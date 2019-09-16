Log in
CHINA MEDICAL SYSTEM HOLDINGS

CHINA MEDICAL SYSTEM HOLDINGS

(0867)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China Medical System : CMS Signed a License and Supply Agreement of Three Generic Products with Biocon Limited

0
09/16/2019 | 03:27am EDT

CMS Signed a License and Supply Agreement of Three Generic Products with Biocon Limited

CMS through its wholly-owned subsidiary signed a License and Supply Agreement with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Biocon Limited for three generic products, dated 12 September 2019. According to the agreement, CMS through its wholly-owned subsidiary will gain an exclusive license to register and commercialise the products under the Biocon Limited's intellectual property in Greater China (including mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Macao Special Administrative Region and Taiwan). The initial term of the agreement shall be 10 years and may be extended for every fixed period of two years on a product-by-product basis as per certain conditions defined in the agreement or otherwise as per mutual agreement of the two parties.

According to IQVIA data, sales of the drugs with the same active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) of the products in mainland China are about USD0.8 billion in 2018. This collaboration will further enrich and extend the Group's product portfolio upon occurrence of the perspective commercialisation of the products in the territory.

Biocon Limited, publicly listed on Bombay Stock Exchange Limited and National Stock Exchange of India in 2004, is a fully-integrated, innovation-led global biopharmaceuticals company committed to enhance affordable access to complex therapies for chronic conditions like diabetes, cancer and autoimmune diseases. Biocon Limited has developed and commercialised a range of Biosimilars, Novel Biologics and differentiated Small Molecules in India and other global markets. It is a leading global player for complex APIs with over 1,000 customers across 100 countries. It is building a niche generic formulations portfolio and has commercialised generic formulations under its own label in the US. Biocon Limited is committed to developing innovative molecules to address unmet patient needs and has a promising novel assets pipeline in immuno-oncology.

Disclaimer

China Medical System Holdings Ltd. published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 07:26:04 UTC
