Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited    2319   KYG210961051

CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED

(2319)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 06/21
30.4 HKD   -0.65%
03:55aCoca-Cola, China Mengniu Dairy Sign Olympic Deal
DJ
03:46aCHINA MENGNIU DAIRY : Coca-Cola sign Olympic deal to 2032
RE
02:55aCHINA MENGNIU DAIRY : Coca-Cola sign Olympic deal to 2032
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China Mengniu Dairy : Coca-Cola sign Olympic deal to 2032

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/24/2019 | 03:46am EDT
134th session of International Olympic Committee in Lausanne

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (Reuters) - China Mengniu Dairy and Coca-Cola have signed a multi-year global Olympic deal as joint beverages and dairy sponsors starting from 2021 until 2032, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Monday.

While some reports put a $3 billion (£2.4 billion) price tag on the agreement, there were no financial details available and both Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey and Mengniu Chief Executive Jeffrey Lu refused to comment on the size of the deal.

Coca-Cola's previous deal ran to 2020 and the new agreement with China's top milk products manufacturer, which will span six Olympic Games, makes it the longest Olympic sponsor, the U.S. drinks maker having first supported the Games in 1928.

"It is a substantial arrangement. It is a profound partnership," said Quincey.

"With Mengniu, we saw an opportunity to expand the dairy aspect of the beverage category.

"We will be activating our own individual marketing plans, but we are pleased to be a joint partner with a well-respected dairy company that is well known to us in China."

The two companies are already working together in some aspects of their business in China.

The announcement is a major boost for the IOC, strengthening its financial future as interest in the world's biggest multi-sports event has waned in the last few years.

Mengniu is the latest Asian company to join as top sponsors after Bridgestone, Toyota and Alibaba in recent years and reflects the region's growing influence of global business.

"This long-term agreement is another demonstration of the relevance and stability of the Olympic Games in these times of uncertainty," IOC President Thomas Bach said.

His organisation will later award the 2026 Winter Olympics to either Milan or Stockholm. Four other cities had pulled out of the bidding, fearful of the Games' cost and size.

Beijing will host the 2022 Olympics, while the Summer Games of 2024 will be staged in Paris. Los Angeles has been awarded the 2028 Olympics.

Mengniu's Lu said the agreement was a key part of their global vision.

"This historic joint partnership deal, together with our global expansion plans, will help Mengniu promote our long-held values around quality and safety," Lu added.

"This is a vital step in our international strategy, and we are honoured to have the opportunity to build the positive reputation of Chinese food and beverage brands among consumers globally."

(Editing by Peter Rutherford)

By Karolos Grohmann
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED -0.65% 30.4 End-of-day quote.25.10%
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE) -0.21% 51.55 Delayed Quote.8.87%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPAN
03:55aCoca-Cola, China Mengniu Dairy Sign Olympic Deal
DJ
03:46aCHINA MENGNIU DAIRY : Coca-Cola sign Olympic deal to 2032
RE
02:55aCHINA MENGNIU DAIRY : Coca-Cola sign Olympic deal to 2032
RE
06/11CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for Distribution from shar..
FA
05/08Nestle, rivals vie for big baby formula prize in China's smaller cities
RE
05/07CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY : Onthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities ..
PU
05/03CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY : Announcements and Notices - Notice of Annual General Meeti..
PU
05/03CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY : Form of Proxy for Annual General Meeting
PU
05/03CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY : Circulars - General Mandates to Repurchase Shares and Issu..
PU
04/29CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY : Announcements and Notices - Resignation of Director, Appoi..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 77 225 M
EBIT 2019 4 650 M
Net income 2019 3 971 M
Debt 2019 5 928 M
Yield 2019 0,92%
P/E ratio 2019 26,52
P/E ratio 2020 21,93
EV / Sales 2019 1,43x
EV / Sales 2020 1,27x
Capitalization 105 B
Chart CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 27,3  CNY
Spread / Average Target 2,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Min Fang Lu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Xu Bo Yu Chairman
Ping Zhang Chief Financial Officer
Wei Zu Yu Vice President-Research, Development & Innovation
Gen Sheng Niu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED25.10%14 382
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP41.26%27 003
VIETNAM DAIRY PRODUCTS JSC--.--%9 585
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LTD.14.39%9 156
NESTLE (MALAYSIA) BERHAD--.--%8 279
A2 MILK COMPANY LTD--.--%7 651
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About