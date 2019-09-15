China Mengniu Dairy : Proposed Acquisition of the Entire Share Capital of Bellamy's Australia Limited by Way of a Scheme of Arrangement

CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED
(2319.HK)
Mengniu Announces Recommended Proposal
to Acquire 100% of Bellamy's Organic
September 2019
Proposed Acquisition of Bellamy's Organic
100% equity interest in Bellamy's Australia Limited ("Bellamy's Organic")
A leading Australian organic IMF and baby food company listed on the ASX
Unanimously recommended by the Board of Bellamy's Organic
Consideration
Cash consideration of AUD12.65 / share
Conditions
Subject to approval by Bellamy's Organic shareholders, regulatory approvals and other customary
conditions as outlined in scheme implementation deed
Execution of Scheme Implementation Deed: 15 September 2019
Timetable
Scheme Meeting: 4 December 2019
Implementation of Scheme: 24 December 2019
Highly Complementary Acquisition for Mengniu
Perfect The proposed acquisition represents an important step in the execution of Mengniu's key Strategic growth strategy: achieving break-through growth in IMF and seeking overseas market
Fit expansion1
Attractive
Growth
Driver
Brand
value to be
unlocked
Complementary
Offering and
Channels
Organic IMF and baby food market represents a highly attractive growth opportunity for Mengniu
Tremendous value in the "Bellamy's Organic" brand and Mengniu is uniquely positioned to unlock its potential in China
Bellamy's Organic super premium / premium product offerings are highly complementary to Mengniu's existing portfolio and distribution channels
Margin
Profile Higher profitability profile of Bellamy's Organic will assist with improving Mengniu's overall Improvement margin profile
Mengniu's Growth Strategy
IMF is one of the largest and fastest growing dairy segments in China
-
IMF's current contribution to Mengniu is still very low (c. 5%) comparing to other leading dairy players
-
It is Mengniu's strategic objective to speed up the development of our IMF business and increase its contribution
-
Enter into Australian market through indirect investment in Burra Foods in 2016
-
Indonesia Yoyi C factory commenced operation in 2018
-
Expand sales network in SEA
Proposed acquisition is in line with Mengniu's Growth Strategy in IMF market as well as overseas expansion plan
