CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED

CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED

(2319)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China Mengniu Dairy 1st Half Net Profit Rose 33% on Year, Lifted by Higher Sales

08/28/2019 | 08:51pm EDT

By Martin Mou

China Mengniu Dairy Co.'s (2319.HK) first-half net profit rose 33% on year, mainly lifted by higher sales and an improved product mix.

Net profit for the first six months to June increased to 2.08 billion China yuan ($290.4 million) from CNY1.56 billion in the same period a year earlier, the company said late Wednesday.

Revenue for the period was up 16% on year at CNY39.86 billion due to higher sales of liquid milk, which accounted for 83% of total revenue.

Mengniu will focus on developing high-growth-potential products such as liquid milk, milk formula and cheese, it said.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 76 993 M
EBIT 2019 4 547 M
Net income 2019 3 895 M
Debt 2019 5 931 M
Yield 2019 0,90%
P/E ratio 2019 30,7x
P/E ratio 2020 25,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,64x
EV / Sales2020 1,46x
Capitalization 120 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 29,16  CNY
Last Close Price 30,54  CNY
Spread / Highest target 11,7%
Spread / Average Target -4,52%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Min Fang Lu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Xu Bo Yu Chairman
Ping Zhang Chief Financial Officer
Wei Zu Yu Vice President-Research, Development & Innovation
Gen Sheng Niu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED38.68%16 587
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP23.12%24 392
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LTD.8.74%9 435
VIETNAM DAIRY PRODUCTS JSC--.--%8 916
NESTLE (MALAYSIA) BERHAD--.--%8 291
A2 MILK COMPANY LTD--.--%6 746
