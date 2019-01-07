China Mengniu Dairy : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and Their Role and Function

CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED ʕႆˬԪุϞࠢʮ̡*
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2319)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION
The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited are set out below:
Executive Directors
Mr. Jeffrey, Minfang LU (Chief Executive Officer) Ms. WU Wenting
Non-executive Directors Mr. YU Xubo (Chairman) Mr. NIU Gensheng
Mr. Tim Ørting JØRGENSEN Mr. Pascal DE PETRINI
Independent Non-executive Directors
Mr. JIAO Shuge (alias JIAO Zhen) (Vice-Chairman) Mr. Julian Juul WOLHARDT
Mr. ZHANG Xiaoya
Mr. YAU Ka Chi
The Board has set up four board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.
|
Board Committee
Director
|
Audit Committee
|
Nomination Committee
|
Remuneration
Committee
|
Strategy and Development Committee
|
Mr. Jeffrey, Minfang LU
|
Member
|
Ms. WU Wenting
|
Member
|
Mr. YU Xubo
|
Chairman
|
Chairman
|
Mr. NIU Gensheng
|
Member
|
Mr. Tim Ørting JØRGENSEN
|
Member
|
Member
|
Mr. Pascal DE PETRINI
|
Member
|
Member
|
Mr. JIAO Shuge (alias JIAO Zhen)
|
Member
|
Mr. Julian Juul WOLHARDT
|
Member
|
Member
|
Chairman
|
Mr. ZHANG Xiaoya
|
Member
|
Mr. YAU Ka Chi
|
Chairman
Hong Kong, 7 January 2019
*
For identification purposes only
