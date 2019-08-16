China Medical System : INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 ...
0
08/16/2019 | 08:37am EDT
CHINA MEDICAL SYSTEM HOLDINGS LIMITED
康 哲 藥 業 控 股 有 限 公 司 *
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 867)
INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE, 2019
The Board of Directors (the "Board") of China Medical System Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited condensed consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Reporting Period").
Financial Highlights
Turnover up 11.7% to RMB2,964.4 million (H1 2018: RMB2,655.0 million); excluding the effect
of the "two-invoice system", turnover up 14.4% to RMB3,401.5 million (H1 2018: RMB2,974.3 million)
Gross profit up 17.7% to RMB2,217.5 million (H1 2018: RMB1,883.7 million); excluding the effect of the "two-invoice system", gross profit up 16.0% to RMB2,023.2 million (H1 2018: RMB1,744.9 million)
Profit for the period up 22.2% to RMB1,167.5 million (H1 2018: RMB955.1 million)
Basic earnings per share up 22.5% to RMB0.4717 (H1 2018: RMB0.3850)
As at 30 June 2019, the Group's bank balances and cash amounted to RMB1,638.4 million while readily realizable bank acceptance bills amounted to RMB274.7 million
Declared interim dividend up 22.6% compared with the same period last year to RMB0.1883 per share (H1 2018: RMB0.1536)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
Six months ended 30 June
NOTES 2019 2018
RMB'000 RMB'000
(unaudited) (unaudited)
Turnover
3
Cost of goods sold
Gross profit
Other gains and losses
Selling expenses
Administrative expenses
Finance costs
Share of results of associates
Profit before tax
Income tax expense
4
Profit for the period
5
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Share of other comprehensive income of associates Exchange differences arising from translation of
foreign operations
Change in fair value on cash flow hedges
fair value (loss) gain
deferred tax relating to change in fair valueItem that will not be reclassified to profit or loss: Fair value gain (loss) on equity instrument
at fair value through other comprehensive income
Other comprehensive income for the period, net of income tax Total comprehensive income for the period
Profit (loss) for the period attributable to: Owners of the Company Non-controlling interests
Total comprehensive income (expense) for the period attributable to:
Owners of the Company Non-controlling interests
Earnings per share
7
Basic
2,964,360
2,655,007
(746,881)
(771,293)
________
________
2,217,479
1,883,714
46,673
(9,179)
(882,982)
(735,167)
(110,325)
(98,530)
(29,065)
(42,310)
56,773
46,602
________
________
1,298,553
1,045,130
(131,033)
(89,988)
________
________
1,167,520
955,142
________
________
780
6,614
(987)
-
(14,368)
10,251
2,371
(1,691)
15,101
(5,183)
________
________
2,897
9,991
________
________
1,170,417
965,133
________
________
1,169,896
957,544
(2,376)
(2,402)
________
________
1,167,520
955,142
________
________
1,172,793
967,535
(2,376)
(2,402)
________
________
1,170,417
965,133
________
________
RMB
RMB
0.4717
0.3850
________
________
2
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AT 30 JUNE 2019
30 June
31 December
NOTES
2019
2018
RMB'000
RMB'000
Non-current assets
(unaudited)
(audited)
Property, plant and equipment
487,366
478,268
Prepaid lease payments
-
61,667
Right-of-use assets
55,845
-
Interest in associates
2,524,553
2,491,478
Intangible assets
2,545,017
2,554,075
Goodwill
1,384,535
1,384,535
Equity instruments at fair value through
other comprehensive income
291,083
241,232
Deposits paid for acquisition of intangible assets
126,306
95,262
Derivative financial instruments
30,480
32,866
Deferred tax assets
20,577
20,712
________
________
7,465,762
7,360,095
________
________
Current assets
Inventories
429,811
434,661
Trade and other receivables
8
1,542,438
1,718,754
Tax recoverable
9,185
8,296
Amount due from an associate
9
218,137
169,565
Bank balances and cash
1,638,444
815,081
________
________
3,838,015
3,146,357
________
________
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
10
382,751
382,215
Contract liabilities
4,164
5,469
Bank borrowings
1,436,874
25,000
Deferred consideration payables
8,817
8,847
Tax payable
150,233
129,314
________
________
1,982,839
550,845
________
________
Net current assets
1,855,176
2,595,512
________
________
Total assets less current liabilities
9,320,938
9,955,607
________
________
3
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
RMB'000
RMB'000
Capital and reserves
(unaudited)
(audited)
Share capital
84,963
84,963
Reserves
9,087,925
8,270,823
________
________
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
9,172,888
8,355,786
Non-controlling interests
45,913
48,289
________
________
9,218,801
8,404,075
________
________
Non-current liabilities
Bank borrowings
-
1,440,195
Deferred tax liabilities
93,108
101,411
Lease liabilities
6,404
-
Deferred consideration payables
2,625
9,926
________
________
102,137
1,551,532
________
________
9,320,938
9,955,607
________
________
4
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
BASIS OF PREPARATION
The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") as well as with the applicable disclosure requirements of Appendix 16 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "SEHK") (the "Listing Rules").
PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES
The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis except for certain financial instruments, which are measured at fair values, as appropriate.
Except as described below, the accounting policies and methods of computation used in the condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2019 are the same as those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018.
In the current interim period, the Group has applied, for the first time, certain new or revised International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs") issued by the IASB that are mandatorily effective for the current interim period. The new and amendments to IFRSs have been applied in accordance with the relevant transition provisions in the respective standards and amendments which results in changes in accounting policies, amounts reported and/or disclosures as described below.
Impacts and changes in accounting policies of application on IFRS16 Leases
The Group has applied IFRS 16 on 1 January 2019 for the first time. IFRS 16 introduced a comprehensive model for the identification of lease arrangements and accounting treatments for both lessors and lessees. IFRS 16 has superseded IAS 17 Leases and the related interpretations. Distinctions of operating leases and finance leases are removed for lessee accounting, and is replaced by a model where a right-of-use asset and a corresponding liability have to be recognised for all leases by lessees, except for short-term leases and leases of low value assets.
5
