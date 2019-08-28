China Mengniu Dairy 1st Half Net Profit Rose 33% on Year, Lifted by Higher Sales

By Martin Mou

China Mengniu Dairy Co.'s (2319.HK) first-half net profit rose 33% on year, mainly lifted by higher sales and an improved product mix.

Net profit for the first six months to June increased to 2.08 billion China yuan ($290.4 million) from CNY1.56 billion in the same period a year earlier, the company said late Wednesday.

Revenue for the period was up 16% on year at CNY39.86 billion due to higher sales of liquid milk, which accounted for 83% of total revenue.

Mengniu will focus on developing high-growth-potential products such as liquid milk, milk formula and cheese, it said.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com