China Medical System : INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 ...

CHINA MEDICAL SYSTEM HOLDINGS LIMITED

康 哲 藥 業 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 867)

INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE, 2019

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of China Medical System Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited condensed consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Reporting Period").

Financial Highlights

Turnover up 11.7% to RMB2,964.4 million (H1 2018: RMB2,655.0 million); excluding the effect

of the "two-invoice system", turnover up 14.4% to RMB3,401.5 million (H1 2018: RMB2,974.3 million)

of the "two-invoice system", turnover up 14.4% to RMB3,401.5 million (H1 2018: RMB2,974.3 million) Gross profit up 17.7% to RMB2,217.5 million (H1 2018: RMB1,883.7 million); excluding the effect of the "two-invoice system", gross profit up 16.0% to RMB2,023.2 million (H1 2018: RMB1,744.9 million)

"two-invoice system", gross profit up 16.0% to RMB2,023.2 million (H1 2018: RMB1,744.9 million) Profit for the period up 22.2% to RMB1,167.5 million (H1 2018: RMB955.1 million)

Basic earnings per share up 22.5% to RMB0.4717 (H1 2018: RMB0.3850)

As at 30 June 2019, the Group's bank balances and cash amounted to RMB1,638.4 million while readily realizable bank acceptance bills amounted to RMB274.7 million

Declared interim dividend up 22.6% compared with the same period last year to RMB0.1883 per share (H1 2018: RMB0.1536)

