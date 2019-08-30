China Medical System : NOTIFICATION LETTER

(N ot e)

China Medical System Holdings Limited

康哲藥業控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with Limited Liability)

（於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司）

(Stock Code: 867)

（股份代號：867）

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

30 August 2019

Dear Shareholder,

China Medical System Holdings Limited (the "Company")

Notice of Publication of Interim Report ("Current Corporate Communications")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company 's Current Corporate Communications are available on the Company 's website at http://en.cms. net. cn/and the HKEXnews's website at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communications by clicking "Investor Relations" on the home page of our website, then selecting "Interim Report 2019" under "Financial Reports" on the page of "Information Disclosure" and viewing them requires Adobe® Reader® or browsing through the HKEXnews's website.

Shareholders may at any time choose to receive free of charge Corporate Communications either in printed form, or read the website version; and either in English language version only, Chinese language version only or both language versions, notwithstanding any wish to the contr ary they have previously conveyed to the Company. If you want to receive printed version of the Current Corporate Communications, please complete the Request Form in reverse s ide and send it to the Company c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Hong Kong Sha re Registrar"), using the mailing label and need not to affix a stamp when returning (if posted in Hong Kong). Otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp . The address of Hong Kong Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanc hai, Hong Kong. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company 's website at http://en.cms.net.cn/or the HKEXnews's website at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you would like to change your means of receipt of the Company's Corporate Communications in future, please write or send email at chinamedical.ecom@computershare.com.hkto the Company c/o the Hong Kong Share Registrar. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive all future Corporate Communications via Website version but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communications, the Company will promptly upon your request send the Current Corporate Communications to you in printed form free of charge.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

Yours faithfully, For and on behalf of

China Medical System Holdings Limited Lam Kong Chairman

*For identification purpose only

Note: Corporate Communications include but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a form of proxy.

各位股東：

China Medical System Holdings Limited（「本公 司」）

中 期報告（「本次 公司通訊 文件 」）之 發佈通知

本公司的本次公司 通訊文件中、 英文版本已上載於 本公司網站 （ www.cms.net.cn）及香港交易所披 露易網站（ www.hkexnews.hk）， 歡 迎瀏覽。請在本公 司網站主頁按「 投資者關係」一項，再在「 信息 披 露」頁面之「財務 報告」項下選 擇「2019 中期報告」並使用 Adobe® Reader® 開啟或在香港交易 所披露 易網站瀏覽有關文 件 。

儘管 閣下早 前曾向 本公 司作出 公司 通 訊文件 ( 附 註 )收取 方式的 選擇 ，但仍 可以隨 時更改 有關 選擇， 轉為以 印刷本 或網上 方式 收取及 只 收取英文印刷本、或只收 取中文 印刷本；或 同時收取中、英文印 刷 本，費用全 免。如 閣下欲收取 本 次公司通訊文件之 印刷本，請 閣

下填 妥在 本函 背 面的 申請 表格 ， 並使 用隨 附之 郵 寄標 籤寄 回， 而 毋須 貼上 郵票 （ 如在 香港 投寄）； 否則 ，請 貼上 適 當的 郵票 ， 申 請 表 格請寄回香港中央 證券登記有限 公司（「香港證券 登記處」），地址 為香港灣仔皇后大 道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓。申請表格亦可於 本 公司網站（www.cms.net.cn）或香港交易所披露易網 站（ www.hkexnews.hk）內下載。

如 欲 選 擇有 別 於 閣 下 所選 擇 的公 司 通 訊收 取 方 式， 請 以書 面 或以 電 郵 方式 chinamedical.ecom@computershare.com.hk送 交 到香 港證 券登記處，以更 改日後收取公 司 通訊文件 之語言版 本及收取途徑 之選擇。如股東 已選擇以網上 方 式收取日後公司通 訊文件（或 被 視為 已同意以網上方式 收取）但因 任 何理由未能閱覽載 於網站的本次 公司通訊文件，股東只要提出 要 求，我們將盡快 向 閣下寄上 所 要求 的有關文件的印刷 版本，費用全 免。

如對本函內容有任 何疑問，請致 電本公司電話熱線 (852) 2862 8688，辦公時間為星期一至五 （公眾 假期除外）上午 9 時正至下 午 6 時 正。

代表

China Medical System Holdings Limited

主席

林剛

謹啟

2019 年 8 月 30 日

*僅供識別

附註：公司通訊文件包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及如適用，財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及如適用，中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通 函；及(f)代表委任表格。