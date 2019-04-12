Log in
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.

(600036)
China Merchants Bank : ·DATE OF BOARD MEETING

04/12/2019 | 05:08am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

םਠვБٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡

CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(H Share Stock Code: 03968)

(Preference Share Stock Code: 04614)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board of the Company will be held on Monday, 29 April 2019 for the purpose of considering and approving the announcement of the first quarterly results of the Company for the three months ended 31 March 2019 for publication.

By Order of the Board

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. Wang Liang Seng Sze Ka Mee Natalia

Joint Company Secretaries

12 April 2019

As at the date of this announcement the executive director of the Company is Tian Huiyu; the non-executive directors of the Company are Li Jianhong, Fu Gangfeng, Sun Yueying, Zhou Song, Hong Xiaoyuan, Zhang Jian, Su Min and Wang Daxiong; and the independent nonexecutive directors of the Company are Leung Kam Chung, Antony, Pan Chengwei, Zhao Jun, Wong See Hong, Li Menggang and Liu Qiao.

Disclaimer

China Merchants Bank Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 09:07:03 UTC
