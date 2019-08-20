Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Medical System Holdings    0867   KYG211081248

CHINA MEDICAL SYSTEM HOLDINGS

(0867)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China Medical System : The Inclusion of Hirudoid? in the Medical Insurance Catalogue

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 10:58pm EDT

China Medical System Holdings Limited (the 'Company', together with its subsidiaries, the 'Group') is pleased to announce that according to a notice issued by National Healthcare Security Administration and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security of the People's Republic of China on 20 August 2019, the Group's product Hirudoid®® (Mucopolysaccharide Polysulfate Cream) has been included in Class B(乙類) List of national basic medical insurance, industrial injury insurance and maternity insurance drugs (2019 edition) (the 'Medical Insurance Catalogue'), which shall be officially implemented from January 1st, 2020.

Hirudoid® is the own product and the main product under dermatology line of the Group, and the only drug product of mucopolysaccharide polysulfate in mainland China. The Group acquired the related assets of Hirudoid® in mainland China from DKSH International AG on March 25th, 2015. For the six months ended by 30 June 2019, the revenue of Hirudoid® increased by 16.5% to 86.0 million RMB compared with the same period last year, accounting for 2.5% of the Group's revenue excluding the effect of the 'two-invoice system'.

The Company anticipates that the inclusion in Class B(乙類) of the Medical Insurance Catalogue will be conducive to the increase in market share and the marketing development of Hirudoid® in the long run, and will have a positive effect on the growth in sales and the long-term development of the Group.

Disclaimer

China Medical System Holdings Ltd. published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 02:57:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA MEDICAL SYSTEM HOLDI
08/20CHINA MEDICAL SYSTEM : The Inclusion of Hirudoid? in the Medical Insurance Catal..
PU
08/19SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Pharma and China Medical System Holdings Enter i..
AQ
08/17CHINA MEDICAL SYSTEM : CMS and Sun Pharma Extend Collaboration for the Generic M..
PU
08/16CHINA MEDICAL SYSTEM HOLDINGS LIMITE : 2019 Interim Results Announcement
AQ
08/16CHINA MEDICAL SYSTEM : Voluntary and Business Update Announcement CMS and Sun Ph..
PU
08/16CHINA MEDICAL SYSTEM : Interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 ..
PU
07/10CHINA MEDICAL SYSTEM : With ROE of Over 20% for a Decade While the Stock Price F..
AQ
06/28CHINA MEDICAL SYSTEM : CMS has signed a license agreement with Sun Pharma for Ti..
PU
06/27CHINA MEDICAL SYSTEM : Voluntary and Business Update Announcement Related to Sig..
PU
06/24CHINA MOBILE : HSI ends up 64 pts at 28,538 midday; turnover at HK$41.5bn
AQ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 5 994 M
EBIT 2019 2 332 M
Net income 2019 2 194 M
Finance 2019 228 M
Yield 2019 4,23%
P/E ratio 2019 9,08x
P/E ratio 2020 8,45x
EV / Sales2019 3,28x
EV / Sales2020 2,70x
Capitalization 19 918 M
Chart CHINA MEDICAL SYSTEM HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
China Medical System Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA MEDICAL SYSTEM HOLDI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 10,40  CNY
Last Close Price 8,03  CNY
Spread / Highest target 104%
Spread / Average Target 29,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kong Lam Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hong Bing Chen Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director & VP
Yan Ling Chen Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & VP
Wai Ming Wong Chief Technical Officer
Chi Keung Wu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA MEDICAL SYSTEM HOLDINGS20.05%2 437
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO LTD-1.42%21 821
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES-3.67%14 289
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-8.19%9 721
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP11.35%9 141
ZHEJIANG NHU CO LTD--.--%6 516
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group