China Mengniu Dairy : Announcements and Notices - Proposed Bonds Issue
07/07/2019 | 09:18pm EDT
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED
中國蒙牛乳業有限公司*
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2319)
PROPOSED BONDS ISSUE
The Company proposes to conduct an international offering of the Bonds to professional investors (as defined in the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the laws of Hong Kong)) only.
The pricing of the Proposed Bonds Issue, including the aggregate principal amount, the issue price and interest rate, will be determined through a book-building exercise conducted by the Joint Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners. Upon finalising the terms of the Bonds, the Company, the Joint Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners will enter into a subscription agreement in respect of the Proposed Bonds Issue.
If the Bonds are issued, the proceeds of the Proposed Bonds Issue (after deducting underwriting commissions and estimated offering expenses) are intended to be used for refinancing the Company's existing loans, as well as for potential acquisitions in the future, general liquidity need, finance costs and future dividend distribution arrangement.
Application will be made to the Stock Exchange for listing of, and permission to deal in, the Bonds by way of debt issue to professional investors (as defined in the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the laws of Hong Kong)) only. Listing of the Bonds on the Stock Exchange is not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the Bonds or the Company.
As no binding agreement in relation to the Proposed Bonds Issue has been entered into as at the date of this announcement, the Proposed Bonds Issue may or may not materialise. The completion of the Proposed Bonds Issue is subject to market conditions and investors' interest. Investors and shareholders of the Company are urged to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.
Further announcements in respect of the Proposed Bonds Issue will be made by the Company should the subscription agreement in respect of the Proposed Bonds Issue be signed or as and when necessary.
THE PROPOSED BONDS ISSUE
Introduction
The Proposed Bonds Issue will only be offered in offshore transaction outside the United States, in compliance with Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act. None of the Bonds will be offered to the public in Hong Kong and none of the Bonds will be placed to any connected persons of the Company.
Use of Proceeds of the Bonds
Listing
GENERAL
DEFINITIONS
In this announcement, unless the context requires otherwise, the following expressions have the following meanings:
"Board"
"Bonds"
"Company"
the board of Directors
the bonds expected to be issued by the Company
China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, whose shares are listed on the Stock Exchange
"Director(s)"
the directors of the Company
"Hong Kong"
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's
Republic of China
"Joint Lead Managers and
BOCI Asia Limited, Citigroup Global Markets Limited., The
Joint Bookrunners"
Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, Standard
Chartered Bank, Société Générale, DBS Bank Ltd., and Bank of
China (Hong Kong) Limited
"Proposed Bonds Issue"
"Stock Exchange"
"U.S." or "United States"
"U.S. Securities Act"
Hong Kong, 8 July 2019
the proposed issue of the Bonds
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
the United States of America, its territories and possessions and all areas subject to its jurisdiction
the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended
By order of the Board
China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited
Jeffrey, Minfang Lu
Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director
