China Medical System : EXCHANGE NOTICE - RESUMPTION OF TRADING

EXCHANGE NOTICE - RESUMPTION OF TRADING
Trading in the shares (stock code: 00867) of China Medical System Holdings Limited (the 'Company') will be resumed at 9:00 a.m. today (10/2/2020). Accordingly, all structured products relating to the Company will also be resumed for trading at the same time.
