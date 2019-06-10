China Merchants Bank : ·SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE OF THE 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

招商銀 行股份有 限公司

CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(H Share Stock Code: 03968)

(Preference Share Stock Code: 04614)

SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE OF

THE 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (the "Company") published, amongst others, the notice of the 2018 annual general meeting (the "2018 Annual General Meeting" or "General Meeting") of China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (the "Notice") on 10 May 2019. Thereafter, upon consideration and approval by the 27th meeting of the Tenth Session of the board of Supervisors of the Company (the "Board of Supervisors") held on 30 May 2019, the sub-resolution regarding "Election of Mr. Jin Qingjun as external Supervisor of the Company" under the "Resolution regarding the Election of Shareholder Supervisors and External Supervisors of the Eleventh Session of the Board of Supervisors of China Merchants Bank", which was previously presented at the General Meeting for consideration, was revoked. Meanwhile, the Board of Supervisors considered and approved the "Proposal regarding Addition of Mr. Xu Zhengjun as Candidate for External Supervisor of the Eleventh Session of the Board of Supervisors". The "Proposal regarding Addition of Messrs. Sun Yunfei and Wang Daxiong as Candidates for Directors of the Eleventh Session of the Board of Directors" and the "Proposal regarding Addition of Mr. Tian Hongqi as Candidate for Independent Director of the Eleventh Session of the Board of Directors" were considered and approved by the 45th meeting of the Tenth Session of the board of Directors of the Company (the "Board of Directors") held on 30 May 2019. Subsequently, the "Proposal regarding the General Mandate to issue Write-down Undated Capital Bonds" was considered and approved by the 46th meeting of the Tenth Session of the Board of Directors held on 3 June 2019. Pursuant to the relevant requirements of the relevant laws and regulations such as the Company Law of the People's Republic of China and the Articles of Association, China Ocean Shipping Company Limited and China Merchants Finance Investment Holdings Co., Ltd., both being Shareholders holding more than 3% of the total issued Shares with voting rights in the Company, proposed the "Interim Proposal Regarding the Addition of Candidates for Directors of the Eleventh Session of the Board of Directors and Candidate for Supervisor of the Eleventh Session of the Board of Supervisors of China Merchants Bank" and the "Interim Proposal Regarding the General Mandate to Issue Write-down Undated Capital Bonds" respectively on 4 June 2019 as entrusted by the Board of Directors and the Board of Supervisors of the Company and submitted the above proposals in writing to the Board of Directors, and proposed the Board of Directors to submit such interim proposals for consideration and approval at the 2018 Annual General Meeting. For details, please refer to the supplemental circular of the Company dated 11 June 2019.