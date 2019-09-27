China Machinery Engineering : NOTIFICATION LETTER AND REQUEST FORM TO NON-REGISTERED HOLDER

（於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(股份代號/Stock code: 1829)

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

30 September 2019

Dear Non-registered holder (Note),

China Machinery Engineering Corporation* (the "Company")

Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report of the Company (the "Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company 's website at www.cmec.comand the HKEXnews's website at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you would like to receive the printed version of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete the Request Form on the reverse side and sign and return it by post or by hand to the Company c/o the Company's H Share Registrar (the "H Share Registrar"), Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. If you post your reply in Hong Kong, you can use the mailing label in the Request Form and do not need to affix a stamp on the envelope. Otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp. You may also send an email with a scanned copy of the Request Form to cmec.ecom@computershare.com.hk. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company 's website at www.cmec.comor the HKEXnews's website at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you have any queries in relation to this letter, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of the Board of

China Machinery Engineering Corporation*

WANG Weiling

Secretary of the Board/Joint Company Secretary

Note: This letter is addressed to non-registered holders (a "non- registered holder" means such person or company whose shares in the Company are held in the Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securi ties Clearing Company Limited that such person or company wishes to receive Corporate Communications#). If you have sold or transferred all your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side.

Corporate Communication includes but is not limited to (a ) the directors' report and its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor 's report; (b) the interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; (f) a proxy form ; and (g) a reply slip.

For identification purposes only

位 非 登 記 持 有 人 ( 附 註 ) ：

中 國 機 械 設 備 工 程 股 份 有 限 公 司 （「 本 公 司 」）

本公 司 2019 年 中期 報告（「 本 次 公 司 通 訊 」） 之 發 佈 通 知

本 公 司 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 中 、 英 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 本 公 司 網 站 www.cmec.com及 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 www.hkexnews.hk， 歡 迎 查 閱 。

如 閣 下 欲 收 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 之 印 刷 本 ， 請 閣 下 填 妥 在 本 函 背 面 的 申 請 表 格 ， 並 在 申 請 表 格 上 簽 名 ， 然 後 把 申 請 表 格 寄 回 或 親 手 交 回 香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司 （「 H 股 證 券 登 記 處 」）， 地 址 為 香 港 灣 仔 皇 后 大 道 東 1 8 3

號 合 和 中 心 1 7 M 樓 。 倘 若 閣 下 在 香 港 投 寄 ， 可 使 用 申 請 表 格 內 的 郵 寄 標 籤 寄 回 ， 而 毋 須 在 信 封 上 貼 上 郵 票 ； 否 則 ， 請 貼 上 適 當 的 郵 票 。 閣 下 亦 可 把 已 填 妥 之 申 請 表 格 的 掃 描 副 本 電 郵 至 cmec.ecom@computershare.com.hk。 申 請 表 格 亦 可 於 本 公 司 網 站 www.cmec.com或 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 www.hkexnews.hk內 下 載 。

閣 下 如 有 任 何 與 本 函 內 容 有 關 的 疑 問 ， 請 致 電 本 公 司 電 話 熱 線 ( 8 5 2 ) 2 8 6 2 8 6 8 8，辦 公 時 間 為 星 期 一 至 星 期 五（ 公 眾 假 期 除 外 ） 上 午 9 時 正 至 下 午 6 時 正 。

承 董 事 會 命

中 國 機 械 設 備 工 程 股 份 有 限 公 司

董 事 會 秘 書 ╱ 聯 席 公 司 秘 書

王 瑋 玲

謹 啟

二零一九年九月三十日

附 註 : 本 函 件 乃 向 本 公 司 之 非 登 記 持 有 人（ "非 登 記 持 有 人 "指 本 公 司 股 份 存 放 於 中 央 結 算 及 交 收 系 統 的 人 士 或 公 司，透 過 香 港 中 央 結 算 有 限 公

＃

司 不 時 向 本 公 司 發 出 通 知 表 示 該 等 人 士 或 公 司 希 望 收 到 公 司 通 訊 ） 發 出 。 倘 若 閣 下 已 出 售 或 轉 讓 所 持 有 的 所 有 本 公 司 股 份 ， 則 無 需 理 會 本 函 及 所 附 申 請 表 格 。

公 司 通 訊 包 括 但 不 限 於： (a) 董 事 會 報 告 及 其 年 度 帳 目 連 同 核 數 師 報 告； (b) 中 期 報 告； (c) 會 議 通 告； (d) 上 市 文 件； (e) 通 函 ;(f) 委 任 代 表 表 格 ；

董 事 會 報 告 及 其 年 度 帳 目 連 同 核 數 師 報 告； 中 期 報 告； 會 議 通 告； 上 市 文 件； 通 函 委 任 代 表 表 格 ； (g) 回 條 。

