China Medical & HealthCare : POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the SFO.

The Board wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company and potential investors that based on its preliminary review on the relevant unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the eighteen months ended 31 December 2019 and information currently available, it is expected to record a substantial reduction in loss or may record a small profit attributable to

shareholders of the Company in a range of approximately HK$1 million to HK$13 million for the

eighteen months ended 31 December 2019 (subject to any possible impairment or other adjustments) as compared with a loss of approximately HK$137.1 million for the corresponding financial year in 2018 (twelve months) recorded by the Group. This was mainly due to (i) an overall tax credit; (ii) the increase in hospital fees and charges from healthcare division; (iii) the increase in interest income from money lending business; and (iv) a gain in fair value change of investments held for trading compared with a loss recorded in 2018.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

This announcement is made by China Medical & HealthCare Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, collectively the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, Laws of Hong Kong) (the "SFO"). Reference is also made to the announcement of the Company dated 6 December 2018 in relation to the change of financial year end date.

1