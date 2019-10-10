Log in
China Medical & HealthCare : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RESPECT OF ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2018

10/10/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Medical & HealthCare Group Limited

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 383)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

IN RESPECT OF

ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2018

Reference is made to the annual report of China Medical & HealthCare Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") for the year ended 30 June 2018 (the "2017/2018 Financial Year") published by the Company on 31 October 2018 (the "2017/2018 Annual Report"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the 2017/2018 Annual Report.

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") would like to provide supplemental information on the 2017/2018 Annual Report in relation to the amounts of proceeds (the "Proceeds") used from the Subscription as below.

Proceeds

Proceeds

Remaining

used in

used in the

balance of the

Expected

previous

2017/2018

Proceeds

utilisation of

financial

Financial

as at

the remaining

Intended use of the Proceeds

years

Year

30 June 2018

Proceeds

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

i.

An amount of approximately HK$600,000,000 will

228,102

102,839

269,059

118,802

be used for working capital and for expansion of

(to be used by

the Group's hospital and healthcare, and aged care

30 June 2019)

businesses

and 150,257

(to be used

on or before

30 June 2021)

  1. The remaining balance of approximately
    HK$299,250,000 will be used for reduction of the

Group's borrowings

299,250

-

-

-

Total

527,352

102,839

269,059

269,059

- 1 -

The detailed breakdown of net Proceeds used during the 2017/2018 Financial Year is as follows:-

Proceeds

used in

the 2017/2018

Financial Year

HK$'000

For the construction cost of Block D of Nanjing Tongren Hospital

40,442

Settled part of the acquisition costs of 30% equity interest of Aveo China

30,000

For the purchase and improvement of medical and healthcare equipment

32,397

Total

102,839

The remaining unutilised Proceeds of approximately HK$269,059,000 brought forward to the following financial years is expected to be used as intended for working capital and for expansion of the Group's hospital and healthcare, and aged care businesses such as for the settlement of the construction cost of Block D of Nanjing Tongren Hospital; settlement of the balance of the acquisition costs of 30% equity interest of Aveo China; and for purchase and improvement of medical and healthcare equipment.

Save as disclosed above, all other information and content set out in the 2017/2018 Annual Report remain unchanged. This announcement is supplemental to and should be read in conjunction with the 2017/2018 Annual Report. As at 30 June 2019, approximately HK$118,802,000 of the unutilised Proceeds has been used as intended for the twelve month ended 30 June 2019.

By Order of the Board

China Medical & HealthCare Group Limited

Zhou Liye

Chairman

Hong Kong, 10 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:-

Executive Directors

Ms. Chong Sok Un (Deputy Chairman), Mr. Kong Muk Yin, Mr. Guo Meibao and Mr. Zhou Haiying

Non-Executive Directors

Mr. Zhou Liye (Chairman), Dato' Wong Peng Chong, and Mr. Ma Jianting

Independent Non-Executive Directors

Mr. Zhang Jian, Dr. Xia Xiaoning, Dr. Wong Wing Kuen, Albert and Ms. Yang Lai Sum, Lisa

- 2 -

Disclaimer

China Medical & HealthCare Group Ltd. published this content on 10 October 2019
