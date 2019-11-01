China Merchants Bank : ·Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 3...
11/01/2019 | 05:58am EDT
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/10/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer
China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (the "Bank")
Date Submitted
01/11/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :
03968
Description :
H shares
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
Par value
capital
(See Remark 1)
shares
(RMB)
(RMB)
Balance at close of preceding month
4,590,901,172
1.00
4,590,901,172
Increase/(decrease)
0
0
Balance at close of the month
4,590,901,172
1.00
4,590,901,172
(2) Stock code :
600036
Description :
A Shares (Shanghai)
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
Par value
capital
(See Remark 1)
shares
(RMB)
(RMB)
Balance at close of preceding month
20,628,944,429
1.00
20,628,944,429
Increase/(decrease)
0
0
Balance at close of the month
20,628,944,429
1.00
20,628,944,429
2. Preference Shares
U.S. $1,000,000,000 4.40% Non- Cumulative Perpetual Offshore Preference Shares ("Offshore
(1)Stock code :
04614 Description : Preference Shares")
Authorised share
No. of Offshore
capital
preference
Par value
(See Remark 2)
shares
(RMB)
(U.S.$)
Balance at close of preceding month
50,000,000
100
1,000,000,000
Increase/(decrease)
0
0
0
Balance at close of the month
50,000,000
100
1,000,000,000
RMB27,500,000,000 (dividend yield of
4.81%, Non-Cumulative) Domestic
360028
Preference Shares ("Domestic
Stock code :
Description :
Preference Shares")
Authorised share
No. of
capital
preference
Par value
(See Remark 3)
shares
(RMB)
(RMB)
Balance at close of preceding month
275,000,000
100
27,500,000,000
Increase/(decrease)
0
0
0
Balance at close of the month
275,000,000
100
27,500,000,000
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
No. of other
Par value
Authorised share
classes of
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (Total
59,352,045,601
registered share capital and Preference Shares)
(RMB) :
(See Remark 4)
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
No. of preference shares
(1) USD
(2) Domestic
Offshore
No. of other
Preference
Preference
classes of
(1) H Shares
(2) A Shares
Shares
Shares
shares
Balance at close of
preceding month
4,590,901,172
20,628,944,429
50,000,000
275,000,000
N/A
Increase/ (decrease)
during the month
0
0
0
0
N/A
Balance at close of
the month
4,590,901,172
20,628,944,429
50,000,000
275,000,000
N/A
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of
No. of new shares of No. of new shares of
share option
issuer issued during
issuer which may be
scheme
the month pursuant
issued pursuant
including EGM
Movement during the month
thereto
thereto as at close of
approval date
the month
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
class of shares
issuable
Granted
Exercised
Cancelled
Lapsed
1.
N/A
( / /
)
shares
(Note 1)
2.
N/A
shares
(Note 1)
3.
N/A
( / /
)
shares
(Note 1)
Total A.
(Ordinary shares)
Nil
(Preference shares)
Nil
(Other class)
Nil
Total funds raised during the month from exercise
Nil
of options (State currency)
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer
issuer which
issued
may be
during the
issued
Nominal value
month
pursuant
Currency
at close of
Exercised
Nominal value
pursuant
thereto as at
Description of warrants
of nominal
preceding
during the
at close of the
thereto
close of the
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
value
month
month
month
month
1.
N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
2.
N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4.
N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Total B.
(Ordinary shares)
Nil
(Preference shares)
Nil
(Other class
)
Nil
A Shares
The initial conversion price is RMB19.02 per share, subject to adjustment
(26/05/2017)
H Shares
The initial conversion price is HK$21.06 per H Share, subject to adjustment
(26/05/2017)
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer
issuer which
issued
may be
during the
issued
month
pursuant
Amount at
pursuant
thereto as at
Currency of
close of
Converted
Amount at
thereto
close of the
amount
preceding
during the
close of the
month
Class and description
outstanding
month
month
month
1. Offshore Preference Shares, convertible compulsorily upon
occurrence of a trigger event
368,812,915
pursuant to the terms and
H Shares
conditions with respect to the
(See Remark
Offshore Preference Shares
U.S.$
1,000,000,000
Nil
1,000,000,000
Nil
5)
Stock code (if listed)
04614
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))
2. Domestic Preference Shares, convertible compulsorily upon
occurrence of a trigger event
1,445,846,477
pursuant to the terms and
A Shares
conditions with respect to the
(See Remark
Domestic Preference Shares
RMB
27,500,000,000
Nil
27,500,000,000
Nil
6)
Stock code (if listed)
360028
Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
N/A
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
4.
N/A
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
Disclaimer
China Merchants Bank Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
