China Merchants Bank : First-Half Net Profit Up 14% on Year to CNY44.76 Billion

BEIJING--China Merchants Bank (3968.HK) said Friday that its first-half net profit rose 14% from a year earlier, thanks to higher interest and fee income.

The Shenzhen-based lender said its profit for the six months through June stood at 44.76 billion yuan ($6.5 billion), up from 39.26 billion yuan the same period a year ago.

The bank's net interest income rose 8.6% on year to 77.01 billion yuan, while net nonfee and commission income rose 7.8% to 37.47 billion yuan.

The bank also reported 55.38 billion yuan in nonperforming loans at the end of June, down from 57.39 billion yuan at the end of 2017. The bad loans accounted for 1.43% of the total credit outstanding at the end of June, down from 1.61% at the end of last year.

