CHINA MEDICAL SYSTEM HOLDINGS

(0867)
China Medical System : NOTIFICATION LETTER

08/30/2019 | 05:56am EDT
(N ot e)

China Medical System Holdings Limited

康哲藥業控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with Limited Liability)

（於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司）

(Stock Code: 867)

（股份代號：867

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

30 August 2019

Dear Shareholder,

China Medical System Holdings Limited (the "Company")

  • Notice of Publication of Interim Report ("Current Corporate Communications")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company 's Current Corporate Communications are available on the Company 's website at http://en.cms. net. cn/and the HKEXnews's website at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communications by clicking "Investor Relations" on the home page of our website, then selecting "Interim Report 2019" under "Financial Reports" on the page of "Information Disclosure" and viewing them requires Adobe® Reader® or browsing through the HKEXnews's website.

Shareholders may at any time choose to receive free of charge Corporate Communications either in printed form, or read the website version; and either in English language version only, Chinese language version only or both language versions, notwithstanding any wish to the contr ary they have previously conveyed to the Company. If you want to receive printed version of the Current Corporate Communications, please complete the Request Form in reverse s ide and send it to the Company c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Hong Kong Sha re Registrar"), using the mailing label and need not to affix a stamp when returning (if posted in Hong Kong). Otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp . The address of Hong Kong Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanc hai, Hong Kong. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company 's website at http://en.cms.net.cn/or the HKEXnews's website at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you would like to change your means of receipt of the Company's Corporate Communications in future, please write or send email at chinamedical.ecom@computershare.com.hkto the Company c/o the Hong Kong Share Registrar. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive all future Corporate Communications via Website version but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communications, the Company will promptly upon your request send the Current Corporate Communications to you in printed form free of charge.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

Yours faithfully, For and on behalf of

China Medical System Holdings Limited Lam Kong Chairman

*For identification purpose only

Note: Corporate Communications include but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a form of proxy.

各位股東：

China Medical System Holdings Limited（「本公 司」）

  • 中 期報告（「本次 公司通訊 文件 」）之 發佈通知

本公司的本次公司 通訊文件中、 英文版本已上載於 本公司網站 www.cms.net.cn及香港交易所披 露易網站（ www.hkexnews.hk）， 歡 迎瀏覽。請在本公 司網站主頁按「 投資者關係」一項，再在「 信息 披 露頁面之財務 報告」項下選 擇「2019 中期報告」並使用 Adobe® Reader® 開啟或在香港交易 所披露 易網站瀏覽有關文 件 。

儘管 閣下早 前曾向 本公 司作出 公司 通 訊文件 ( 附 註 )收取 方式的 選擇 ，但仍 可以隨 時更改 有關 選擇， 轉為以 印刷本 或網上 方式 收取及 只 收取英文印刷本、或只收 取中文 印刷本；或 同時收取中、英文印 刷 本，費用全 免。如 閣下欲收取 本 次公司通訊文件之 印刷本，請 閣

下填 妥在 本函 背 面的 申請 表格 ， 並使 用隨 附之 郵 寄標 籤寄 回， 而 毋須 貼上 郵票 （ 如在 香港 投寄）； 否則 ，請 貼上 適 當的 郵票 ， 申 請 表 格請寄回香港中央 證券登記有限 公司（「香港證券 登記處」），地址 為香港灣仔皇后大 道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓。申請表格亦可於 本 公司網站www.cms.net.cn或香港交易所披露易網 站（ www.hkexnews.hk）內下載。

如 欲 選 擇有 別 於 閣 下 所選 擇 的公 司 通 訊收 取 方 式， 請 以書 面 或以 電 郵 方式 chinamedical.ecom@computershare.com.hk送 交 到香 港證 券登記處，以更 改日後收取公 司 通訊文件 之語言版 本及收取途徑 之選擇。如股東 已選擇以網上 方 式收取日後公司通 訊文件（或 被 視為 已同意以網上方式 收取）但因 任 何理由未能閱覽載 於網站的本次 公司通訊文件，股東只要提出 要 求，我們將盡快 向 閣下寄上 所 要求 的有關文件的印刷 版本，費用全 免。

如對本函內容有任 何疑問，請致 電本公司電話熱線 (852) 2862 8688，辦公時間為星期一至五 （公眾 假期除外）上午 9 時正至下 午 6 時 正。

代表

China Medical System Holdings Limited

主席

林剛

謹啟

2019 8 30

*僅供識別

附註：公司通訊文件包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及如適用，財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及如適用，中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通 函；及(f)代表委任表格。

CCS6130CMSH

Request Form 申請表格

To: China Medical System Holdings Limited ("Company") (Stock Code: 867)

c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited 17M Floor,

Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong

致： China Medical System Holdings Limited（「公司」）

（股份代號：867

經香港中央證券登記有限公司 香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號 合和中心 17M 樓

I/We have already chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to read the Current Corporate Communications posted on the Company's website, I/We would like to receive printed version of the Current Corporate Communications of the Company as indicated below:

本人／我們已選擇（或被視為已同意）瀏覽 貴公司網站所登載之本次公司通訊文件，但現在希望以下列方式收取 貴公司本次 公司通訊文件之語言印刷本：

(Please mark ONLY ONEXof the following boxes) (請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)

I/We would like to receive a printed copy in English now. 本人／我們現在希望收取一份英文印刷本。

I/We would like to receive a printed copy in Chinese now.

本人／我們現在希望收取一份中文印刷本。

I/We would like to receive both the printed English and Chinese copies now.

本人／我們現在希望收取英文和中文各一份印刷本。

Name(s) of Shareholder(s)#

Signature

股東姓名#

簽名

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)

Address#

地址#

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)

Contact telephone number

Date

聯絡電話號碼

日期

  • You are required to fill in the details if you download this request form from the Company's website or the HKEXnews's website.
    假如你從本公司網站或香港交易所披露易網站下載本申請表格，請必須填上有關資料。

Notes 附註：

  1. Please complete all your details clearly.
    請 閣下 清楚填 妥所有 資料。
  2. If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign on this Request Form in order to be valid.
    如 屬聯名 股東， 則本申 請表格 須由該名 於本公 司股東 名冊上 就聯名 持有股份 其姓名 位列首 位的股 東簽署 ，方為有 效。
  3. Any form with more than one box marked (X), with no box marked (X), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
    如 在本表 格作出 超過一 項選擇 、或未有 作出選 擇、或 未有 簽 署、或 在其他方 面填寫 不正確 ，則本 表格將 會作廢
  4. For the avoidance of doubt, the Company does not accept any special instructions written on this Request Form.
    為 免存疑 ，任何 在本申 請表格 上的額外 手寫指 示，本 公司將 不予處 理。

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL

閣下寄回此申請表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

香港中央證券登記有限公司

如在香港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on the envelope

簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37

to return this Request Form to us.

香港 Hong Kong

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

30082019 1 0

Disclaimer

China Medical System Holdings Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 09:55:06 UTC
