec.ecom@computershare.com.hk。 申 請 表 格 亦 可 於 本 公 司 網 站 www.cmec.com或 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 www.hkexnews.hk內 下 載 。

閣 下 如 有 任 何 與 本 函 內 容 有 關 的 疑 問 ， 請 致 電 本 公 司 電 話 熱 線 ( 8 5 2 ) 2 8 6 2 8 6 8 8，辦 公 時 間 為 星 期 一 至 星 期 五（ 公 眾 假 期 除 外 ） 上 午 9 時 正 至 下 午 6 時 正 。

承 董 事 會 命

中 國 機 械 設 備 工 程 股 份 有 限 公 司

董 事 會 秘 書 ╱ 聯 席 公 司 秘 書

王 瑋 玲

謹 啟

二零一九年九月三十日

附 註 : 本 函 件 乃 向 本 公 司 之 非 登 記 持 有 人（ "非 登 記 持 有 人 "指 本 公 司 股 份 存 放 於 中 央 結 算 及 交 收 系 統 的 人 士 或 公 司，透 過 香 港 中 央 結 算 有 限 公

司 不 時 向 本 公 司 發 出 通 知 表 示 該 等 人 士 或 公 司 希 望 收 到 公 司 通 訊 ） 發 出 。 倘 若 閣 下 已 出 售 或 轉 讓 所 持 有 的 所 有 本 公 司 股 份 ， 則 無 需 理 會 本 函 及 所 附 申 請 表 格 。

  • 公 司 通 訊 包 括 但 不 限 於：(a)董 事 會 報 告 及 其 年 度 帳 目 連 同 核 數 師 報 告；(b)中 期 報 告；(c)會 議 通 告；(d) 上 市 文 件；(e)通 函 ;(f) 委 任 代 表 表 格 ；
    • (g)回 條 。
  • 僅 供 識 別

CCS6677 MECH_NRH

Name(s) and address of Non-registered holder(s):

非登記持有人之姓名及地址：

Request Form 申請表格

To: China Machinery Engineering Corporation* (the "Company")

致：

中國機械設備工程股份有限公司（「本公司」）

(Stock Code:1829)

(股份代號：1829)

c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

經香港中央證券登記有限公司

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East

香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M

Wanchai, Hong Kong

I/We would like to receive the Corporate Communication # of the Company (the "Corporate Communication") in the manner as indicated below:

#

本人／我們希望以下列方式收取 貴公司之公司通訊 （「公司通訊」）：

(Please mark ONLY ONE Xof the following boxes)

(請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)

to receive only the printed English version of all Corporate Communications; OR

僅收取公司通訊之英文印刷本；或

to receive only the printed Chinese version of all Corporate Communications; OR

僅收取公司通訊之中文印刷本；或

to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of all Corporate Communications.

同時收取公司通訊之英文及中文印刷本

Contact telephone number

Signature(s)

聯 絡電 話號碼

簽 名

Notes 附註：

  1. Please complete all your details clearly. Please specify your name and address clearly in ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS on the top left hand corner in this Request Form if you downloaded this form from the web.
    請 閣下 清楚填 妥所有 資料。倘 若 閣 下從 網上下 載本 申請表 格， 請於本表 格左 上方用 英文 正楷清 楚註 明 閣下 的姓 名及地 址。
  2. This Request Form is to be completed by non-registered holders (a "non-registered holder" means such person or company whose shares in the Company are held in the Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that such person or company wishes to receive Corporate Communications).
    本函是由本公司之非登記持有人("非登記持有人"指本公司股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司 發出通知表示該等人士或公司希望收到公司通訊)填妥的。
  3. Any form with more than one box marked(X), with no box marked(X), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
    如在本表格作出超過一項選擇、或未有作出選擇、或未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本表格將會作廢。
  4. The above instruction will apply to the Corporate Communications to be sent to you until you notify to the Company c/o the Company's H Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited , to the contrary or unless you have at anytime ceased to have shareholdings in the Company.
    上 述指示 適用於 發送予 閣下 之所有公 司通訊 ， 直至 閣下通知本公司之 H 股證券登記處香港中央證券登記有限公司另外之安排或任何時候停止持 有本公司的股份。
  5. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any other instructions written on this Request Form.
    為 免存疑 ，任何 在本申 請表格 上的額外 手寫指 示，本 公司將 不予處 理。

30092019 1 0

  • Corporate Communication includes but is not limited to (a) the directors' report and its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor 's report ; (b) the interim report; (c) a

notice of meeting; (d) a listing do cument; (e) a circular; (f) a proxy form; and (g) a reply slip .

公 司 通 訊 包 括 但 不 限 於 ： (a) 董 事 會 報 告 及 其 年 度 帳 目 連 同 核 數 師 報 告 ； (b) 中 期 報 告 ； (c) 會 議 通 告 ； (d) 上 市 文 件 ； (e) 通 函 ； (f) 委 任 代 表 表 格 ； 及 (g) 回 條 。

  • For identification purposes only
    僅 供 識 別

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

閣下寄回此申請表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on the envelope

to return this Request Form to us.

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL

香港中央證券登記有限公司

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37

香港 Hong Kong

Disclaimer

CMEC - China Machinery Engineering Corporation published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 04:52:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA MACHINERY ENGINEERIN
12:53aCHINA MACHINERY ENGINEERING : Notification letter and request form to non-regist..
PU
12:48aCHINA MACHINERY ENGINEERING : Notification letter and change request form to reg..
PU
07/23Ncondezi Energy Shares Rise on Agreement With CMEC, General Electric's Swiss ..
DJ
07/12CHINA MACHINERY ENGINEERING : CMEC's CSR Report 2018 Released
PU
04/01CHINA MACHINERY ENGINEERING CORPORAT : Announced its 2018 Annual Results
AQ
2018CHINA MACHINERY ENGINEERING CORP : annual earnings release
2017CHINA MACHINERY ENGINEERING : India's Adani in talks with Chinese engineering fi..
RE
2017CHINA MACHINERY ENGINEERING : President Zhang Chun Meets with Chinese Ambassador..
PU
2017CHINA MACHINERY ENGINEERING : CMEC Delivers 3,500 Freight Trains to Argentina
PU
2017CHINA MACHINERY ENGINEERING : President Zhang Chun Meets with GE Vice President
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 30 962 M
EBIT 2019 1 960 M
Net income 2019 2 252 M
Finance 2019 21 715 M
Yield 2019 7,54%
P/E ratio 2019 5,57x
P/E ratio 2020 5,18x
EV / Sales2019 -0,30x
EV / Sales2020 -0,29x
Capitalization 12 498 M
Chart CHINA MACHINERY ENGINEERING CORP
Duration : Period :
China Machinery Engineering Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA MACHINERY ENGINEERIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 4,44  CNY
Last Close Price 3,03  CNY
Spread / Highest target 78,1%
Spread / Average Target 46,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xiaojun Han President & Executive Director
Hua Qiang Quan Chairman-Supervisory Board
Chun Zhang Chairman
Li Liu Independent Non-Executive Director
Hong Yu Liu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA MACHINERY ENGINEERING CORP-10.00%1 747
VINCI35.27%60 315
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-3.51%32 200
LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD0.50%28 641
FERROVIAL50.61%21 026
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-16.42%20 299
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group