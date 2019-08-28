Log in
China Mengniu Dairy : Announcements and Notices - Announcement of the Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2019

0
08/28/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED

中 國 蒙 牛 乳 業 有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2319)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE INTERIM RESULTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

    • For the six months ended 30 June 2019, the Group made revenue of RMB39,857.2 million (2018: RMB34,474.3 million), representing an increase of 15.6% as compared to the same period last year. Profit attributable to owners of the Company increased by 33.0% year-on- year to RMB2,076.9 million (2018: RMB1,562.0 million).
    • Mengniu's four business divisions, namely room temperature, chilled, milk formula and ice cream products, advanced in steady strides together with the new business divisions such as cheese, fresh milk and overseas business. The Group also exerted in stimulating their growth potential. Through the construction of stronger brand image, launching of quality new products, as well as strengthening of channel distribution power, its growth in revenue was higher than industry and its net profit margin continued to grow, which contributed to a continued and stable high-quality growth.
    • During the period, room temperature product business actively focused on such star brands as Milk Deluxe , Just Yoghurt and Fruit Milk Drink , steadily pushing up its market share. The chilled product business focused on the two star brands Champion and Yoyi C , to develop functional products while maintaining and expanding its leading market share. The milk formula business continued to adjust its sales channel and product strategies and increased efforts in publicity through different channels, such that the growth in sales volume was facilitated. For ice cream products, efforts were devoted to the flagship brand Suibian . By a series of marketing events, the brand's chic image was reinforced.
    • Mengniu was named on the "Global Dairy Top 20" list published by Rabobank for the eleventh consecutive year and to be among the top 10 for the third consecutive year. Mengniu was placed 27th on BrandZ™'s list of most valuable Chinese brands, plus retained the top spot on the list of brand contribution, and was named for the first time the Most Trend-setting Brand. Mengniu again was placed second on the list of Kantar Worldpanel's "Most Chosen Brands in China". In addition, for the first time, Mengniu was named among the Brand Finance Global 500.
    • Mengniu received the "Asia Responsible Enterprise Award 2019 - Social Empowerment Category" from Enterprise Asia, the "2019 Top 60 Brands for Chinese Corporate Citizens' Responsibility" from the China Corporate Citizen Responsibility Brand Summit and the "Climate Leader Plant Award" from the Energy Foundation and China Council for an Energy Efficient Economy.
  • For identification purposes only

- 1 -

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (the "Company") is pleased to present the unaudited consolidated interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group" or "Mengniu") for the six months ended 30 June 2019, together with the comparative amounts. The interim results and condensed interim financial statements have been reviewed by the audit committee (the "Audit Committee") and the auditors of the Company.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

For the six months ended 30 June 2019

2019

2018

Notes

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

RMB'000

RMB'000

Revenue

4

39,857,239

34,474,336

Cost of sales

(24,278,510)

(20,952,057)

Gross profit

15,578,729

13,522,279

Other income and gains

4

292,973

267,221

Selling and distribution expenses

(11,317,690)

(9,975,083)

Administrative expenses

(1,585,750)

(1,360,443)

Impairment losses on financial and contract

(88,817)

assets, net

(42,476)

Other expenses

5

(575,646)

(465,851)

Interest income

510,908

398,429

Finance costs

7

(321,917)

(226,497)

Share of profits/(losses) of associates

103,140

(100,514)

Profit before tax

6

2,595,930

2,017,065

Income tax expense

8

(435,298)

(358,502)

Profit for the period

2,160,632

1,658,563

Attributable to:

2,076,926

Owners of the Company

1,562,013

Non-controlling interests

83,706

96,550

2,160,632

1,658,563

Earnings per share attributable to ordinary

equity holders of the Company

(expressed in RMB per share)

11

0.531

Basic

0.400

Diluted

0.531

0.400

- 2 -

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the six months ended 30 June 2019

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

RMB'000

RMB'000

Profit for the period

2,160,632

1,658,563

Other comprehensive loss

Other comprehensive income/(loss) that may be reclassified

to profit or loss in subsequent periods:

Exchange differences:

(34,791)

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

(87,974)

Cash flow hedges:

Effective portion of changes in fair value of hedging

(12,988)

instruments arising during the period

17,838

Share of other comprehensive loss of associates

(3,742)

(12,794)

Net other comprehensive loss that may be reclassified to

profit or loss in subsequent periods

(51,521)

(82,930)

Other comprehensive income/(loss) that will not be

reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:

Equity investments designated at fair value through other

comprehensive income:

(15,176)

Changes in fair value

(143,816)

Share of other comprehensive income of an associate

78

-

Net other comprehensive loss that will not be reclassified to

profit or loss in subsequent periods

(15,098)

(143,816)

Other comprehensive loss, net of tax

(66,619)

(226,746)

Total comprehensive income for the period

2,094,013

1,431,817

Attributable to:

2,008,499

Owners of the Company

1,353,331

Non-controlling interests

85,514

78,486

2,094,013

1,431,817

- 3 -

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

30 June 2019

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

Notes

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

RMB'000

RMB'000

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

10,730,834

Property, plant and equipment

14,733,924

Construction in progress

1,495,644

2,203,125

Investment properties

64,231

73,785

Right-of-use assets

2(a)

1,336,319

-

Land use rights

-

1,120,666

Goodwill

4,334,109

4,681,492

Other intangible assets

2,157,831

2,298,075

Investments in associates

7,203,858

7,202,363

Deferred tax assets

1,042,350

1,041,626

Biological assets

-

1,136,600

Derivative financial instruments

10,271

28,598

Other financial assets

3,991,792

2,131,485

Long term prepayments

28,264

64,140

Total non-current assets

32,395,503

36,715,879

CURRENT ASSETS

14,616,086

Other financial assets

11,819,198

Derivative financial instruments

20,944

49,212

Inventories

3,137,441

4,281,919

Trade and bills receivables

12

4,186,726

2,891,973

Prepayments, other receivables and other assets

2,696,859

2,777,593

Pledged deposits

337,895

623,495

Cash and bank balances

4,731,344

7,297,988

29,727,295

29,741,378

Assets of a disposal group classified as held for sale

9

11,635,812

-

Total current assets

41,363,107

29,741,378

CURRENT LIABILITIES

7,022,891

Trade and bills payables

13

7,021,542

Other payables and accruals

8,106,414

10,889,417

Interest-bearing bank and other borrowings

9,150,242

6,522,915

Other loans

-

22,912

Derivative financial instruments

22,492

9,705

Deferred income

77,637

170,261

Income tax payable

298,094

472,366

24,677,770

25,109,118

Liabilities directly associated with the assets

10,314,969

-

classified as held for sale

9

Total current liabilities

34,992,739

25,109,118

- 4 -

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(continued)

30 June 2019

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

RMB'000

RMB'000

NET CURRENT ASSETS

6,370,368

4,632,260

TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES

38,765,871

41,348,139

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

4,993,571

Interest-bearing bank and other borrowings

8,192,400

Long term payables

-

814

Deferred income

255,233

856,120

Deferred tax liabilities

209,075

206,122

Derivative financial instruments

-

17,457

Other financial liabilities

1,632,671

1,610,947

Total non-current liabilities

7,090,550

10,883,860

NET ASSETS

31,675,321

30,464,279

EQUITY

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

357,902

Share capital

357,602

Treasury shares held under share award scheme

(176,518)

(218,717)

Other reserves

11,812,341

12,450,930

Retained earnings

14,699,475

12,622,549

26,693,200

25,212,364

Non-controlling interests

4,982,121

5,251,915

TOTAL EQUITY

31,675,321

30,464,279

- 5 -

Disclaimer

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited published this content on 28 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2019 15:20:04 UTC
