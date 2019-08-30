China Merchants China Direct Investments : ANNOUNCEMENT OF 2019 INTERIM RESULTS (in PDF)

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

1. BASIS OF PREPARATION

The condensed consolidated financial information has been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA") as well as with the applicable disclosure requirements of Appendix 16 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

The financial information relating to the year ended 31 December 2018 that is included in this results announcement as comparative information does not constitute the Company's statutory annual consolidated financial statements for that year but is derived from those financial statements. Further information relating to these statutory financial statements is as follows:

The Company has delivered the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 to the Registrar of Companies as required by section 662(3) of, and Part 3 of Schedule 6 to, the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance.

The Company's auditor has reported on those financial statements. The auditor's report was unqualified; did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying its report; and did not contain a statement under sections 406(2), 407(2) or (3) of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance.

2. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES

The condensed consolidated financial information has been prepared on the historical cost basis except for certain financial instruments, which are measured at fair values, as appropriate. Historical cost is generally based on the fair value of the consideration given in exchange for goods and services.

The accounting policies and methods of computation used in the condensed consolidated financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2019 are the same as those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018.

In the current interim period, the Group has applied, for the first time, the following amendments and interpretation to Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") issued by the HKICPA that are relevant for the preparation of the Group's condensed consolidated financial information: