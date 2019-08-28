China Mengniu Dairy : Announcements and Notices - Announcement of the Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2019
08/28/2019 | 11:21am EDT
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED
中 國 蒙 牛 乳 業 有 限 公 司*
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2319)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE INTERIM RESULTS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
HIGHLIGHTS
For the six months ended 30 June 2019, the Group made revenue of RMB39,857.2 million (2018: RMB34,474.3 million), representing an increase of 15.6% as compared to the same period last year. Profit attributable to owners of the Company increased by 33.0% year-on- year to RMB2,076.9 million (2018: RMB1,562.0 million).
Mengniu's four business divisions, namely room temperature, chilled, milk formula and ice cream products, advanced in steady strides together with the new business divisions such as cheese, fresh milk and overseas business. The Group also exerted in stimulating their growth potential. Through the construction of stronger brand image, launching of quality new products, as well as strengthening of channel distribution power, its growth in revenue was higher than industry and its net profit margin continued to grow, which contributed to a continued and stable high-quality growth.
During the period, room temperature product business actively focused on such star brands asMilk Deluxe , Just Yoghurt and Fruit Milk Drink , steadily pushing up its market share. The chilled product business focused on the two star brands Champion and Yoyi C , to develop functional products while maintaining and expanding its leading market share. The milk formula business continued to adjust its sales channel and product strategies and increased efforts in publicity through different channels, such that the growth in sales volume was facilitated. For ice cream products, efforts were devoted to the flagship brand Suibian . By a series of marketing events, the brand's chic image was reinforced.
Mengniu was named on the "Global Dairy Top 20" list published by Rabobank for the eleventh consecutive year and to be among the top 10 for the third consecutive year. Mengniu was placed 27th on BrandZ™'s list of most valuable Chinese brands, plus retained the top spot on the list of brand contribution, and was named for the first time the Most Trend-setting Brand. Mengniu again was placed second on the list of Kantar Worldpanel's "Most Chosen Brands in China". In addition, for the first time, Mengniu was named among the Brand Finance Global 500.
Mengniu received the "Asia Responsible Enterprise Award 2019 - Social Empowerment Category" from Enterprise Asia, the "2019 Top 60 Brands for Chinese Corporate Citizens' Responsibility" from the China Corporate Citizen Responsibility Brand Summit and the "Climate Leader Plant Award" from the Energy Foundation and China Council for an Energy Efficient Economy.
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (the "Company") is pleased to present the unaudited consolidated interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group" or "Mengniu") for the six months ended 30 June 2019, together with the comparative amounts. The interim results and condensed interim financial statements have been reviewed by the audit committee (the "Audit Committee") and the auditors of the Company.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
For the six months ended 30 June 2019
2019
2018
Notes
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenue
4
39,857,239
34,474,336
Cost of sales
(24,278,510)
(20,952,057)
Gross profit
15,578,729
13,522,279
Other income and gains
4
292,973
267,221
Selling and distribution expenses
(11,317,690)
(9,975,083)
Administrative expenses
(1,585,750)
(1,360,443)
Impairment losses on financial and contract
(88,817)
assets, net
(42,476)
Other expenses
5
(575,646)
(465,851)
Interest income
510,908
398,429
Finance costs
7
(321,917)
(226,497)
Share of profits/(losses) of associates
103,140
(100,514)
Profit before tax
6
2,595,930
2,017,065
Income tax expense
8
(435,298)
(358,502)
Profit for the period
2,160,632
1,658,563
Attributable to:
2,076,926
Owners of the Company
1,562,013
Non-controlling interests
83,706
96,550
2,160,632
1,658,563
Earnings per share attributable to ordinary
equity holders of the Company
(expressed in RMB per share)
11
0.531
Basic
0.400
Diluted
0.531
0.400
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the six months ended 30 June 2019
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
RMB'000
RMB'000
Profit for the period
2,160,632
1,658,563
Other comprehensive loss
Other comprehensive income/(loss) that may be reclassified
to profit or loss in subsequent periods:
Exchange differences:
(34,791)
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
(87,974)
Cash flow hedges:
Effective portion of changes in fair value of hedging
(12,988)
instruments arising during the period
17,838
Share of other comprehensive loss of associates
(3,742)
(12,794)
Net other comprehensive loss that may be reclassified to
profit or loss in subsequent periods
(51,521)
(82,930)
Other comprehensive income/(loss) that will not be
reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:
Equity investments designated at fair value through other
comprehensive income:
(15,176)
Changes in fair value
(143,816)
Share of other comprehensive income of an associate
78
-
Net other comprehensive loss that will not be reclassified to
profit or loss in subsequent periods
(15,098)
(143,816)
Other comprehensive loss, net of tax
(66,619)
(226,746)
Total comprehensive income for the period
2,094,013
1,431,817
Attributable to:
2,008,499
Owners of the Company
1,353,331
Non-controlling interests
85,514
78,486
2,094,013
1,431,817
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
30 June 2019
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
Notes
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
RMB'000
RMB'000
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
10,730,834
Property, plant and equipment
14,733,924
Construction in progress
1,495,644
2,203,125
Investment properties
64,231
73,785
Right-of-use assets
2(a)
1,336,319
-
Land use rights
-
1,120,666
Goodwill
4,334,109
4,681,492
Other intangible assets
2,157,831
2,298,075
Investments in associates
7,203,858
7,202,363
Deferred tax assets
1,042,350
1,041,626
Biological assets
-
1,136,600
Derivative financial instruments
10,271
28,598
Other financial assets
3,991,792
2,131,485
Long term prepayments
28,264
64,140
Total non-current assets
32,395,503
36,715,879
CURRENT ASSETS
14,616,086
Other financial assets
11,819,198
Derivative financial instruments
20,944
49,212
Inventories
3,137,441
4,281,919
Trade and bills receivables
12
4,186,726
2,891,973
Prepayments, other receivables and other assets
2,696,859
2,777,593
Pledged deposits
337,895
623,495
Cash and bank balances
4,731,344
7,297,988
29,727,295
29,741,378
Assets of a disposal group classified as held for sale
9
11,635,812
-
Total current assets
41,363,107
29,741,378
CURRENT LIABILITIES
7,022,891
Trade and bills payables
13
7,021,542
Other payables and accruals
8,106,414
10,889,417
Interest-bearing bank and other borrowings
9,150,242
6,522,915
Other loans
-
22,912
Derivative financial instruments
22,492
9,705
Deferred income
77,637
170,261
Income tax payable
298,094
472,366
24,677,770
25,109,118
Liabilities directly associated with the assets
10,314,969
-
classified as held for sale
9
Total current liabilities
34,992,739
25,109,118
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(continued)
30 June 2019
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
RMB'000
RMB'000
NET CURRENT ASSETS
6,370,368
4,632,260
TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES
38,765,871
41,348,139
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
4,993,571
Interest-bearing bank and other borrowings
8,192,400
Long term payables
-
814
Deferred income
255,233
856,120
Deferred tax liabilities
209,075
206,122
Derivative financial instruments
-
17,457
Other financial liabilities
1,632,671
1,610,947
Total non-current liabilities
7,090,550
10,883,860
NET ASSETS
31,675,321
30,464,279
EQUITY
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
357,902
Share capital
357,602
Treasury shares held under share award scheme
(176,518)
(218,717)
Other reserves
11,812,341
12,450,930
Retained earnings
14,699,475
12,622,549
26,693,200
25,212,364
Non-controlling interests
4,982,121
5,251,915
TOTAL EQUITY
31,675,321
30,464,279
