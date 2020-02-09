Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Medical System Holdings Limited    0867   KYG211081248

CHINA MEDICAL SYSTEM HOLDINGS LIMITED

(0867)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China Medical System : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT CLARIFICATION ON SHORT SELLER REPORTS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/09/2020 | 11:23pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA MEDICAL SYSTEM HOLDINGS LIMITED

康 哲 藥 業 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 867)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

CLARIFICATION ON SHORT SELLER REPORTS

Reference is made to the announcement of China Medical System Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on 7 February 2020 (the "Previous Announcement") in relation to rebutting the allegations contained in a report published by Blue Orca Capital ("Blue Orca") against the Group on 6 February 2020 (the "First Report"). The Company noted that a further report was published by Blue Orca on 10 February 2020 (the "Second Report", together with the First Report, the "Short Seller Reports") allegedly to rebut the clarifications made by the Company in respect of the First Report in the Previous Announcement.

The Company considers that the allegations which Blue Orca made in the Second Report are, similar to those that made in the First Report, which are false and gravely misleading deductions based on information that is incompatible with the facts and incomplete with a lack of understanding of the Group's business structure, taxation policy and regulations and audit procedures, among others. The Company strongly denies all the allegations contained in the Short Seller Reports.

Having made such enquiry with respect to the Company as is reasonable in the circumstances, the board of directors of the Company confirms that, it is not aware of any inside information that needs to be disclosed under Part XIVA of the Securities and Future Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The Company reserves its right to take legal action against Blue Orca and/or those responsible for making any unfounded allegations.

1

*For identification purpose only

The shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

China Medical System Holdings Limited

Lam Kong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 10 February 2020

As at the date of the announcement, the directors of the Company comprise (i) Mr. Lam Kong, Mr. Chen Hongbing and Ms. Chen Yanling as executive directors; and (ii) Mr. Cheung Kam Shing, Terry, Mr. Wu Chi Keung and Mr. Leung Chong Shun as independent non-executive directors.

2

Disclaimer

China Medical System Holdings Ltd. published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 04:22:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CHINA MEDICAL SYSTEM HOLDI
02/09CHINA MEDICAL SYSTEM : Voluntary announcement clarification on short seller repo..
PU
02/09CHINA MEDICAL SYSTEM : Exchange notice - resumption of trading
PU
02/07CHINA MEDICAL SYSTEM : Clarification announcement and resumption of trading
PU
01/21CHINA MEDICAL SYSTEM : Zydus and China Medical System Holdings enter into a Lice..
AQ
2019CHINA MEDICAL SYSTEM : Voluntary and Business Update Announcement Collaboration ..
PU
2019CHINA MEDICAL SYSTEM : Voluntary and Business Update Announcement Related to Sig..
PU
2019CHINA MEDICAL SYSTEM : CMS Wins Three Awards
PU
2019CHINA MEDICAL SYSTEM : CMS Signed a License and Supply Agreement of Three Generi..
PU
2019BIOCON : Licenses Three Generic Formulation Products to China Medical System Hol..
AQ
2019CHINA MEDICAL SYSTEM : Voluntary and Business Update Announcement Sign a License..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 5 994 M
EBIT 2019 2 330 M
Net income 2019 2 186 M
Finance 2019 16,5 M
Yield 2019 3,91%
P/E ratio 2019 10,5x
P/E ratio 2020 9,51x
EV / Sales2019 3,79x
EV / Sales2020 3,09x
Capitalization 22 712 M
Chart CHINA MEDICAL SYSTEM HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Medical System Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA MEDICAL SYSTEM HOLDI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 11,39  CNY
Last Close Price 9,16  CNY
Spread / Highest target 83,2%
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kong Lam Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hong Bing Chen Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director & VP
Yan Ling Chen Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & VP
Wai Ming Wong Chief Technical Officer
Chi Keung Wu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA MEDICAL SYSTEM HOLDINGS LIMITED-8.77%3 391
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.5.80%24 261
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.-0.44%14 817
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.10.81%11 324
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.6.09%9 078
ZHEJIANG NHU CO LTD--.--%7 301
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group