Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Medical System Holdings    0867   KYG211081248

CHINA MEDICAL SYSTEM HOLDINGS

(0867)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China Medical System : Ms. Yanling Chen from CMS was awarded as the “Best CFO of Hong Kong Listed Company”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/05/2019 | 08:08am EDT

Ms. Yanling Chen from CMS was awarded as the 'Best CFO of Hong Kong Listed Company'

On 31 May 2019, the 'Gelonghui ? 1st Greater China Best Listed Companies Awarding Ceremony' was held by Gelonghui in Shenzhen. Ms.Yanling Chen, the Executive Director, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the China Medical System Holdings Limited, was awarded the 'Best CFO of Hong Kong Listed Company'.

Gelonghui is currently a leading overseas investment research social platform in China. The 'Gelonghui ? First Selection of the Best Listed Companies' is the first joint selection among all A-shares and HK-shares companies in Greater China, with more than 5,000 listed companies participating. Finally, through the combination results of the network voting, experts review and big data analysis, a total of 160 companies were selected and awarded. The 'Best CFO of Hong Kong Listed Company' is based on the result of comprehensive evaluation on overall performance such as the enterprise's operating performance, financial management, corporate governance and sustainable development in the past year. It is an affirmation of the CFO's excellent performance in financial management, capital operation, cash management and other related work, as well as a high praise of the CFO from highly influential listed company within the industry.

The 'Best CFO of Hong Kong Listed Company' awarded by Ms. Yanling Chen, is the affirmation and recognition of the Group's corporate governance and management's competence from capital market and the public. The Group will continuously enhance the internal management and improve the corporate transparency, in order to make the contribution to the society in return for the supports and trust that CMS received.

Disclaimer

China Medical System Holdings Ltd. published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 12:07:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA MEDICAL SYSTEM HOLDI
08:08aCHINA MEDICAL SYSTEM : Ms. Yanling Chen from CMS was awarded as the “Best ..
PU
05/16CHINA MEDICAL SYSTEM : CMS received the 2019 Excellence Award for Human Resource..
PU
04/29CHINA MEDICAL SYSTEM HOLDINGS : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/25CHINA MEDICAL SYSTEM : Announcement on voting results of annual general meeting ..
PU
04/04CHINA MEDICAL SYSTEM : Extension of the Exclusive Promotion Right of XinHuoSu an..
PU
03/26CHINA MEDICAL SYSTEM : Proactive change, to create a new era of Pharmaceutical I..
PU
03/19CHINA MEDICAL SYSTEM : CMS 2018 Annual Results Announcement
PU
03/18CHINA MEDICAL SYSTEM : Annual results announcement for the year ended 31 decembe..
PU
03/13CHINA MEDICAL SYSTEM HOLDINGS : annual earnings release
02/27MIDATECH PHARMA PLC : - Finalisation of Strategic Investment and Licence Agreeme..
AQ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 5 964 M
EBIT 2019 2 223 M
Net income 2019 2 027 M
Finance 2019 1 111 M
Yield 2019 5,51%
P/E ratio 2019 0,52
P/E ratio 2020 6,32
EV / Sales 2019 2,21x
EV / Sales 2020 1,99x
Capitalization 14 289 M
Chart CHINA MEDICAL SYSTEM HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
China Medical System Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA MEDICAL SYSTEM HOLDI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 10,6  CNY
Spread / Average Target 84%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kong Lam Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hong Bing Chen Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director & VP
Yan Ling Chen Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & VP
Wai Ming Wong Chief Technical Officer
Chi Keung Wu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA MEDICAL SYSTEM HOLDINGS-11.98%2 160
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO LTD-17.45%18 540
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES-4.49%14 452
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-14.98%9 671
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP2.75%8 795
TAISHO PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS CO LTD-16.76%7 339
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About