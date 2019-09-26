Log in
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.

(600036)
  Report  
China Merchants Bank : launches draft rules to ensure accurate reporting of profits

09/26/2019 | 08:48pm EDT

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's finance ministry on Thursday published draft rules on accounting practices of financial firms focusing on ensuring profits are accurately reported.

China has been cracking down on financial risk and its firms are dogged by accusations of account manipulation, ranging from maintaining two sets of accounts to avoid taxation to falsifying sales.

Under the rules published on the Ministry of Finance's official website, if money set aside for loss provision is more than twice that of regulatory requirements, the firm could be attempting to hide profits.

The loss provisioning ratio currently should be 150%.

The amount of tax a firm pays and also dividends paid to shareholders is linked to the profit it reports.

By the end of June, there were six A-share listed banks with a coverage ratio of more than 300%, including China Merchants Bank and Bank of Shanghai, the Shanghai Securities News said on Friday.

(Reporting by Wang Jing and Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF SHANGHAI CO. 1.18% 9.4 End-of-day quote.7.93%
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO. 2.53% 35.22 End-of-day quote.35.24%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 268 B
EBIT 2019 183 B
Net income 2019 89 879 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,11%
P/E ratio 2019 9,86x
P/E ratio 2020 8,72x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,29x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,07x
Capitalization 882 B
Technical analysis trends CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 38,03  CNY
Last Close Price 35,22  CNY
Spread / Highest target 36,3%
Spread / Average Target 7,98%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hui Yu Tian President, CEO & Executive Director
Jian Hong Li Chairman
Yuan Liu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Liang Wang Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Xiao Yuan Hong Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.35.24%120 330
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.19%377 247
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION18.71%272 268
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA3.97%265 132
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.90%217 045
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.26%190 348
