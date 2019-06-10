China Merchants Bank : ·SUPPLEMENTAL CIRCULAR TO CONSIDER AND APPROVE THE PROPOSAL REGARDING THE ADDITIO...

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this supplemental circular or as to the action to be taken, you shall consult your stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd., you shall at once hand this supplemental circular, together with the First Circular, and the related proxy form and reply slip to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or the transferee.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this supplemental circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this supplemental circular.

招商銀 行股份有 限公司

CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(H Share Stock Code: 03968)

(Preference Share Stock Code: 04614)

SUPPLEMENTAL CIRCULAR

TO CONSIDER AND APPROVE THE PROPOSAL REGARDING THE

ADDITION OF DIRECTORS OF THE ELEVENTH SESSION OF

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND SUPERVISOR OF

THE ELEVENTH SESSION OF THE BOARD OF

SUPERVISORS OF

CHINA MERCHANTS BANK,

TO CONSIDER AND APPROVE THE PROPOSAL REGARDING THE

GENERAL MANDATE TO ISSUE WRITE-DOWN UNDATED

CAPITAL BONDS,

AND

SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE OF 2018 AGM

This supplemental circular should be read in conjunction with the First Circular.

A notice of the AGM to be held at the Conference Room, 5/F, China Merchants Bank Tower, 7088 Shennan Boulevard, Futian District, Shenzhen, Guangdong, the PRC, at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, 27 June 2019 is set out in the First Circular. A supplemental notice of the 2018 AGM dated 11 June 2019 is set out on pages 11 to 15 of this supplemental circular.

The additional resolutions will be presented at the AGM, the details of which are set out in the supplemental circular. The second proxy form for the AGM which contains the additional resolutions to be proposed at the AGM is enclosed herewith and also published on the websites of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (www.hkex.com.hk) and the Company (www.cmbchina.com). The second proxy form for the AGM enclosed herewith shall supersede the proxy form for the AGM enclosed with the First Circular. Shareholders who intend to appoint a proxy to attend the AGM shall complete the enclosed second proxy form for the AGM in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return the same not less than 24 hours before the time fixed for holding the AGM or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be). Completion and return of the second proxy form for the AGM will not preclude you from attending the AGM and voting in person if you so wish.