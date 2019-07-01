China Mengniu Dairy : to exit dairy products making unit for $586 million cash

The dairy group will sell the stake to Shijiazhuang Penghai Venture Capital Fund and corporate management firm Shijiazhuang Junqian Enterprises Management Corp Ltd as it focuses on its core businesses and expansion of premium dairy products.

China Mengniu, which expects to gain 3.43 billion yuan before taxation from the disposal, said the deal would strengthen its balance sheet and overall financial position, and proceeds would be used for general working capital and to facilitate future investment opportunities.

