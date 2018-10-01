Log in
China Medical System : EXTENSION OF THE EXCLUSIVE PROMOTION AND SALES RIGHT OF D...

10/01/2018 | 12:32pm CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA MEDICAL SYSTEM HOLDINGS LIMITED 康哲藥業控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 867)

EXTENSION OF THE EXCLUSIVE PROMOTION AND SALES RIGHT OF

DEANXIT TO 31 DECEMBER 2020

Reference is made to the announcement of China Medical System Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") dated 31 January 2013 (the "Announcement") related to the extension of the exclusive promotion and sales right of Deanxit to 31 December 2018. Unless the context otherwise requires, terms defined in the Announcement have the same meanings when used in this announcement.

The Company announces that, based on the long-term satisfactory collaboration and according to the extension mechanism under the Addendum signed on 31 January 2013 with Lundbeck Export A/S ("Lundbeck") for its product Deanxit, the Group's (acting through its wholly-owned subsidiary) exclusive promotion and sales right of Deanxit in the People's Republic of China (excluding Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Macao Special Administrative Region and Taiwan) ("China") has been extended from 31 December 2018 to 31 December 2020 with Lundbeck.

By order of the Board

China Medical System Holdings Limited

Lam Kong

Chairman

1

* For identification purpose only

Hong Kong, 1 October 2018

As at the date of the announcement, the directors of the Company comprise (i) Mr. Lam Kong, Mr. Chen Hongbing and Ms. Chen Yanling as executive directors; and (ii) Mr. Cheung Kam Shing, Terry, Mr. Wu Chi Keung and Mr. Leung Chong Shun as independent non-executive directors.

2

China Medical System Holdings Ltd. published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 10:31:02 UTC
