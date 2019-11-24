Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited    2319   KYG210961051

CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED

(2319)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China Mengniu Dairy buys Kirin Australia unit for $407 million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/24/2019 | 08:05pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Boxes of Mengniu's milk products are seen at a supermarket in Beijing

China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd on Monday said its unit has entered into an agreement to buy Australia-based dairy and beverages firm Lion-Dairy & Drinks Pty Ltd for A$600 million($407 million).

Mengniu Dairy, part-owned by the Chinese government, is buying the producer of mainly milk-based beverages and yoghurt from a unit of Tokyo-listed Kirin Holdings Co Ltd.

According to a statement from China Megniu, Lion-Dairy has a leading market share position for a number of its product categories within Australia and also has a presence in international markets including South East Asia and China, primarily through yoghurt products.

China Mengniu's latest acquisition comes nearly two weeks after the Australian government gave conditional approval to the Chinese firm's acquisition of local infant formula maker Bellamy's Australia Ltd for A$1.43 billion.

Acquisitions by Chinese companies are facing increased scrutiny globally, particularly in the technology space, after the United States raised security concerns.

The Bellamy's decision showed that the Australian government is ready to welcome Chinese money into a politically sensitive industry at a time when relations between the countries have been strained.

($1 = 1.4736 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BELLAMY'S AUSTRALIA LIMITED -0.08% 13.17 End-of-day quote.80.16%
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED 0.86% 29.4 End-of-day quote.20.99%
CLASS III MILK FUTURES (DC) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 20.36 End-of-day quote.47.29%
CLASS IV MILK?FUTURES (GDK) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.06% 16.65 End-of-day quote.10.19%
DRY WHEY?FUTURES (DY) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 30.25 End-of-day quote.-35.37%
KIRIN GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 10.32% 0.139 End-of-day quote.10.32%
KIRIN HOLDINGS COMPANY, LIMITED -0.14% 2472.5 End-of-day quote.9.72%
NONFAT DRY MILK FUTURES (GNF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 115.3 End-of-day quote.27.05%
SHARE PLC 0.00% 30.5 Delayed Quote.34.07%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPAN
08:05pChina Mengniu Dairy buys Kirin Australia unit for $407 million
RE
06:33pCHINA MENGNIU DAIRY : Discloseable transaction acquisition of lion-dairy & drink..
PU
11/19CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY : Discloseable transaction - completion of disposal of a sub..
PU
11/14Australia approves China-government backed buyout of dairy firm Bellamy's
RE
11/14Australia approves China-government backed buyout of dairy firm Bellamy's
RE
11/14BELLAMY AUSTRALIA : Australia Approves $1 Billion Dairy Takeover by Chinese Buye..
DJ
09/18Australia's stance on Chinese investment gets fresh test with Bellamy's bid
RE
09/18Factbox - Foreign investment deals rejected by Australia
RE
09/16CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY : plans to buy infant formula maker Bellamy's for $983 milli..
RE
09/15CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY : Proposed Acquisition of the Entire Share Capital of Bellam..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 77 834 M
EBIT 2019 4 513 M
Net income 2019 4 963 M
Debt 2019 5 726 M
Yield 2019 1,04%
P/E ratio 2019 21,5x
P/E ratio 2020 22,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,41x
EV / Sales2020 1,30x
Capitalization 104 B
Chart CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 30,76  CNY
Last Close Price 26,45  CNY
Spread / Highest target 43,6%
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Min Fang Lu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Lang Chen Chairman
Ping Zhang Chief Financial Officer
Wei Zu Yu Vice President-Research, Development & Innovation
Gen Sheng Niu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED20.99%14 784
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.27.40%25 127
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED17.85%10 266
VIETNAM DAIRY PRODUCTS JSC--.--%9 110
NESTLE (MALAYSIA) BERHAD--.--%8 135
A2 MILK COMPANY LTD--.--%7 041
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group