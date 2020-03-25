Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited    2319   KYG210961051

CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED

(2319)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Mengniu Dairy : 2019 Net Profit Rose 35%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 08:33pm EDT

By P.R. Venkat

China Mengniu Dairy Co.'s net profit for 2019 rose 35%, mainly supported by higher sales of its milk and yogurt businesses.

Net profit for the period was 4.11 billion yuan ($577.7 million), the company said Thursday.

Revenue was up nearly 15% to CNY79.03 billion, China Mengniu said, adding that the group was facing challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a separate statement, the company has warned that its expects its sales and financials to be hurt during the first half of the current financial year.

"It remains difficult for the company to quantify the impact the outbreak will have on the Group for the first half of 2020," it said.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPAN
08:33pCHINA MENGNIU DAIRY : 2019 Net Profit Rose 35%
DJ
03/02China Inc thinks outside the box as coronavirus keeps consumers at home
RE
02/28CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY : uses dairy factory to show it's getting back to work
AQ
02/21CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY : Mengniu deal to buy Lion Dairy & Drinks not opposed
AQ
2019China stocks rise on Trump's remarks on trade talks; Hang Seng gains
RE
2019CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED : 3rd quarter results
CO
2019CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY : Bellamy's Australia settles two class actions for about $3..
RE
2019China Mengniu Dairy to buy a second Australian dairy firm for $407 million fr..
RE
2019KIRIN : to sell Australian dairy unit to Chinese firm for AU$600 mil.
AQ
2019CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY : Discloseable transaction acquisition of lion-dairy & drink..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 78 032 M
EBIT 2019 4 488 M
Net income 2019 5 199 M
Debt 2019 6 295 M
Yield 2019 1,17%
P/E ratio 2019 19,1x
P/E ratio 2020 22,0x
EV / Sales2019 1,33x
EV / Sales2020 1,27x
Capitalization 97 310 M
Chart CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 31,05  CNY
Last Close Price 24,73  CNY
Spread / Highest target 51,6%
Spread / Average Target 25,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Min Fang Lu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Lang Chen Chairman
Ping Zhang Chief Financial Officer
Wei Zu Yu Vice President-Research, Development & Innovation
Gen Sheng Niu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED-1.87%13 297
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.-8.37%24 473
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.28%8 245
NESTLÉ (MALAYSIA) BERHAD0.37%7 125
THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED2.48%6 876
VIETNAM DAIRY PRODUCTS JSC--.--%6 402
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group