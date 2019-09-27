China Machinery Engineering : NOTIFICATION LETTER AND REQUEST FORM TO NON-REGISTERED HOLDER

（於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）
(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(股份代號/Stock code: 1829)
N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函
30 September 2019
Dear Non-registered holder (Note),
China Machinery Engineering Corporation* (the "Company")
Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report of the Company (the "Current Corporate Communication")
The English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company 's website at www.cmec.comand the HKEXnews's website at www.hkexnews.hk.
If you would like to receive the printed version of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete the Request Form on the reverse side and sign and return it by post or by hand to the Company c/o the Company's H Share Registrar (the "H Share Registrar"), Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. If you post your reply in Hong Kong, you can use the mailing label in the Request Form and do not need to affix a stamp on the envelope. Otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp. You may also send an email with a scanned copy of the Request Form to cmec.ecom@computershare.com.hk. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company 's website at www.cmec.comor the HKEXnews's website at www.hkexnews.hk.
If you have any queries in relation to this letter, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.
Yours faithfully,
For and on behalf of the Board of
China Machinery Engineering Corporation*
WANG Weiling
Secretary of the Board/Joint Company Secretary
Note: This letter is addressed to non-registered holders (a "non- registered holder" means such person or company whose shares in the Company are held in the Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securi ties Clearing Company Limited that such person or company wishes to receive Corporate Communications#). If you have sold or transferred all your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side.
Corporate Communication includes but is not limited to (a ) the directors' report and its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor 's report; (b) the interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; (f) a proxy form ; and (g) a reply slip.
中 國 機 械 設 備 工 程 股 份 有 限 公 司 （「 本 公 司 」）
-
本公 司 2019 年 中期 報告（「 本 次 公 司 通 訊 」） 之 發 佈 通 知
本 公 司 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 中 、 英 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 本 公 司 網 站 www.cmec.com及 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 www.hkexnews.hk， 歡 迎 查 閱 。
如 閣 下 欲 收 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 之 印 刷 本 ， 請 閣 下 填 妥 在 本 函 背 面 的 申 請 表 格 ， 並 在 申 請 表 格 上 簽 名 ， 然 後 把 申 請 表 格 寄 回 或 親 手 交 回 香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司 （「 H 股 證 券 登 記 處 」）， 地 址 為 香 港 灣 仔 皇 后 大 道 東 1 8 3
號 合 和 中 心 1 7 M 樓 。 倘 若 閣 下 在 香 港 投 寄 ， 可 使 用 申 請 表 格 內 的 郵 寄 標 籤 寄 回 ， 而 毋 須 在 信 封 上 貼 上 郵 票 ； 否 則 ， 請 貼 上 適 當 的 郵 票 。 閣 下 亦 可 把 已 填 妥 之 申 請 表 格 的 掃 描 副 本 電 郵 至 cmec.ecom@computershare.com.hk。 申 請 表 格 亦 可 於 本 公 司 網 站 www.cmec.com或 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 www.hkexnews.hk內 下 載 。
閣 下 如 有 任 何 與 本 函 內 容 有 關 的 疑 問 ， 請 致 電 本 公 司 電 話 熱 線 ( 8 5 2 ) 2 8 6 2 8 6 8 8，辦 公 時 間 為 星 期 一 至 星 期 五（ 公 眾 假 期 除 外 ） 上 午 9 時 正 至 下 午 6 時 正 。
承 董 事 會 命
中 國 機 械 設 備 工 程 股 份 有 限 公 司
董 事 會 秘 書 ╱ 聯 席 公 司 秘 書
王 瑋 玲
謹 啟
二零一九年九月三十日
附 註 : 本 函 件 乃 向 本 公 司 之 非 登 記 持 有 人（ "非 登 記 持 有 人 "指 本 公 司 股 份 存 放 於 中 央 結 算 及 交 收 系 統 的 人 士 或 公 司，透 過 香 港 中 央 結 算 有 限 公
＃
司 不 時 向 本 公 司 發 出 通 知 表 示 該 等 人 士 或 公 司 希 望 收 到 公 司 通 訊 ） 發 出 。 倘 若 閣 下 已 出 售 或 轉 讓 所 持 有 的 所 有 本 公 司 股 份 ， 則 無 需 理 會 本 函 及 所 附 申 請 表 格 。
公 司 通 訊 包 括 但 不 限 於：(a)董 事 會 報 告 及 其 年 度 帳 目 連 同 核 數 師 報 告；(b)中 期 報 告；(c)會 議 通 告；(d) 上 市 文 件；(e)通 函 ;(f) 委 任 代 表 表 格 ；
Name(s) and address of Non-registered holder(s):
非登記持有人之姓名及地址：
Request Form 申請表格
|
To: China Machinery Engineering Corporation* (the "Company")
|
致：
|
中國機械設備工程股份有限公司（「本公司」）
|
(Stock Code:1829)
|
|
(股份代號：1829)
|
c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited
|
|
經香港中央證券登記有限公司
|
17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East
|
|
香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓
|
Wanchai, Hong Kong
|
|
|
I/We would like to receive the Corporate Communication # of the Company (the "Corporate Communication") in the manner as indicated below:
#
本人／我們希望以下列方式收取 貴公司之公司通訊 （「公司通訊」）：
(Please mark ONLY ONE（ X）of the following boxes)
(請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)
to receive only the printed English version of all Corporate Communications; OR
僅收取公司通訊之英文印刷本；或
to receive only the printed Chinese version of all Corporate Communications; OR
僅收取公司通訊之中文印刷本；或
to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of all Corporate Communications.
同時收取公司通訊之英文及中文印刷本。
|
Contact telephone number
|
Signature(s)
|
聯 絡電 話號碼
|
簽 名
|
Notes 附註：
|
-
Please complete all your details clearly. Please specify your name and address clearly in ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS on the top left hand corner in this Request Form if you downloaded this form from the web.
請 閣下 清楚填 妥所有 資料。倘 若 閣 下從 網上下 載本 申請表 格， 請於本表 格左 上方用 英文 正楷清 楚註 明 閣下 的姓 名及地 址。
-
This Request Form is to be completed by non-registered holders (a "non-registered holder" means such person or company whose shares in the Company are held in the Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that such person or company wishes to receive Corporate Communications).
本函是由本公司之非登記持有人("非登記持有人"指本公司股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司 發出通知表示該等人士或公司希望收到公司通訊)填妥的。
-
Any form with more than one box marked(X), with no box marked(X), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
如在本表格作出超過一項選擇、或未有作出選擇、或未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本表格將會作廢。
-
The above instruction will apply to the Corporate Communications to be sent to you until you notify to the Company c/o the Company's H Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited , to the contrary or unless you have at anytime ceased to have shareholdings in the Company.
上 述指示 適用於 發送予 閣下 之所有公 司通訊 ， 直至 閣下通知本公司之 H 股證券登記處香港中央證券登記有限公司另外之安排或任何時候停止持 有本公司的股份。
-
For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any other instructions written on this Request Form.
為 免存疑 ，任何 在本申 請表格 上的額外 手寫指 示，本 公司將 不予處 理。
-
Corporate Communication includes but is not limited to (a) the directors' report and its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor 's report ; (b) the interim report; (c) a
notice of meeting; (d) a listing do cument; (e) a circular; (f) a proxy form; and (g) a reply slip .
公 司 通 訊 包 括 但 不 限 於 ： (a) 董 事 會 報 告 及 其 年 度 帳 目 連 同 核 數 師 報 告 ； (b) 中 期 報 告 ； (c) 會 議 通 告 ； (d) 上 市 文 件 ； (e) 通 函 ； (f) 委 任 代 表 表 格 ； 及 (g) 回 條 。
-
