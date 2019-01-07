China Mengniu Dairy : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and Their Role and Function

CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED ʕ਷ႆˬԪุϞࠢʮ̡*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2319)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited are set out below:

Executive Directors

Mr. Jeffrey, Minfang LU (Chief Executive Officer) Ms. WU Wenting

Non-executive Directors Mr. YU Xubo (Chairman) Mr. NIU Gensheng

Mr. Tim Ørting JØRGENSEN Mr. Pascal DE PETRINI

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. JIAO Shuge (alias JIAO Zhen) (Vice-Chairman) Mr. Julian Juul WOLHARDT

Mr. ZHANG Xiaoya

Mr. YAU Ka Chi

The Board has set up four board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Board Committee Director Audit Committee Nomination Committee Remuneration Committee Strategy and Development Committee Mr. Jeffrey, Minfang LU Member Ms. WU Wenting Member Mr. YU Xubo Chairman Chairman Mr. NIU Gensheng Member Mr. Tim Ørting JØRGENSEN Member Member Mr. Pascal DE PETRINI Member Member Mr. JIAO Shuge (alias JIAO Zhen) Member Mr. Julian Juul WOLHARDT Member Member Chairman Mr. ZHANG Xiaoya Member Mr. YAU Ka Chi Chairman Hong Kong, 7 January 2019

For identification purposes only