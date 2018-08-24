Log in
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO. (600036)
China Merchants Bank : First-Half Net Profit Up 14% on Year to CNY44.76 Billion

08/24/2018 | 01:05pm CEST

BEIJING--China Merchants Bank (3968.HK) said Friday that its first-half net profit rose 14% from a year earlier, thanks to higher interest and fee income.

The Shenzhen-based lender said its profit for the six months through June stood at 44.76 billion yuan ($6.5 billion), up from 39.26 billion yuan the same period a year ago.

The bank's net interest income rose 8.6% on year to 77.01 billion yuan, while net nonfee and commission income rose 7.8% to 37.47 billion yuan.

The bank also reported 55.38 billion yuan in nonperforming loans at the end of June, down from 57.39 billion yuan at the end of 2017. The bad loans accounted for 1.43% of the total credit outstanding at the end of June, down from 1.61% at the end of last year.

Write to Grace Zhu at grace.zhu@wsj.com

Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 240 B
EBIT 2018 149 B
Net income 2018 80 431 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,45%
P/E ratio 2018 8,61
P/E ratio 2019 7,44
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,96x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,72x
Capitalization 712 B
Chart CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.
Duration : Period :
China Merchants Bank Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 30,9  CNY
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hui Yu Tian President, CEO & Executive Director
Jian Hong Li Chairman
Yuan Liu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hao Li CFO, Executive Director & First Executive VP
Jun Yuan Fu Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.-5.93%103 461
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.28%385 594
BANK OF AMERICA4.47%308 038
WELLS FARGO-3.38%282 322
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-12.90%274 181
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.89%235 229
