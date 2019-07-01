Log in
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED

CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED

(2319)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China Mengniu Dairy : to exit dairy products making unit for $586 million cash

0
07/01/2019 | 09:26pm EDT
Mengniu's milk products are displayed at a supermarket in Beijing

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd said late on Monday it would sell its 51% stake in dairy products making unit Shijiazhuang Junlebao Dairy Co Ltd for 4.01 billion yuan ($585.51 million) cash to strengthen its financial position.

The dairy group will sell the stake to Shijiazhuang Penghai Venture Capital Fund and corporate management firm Shijiazhuang Junqian Enterprises Management Corp Ltd as it focuses on its core businesses and expansion of premium dairy products.

China Mengniu, which expects to gain 3.43 billion yuan before taxation from the disposal, said the deal would strengthen its balance sheet and overall financial position, and proceeds would be used for general working capital and to facilitate future investment opportunities.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 77 319 M
EBIT 2019 4 572 M
Net income 2019 3 890 M
Debt 2019 5 790 M
Yield 2019 0,90%
P/E ratio 2019 26,8x
P/E ratio 2020 22,1x
EV / Sales2019 1,43x
EV / Sales2020 1,26x
Capitalization 104 B
Chart CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 27,1  CNY
Last Close Price 26,6  CNY
Spread / Highest target 18,2%
Spread / Average Target 1,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Min Fang Lu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Xu Bo Yu Chairman
Ping Zhang Chief Financial Officer
Wei Zu Yu Vice President-Research, Development & Innovation
Gen Sheng Niu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED24.49%15 240
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP46.02%29 673
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LTD.15.66%10 111
VIETNAM DAIRY PRODUCTS JSC--.--%9 210
NESTLE (MALAYSIA) BERHAD--.--%8 466
A2 MILK COMPANY LTD--.--%7 242
