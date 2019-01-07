China Mengniu Dairy : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and Their Role and Function

Log in
01/07/2019

CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED ʕ਷ႆˬԪุϞࠢʮ̡*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2319)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited are set out below:

Executive Directors

Mr. Jeffrey, Minfang LU (Chief Executive Officer) Ms. WU Wenting

Non-executive Directors Mr. YU Xubo (Chairman) Mr. NIU Gensheng

Mr. Tim Ørting JØRGENSEN Mr. Pascal DE PETRINI

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. JIAO Shuge (alias JIAO Zhen) (Vice-Chairman) Mr. Julian Juul WOLHARDT

Mr. ZHANG Xiaoya

Mr. YAU Ka Chi

The Board has set up four board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Board Committee

Director

Audit Committee

Nomination Committee

Remuneration

Committee

Strategy and Development Committee

Mr. Jeffrey, Minfang LU

Member

Ms. WU Wenting

Member

Mr. YU Xubo

Chairman

Chairman

Mr. NIU Gensheng

Member

Mr. Tim Ørting JØRGENSEN

Member

Member

Mr. Pascal DE PETRINI

Member

Member

Mr. JIAO Shuge (alias JIAO Zhen)

Member

Mr. Julian Juul WOLHARDT

Member

Member

Chairman

Mr. ZHANG Xiaoya

Member

Mr. YAU Ka Chi

Chairman

Hong Kong, 7 January 2019

*

For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 11:28:02 UTC



