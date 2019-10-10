China Medical & HealthCare : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RESPECT OF ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2018

The detailed breakdown of net Proceeds used during the 2017/2018 Financial Year is as follows:-

Proceeds used in the 2017/2018 Financial Year HK$'000 For the construction cost of Block D of Nanjing Tongren Hospital 40,442 Settled part of the acquisition costs of 30% equity interest of Aveo China 30,000 For the purchase and improvement of medical and healthcare equipment 32,397 Total 102,839

The remaining unutilised Proceeds of approximately HK$269,059,000 brought forward to the following financial years is expected to be used as intended for working capital and for expansion of the Group's hospital and healthcare, and aged care businesses such as for the settlement of the construction cost of Block D of Nanjing Tongren Hospital; settlement of the balance of the acquisition costs of 30% equity interest of Aveo China; and for purchase and improvement of medical and healthcare equipment.

Save as disclosed above, all other information and content set out in the 2017/2018 Annual Report remain unchanged. This announcement is supplemental to and should be read in conjunction with the 2017/2018 Annual Report. As at 30 June 2019, approximately HK$118,802,000 of the unutilised Proceeds has been used as intended for the twelve month ended 30 June 2019.

