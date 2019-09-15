China Mengniu Dairy : Announcements and Notices - Discloseable Transaction Proposed Acquisition of the Entire Share Capital of Bellamy''s Australia Limited by Way of A Scheme of Arrangement

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED

中國蒙牛乳業有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2319)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF THE ENTIRE SHARE CAPITAL OF BELLAMY'S

AUSTRALIA LIMITED BY WAY OF A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT

The Board is pleased to announce that on 15 September 2019, the Company entered into the Scheme Implementation Deed with the Target, a globally recognised Australian organic infant formula and baby food provider whose shares are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:BAL). Pursuant to the Scheme Implementation Deed, the Company proposes to acquire all the Scheme Shares for a Scheme Consideration of AUD12.65 (equivalent to approximately HK$68.15) per Scheme Share. The Target Board intends to recommend the Proposed Acquisition to the Target Shareholders (other than the Excluded Shareholders) and implement the Scheme.

PRINCIPAL TERMS OF THE SCHEME IMPLEMENTATION DEED

The principal terms of the Scheme Implementation Deed are summarised as follows:

Date

15 September 2019

Parties

The Company The Target

Save and except for the 3,248,482 Target Shares (representing approximately 2.9% of the issued share capital of the Target) held by the Company as at the date of this announcement, to the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, the Target and its other ultimate beneficial owner(s) are independent of and not connected with the Company and its connected persons.

Implementation of the Scheme

Pursuant to the Scheme Implementation Deed, the Target Board intends to recommend the Proposed Acquisition to the Target Shareholders (other than the Excluded Shareholders) and implement the Scheme.