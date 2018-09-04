China Medical System : Voluntary and Business Update Announcement Helius Announc...

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA MEDICAL SYSTEM HOLDINGS LIMITED 康哲藥業控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 867)

Voluntary and Business Update Announcement

Helius Announces the Submission of Request for FDA 510(k) Clearance of PoNS

Reference is made to the announcement of China Medical System Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") dated 20 August 2018 (the "Announcement") related to the asset purchase of the Products - the portable neurostimulation devices (whether under the name of PoNS Devices or otherwise) (the "Products"). PoNS is a class II medical device developed for the adjuvant treatment of balance disorders in patients with traumatic brain injury (TBI), stroke, cerebral palsy, etc.

Unless the context otherwise requires, terms defined in the Announcement have the same meanings when used in this announcement.

In its announcement dated 4 September 2018, Helius Medical Technologies （ "Helius"） announced the submission of its request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for de novo classification and 501(k) clearance of the PoNS device for the treatment of chronic balance deficit due to mild- to moderate- TBI. For details, please refer to the website of Helius (https://heliusmedical.com/index.php/newsroom/news-release/2018/232-), the contents of which do not form part of this announcement.

The Group will prepare for the regulatory application and other related work of PoNS in China after Helius submits request for FDA 510(k) clearance of it.

Shareholders and investors are advised to exercise caution in dealing in the shares and other securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

China Medical System Holdings Limited

Lam Kong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 4 September 2018

As at the date of the announcement, the directors of the Company comprise (i) Mr. Lam Kong, Mr. Chen Hongbing and Ms. Chen Yanling as executive directors; and (ii) Mr. Cheung Kam Shing, Terry, Mr. Wu Chi Keung and Mr. Leung Chong Shun as independent non-executive directors.

