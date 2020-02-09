China Medical System : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT CLARIFICATION ON SHORT SELLER REPORTS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA MEDICAL SYSTEM HOLDINGS LIMITED

康 哲 藥 業 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 867)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

CLARIFICATION ON SHORT SELLER REPORTS

Reference is made to the announcement of China Medical System Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on 7 February 2020 (the "Previous Announcement") in relation to rebutting the allegations contained in a report published by Blue Orca Capital ("Blue Orca") against the Group on 6 February 2020 (the "First Report"). The Company noted that a further report was published by Blue Orca on 10 February 2020 (the "Second Report", together with the First Report, the "Short Seller Reports") allegedly to rebut the clarifications made by the Company in respect of the First Report in the Previous Announcement.

The Company considers that the allegations which Blue Orca made in the Second Report are, similar to those that made in the First Report, which are false and gravely misleading deductions based on information that is incompatible with the facts and incomplete with a lack of understanding of the Group's business structure, taxation policy and regulations and audit procedures, among others. The Company strongly denies all the allegations contained in the Short Seller Reports.

Having made such enquiry with respect to the Company as is reasonable in the circumstances, the board of directors of the Company confirms that, it is not aware of any inside information that needs to be disclosed under Part XIVA of the Securities and Future Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The Company reserves its right to take legal action against Blue Orca and/or those responsible for making any unfounded allegations.

