China Medical System : won the “China Excellence IR – Best Case Award”

01/13/2019 | 11:59pm EST

On 9 January 2019, the 'Investor Relations Innovation Summit of Listed Companies and the 2nd China Excellence IR Awards Ceremony' jointly hosted by Roadshow China and Porda Havas was held at Shenzhen Qianhai Vanke International Conference Center. China Medical System Holdings Limited won the 'China Excellence IR - Best Case Award' by virtue of its outstanding performance on investor relations construction and maintenance.

'Investor Relations Innovation Summit of Listed Companies and the 2nd China Excellence IR Awards Ceremony', guided by the Global Investor Relations Association, HKEx and Hong Kong Listed Association et.al, jointly hosted by Roadshow China and Porda Havas, focused on the frontline staff active in investor relations activities of listed companies. This event aims to honor the outstanding listed companies and investor relations professionals who have made contribution in promoting innovation and efficiency of the entire industry. Among the awards, 'China Excellence IR - Best Case Award' used to reward the investor relations teams who have achieved outstanding performance in crisis management, shareholder services, investor communication, brand building in capital market and the company's important event management. Getting awarded indicates the recognition and appreciation of the Group's investor relations operation from the capital markets.

Since listing on the main board of the HKEx in 2010, China Medical System Holdings Limited has been attaching great importance to the communication with investors and analysts, committing to timely, objective and high-quality information disclosure, updating the Company's latest development information actively and effectively to the capital market. At the same time, the Company constantly improves and enriches the multi-dimensional communication platforms for interacting with the capital market, realizes the outstanding communication effect, favorable investor relationship maintenance and management mechanism to make sure the rights and interests of its investors are ensured.

Disclaimer

China Medical System Holdings Ltd. published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 04:58:02 UTC
