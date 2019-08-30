China Merchants China Direct Investments : ANNOUNCEMENT OF 2019 INTERIM RESULTS (in PDF)
08/30/2019 | 06:01am EDT
CHINA MERCHANTS CHINA DIRECT INVESTMENTS LIMITED
招 商 局 中 國 基 金 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 133)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF 2019 INTERIM RESULTS
FINANCIAL RESULTS
The Board of Directors of China Merchants China Direct Investments Limited (the "Company") announces the unaudited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 as follows:
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Six months ended 30 June
2019
2018
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
NOTES
US$
US$
Net gain (loss) on financial assets
3
145,543,955
(62,000,711)
at fair value through profit or loss
Investment income
4
3,587,275
10,929,348
Other gains
824,428
656,419
Administrative expenses
(6,013,878)
(7,062,792)
Profit (loss) before taxation
6
143,941,780
(57,477,736)
Taxation
7
(32,543,881)
9,962,712
Profit (loss) for the period
111,397,899
(47,515,024)
Other comprehensive expense for the period
Item that will not be reclassified subsequently
to profit or loss
Exchange difference arising on translation
(2,361,607)
to presentation currency
(7,714,655)
Total comprehensive income (expense) for the period
109,036,292
(55,229,679)
Profit (loss) for the period attributable
111,397,899
to owners of the Company
(47,515,024)
Total comprehensive income (expense) for the period
109,036,292
attributable to owners of the Company
(55,229,679)
Basic earnings (loss) per share
8
0.731
(0.312)
1
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
NOTES
(unaudited)
(audited)
US$
US$
Non-current asset
Financial assets at fair value
698,845,479
579,151,538
through profit or loss
Current assets
Financial assets at fair value
51,780,955
55,058,638
through profit or loss
Other receivables and prepayments
2,493,520
5,239,397
Cash and cash equivalents
75,138,064
48,450,040
129,412,539
108,748,075
Current liabilities
27,580,090
27,620,833
Other payables
Dividend payable
18,279,962
-
Taxation payable
66,794
396,223
45,926,846
28,017,056
Net current assets
83,485,693
80,731,019
Total assets less current liabilities
782,331,172
659,882,557
Non-current liabilities
Financial liabilities designated at fair value
1,171,709
1,306,574
through profit or loss
Deferred taxation
115,347,965
83,520,815
116,519,674
84,827,389
Net assets
665,811,498
575,055,168
Capital and reserves
139,348,785
139,348,785
Share capital
10
Reserves
68,004,488
70,366,095
Retained profits
10
458,458,225
365,340,288
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
665,811,498
575,055,168
Net asset value per share
9
4.371
3.775
2
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
1. BASIS OF PREPARATION
The condensed consolidated financial information has been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA") as well as with the applicable disclosure requirements of Appendix 16 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").
The financial information relating to the year ended 31 December 2018 that is included in this results announcement as comparative information does not constitute the Company's statutory annual consolidated financial statements for that year but is derived from those financial statements. Further information relating to these statutory financial statements is as follows:
The Company has delivered the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 to the Registrar of Companies as required by section 662(3) of, and Part 3 of Schedule 6 to, the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance.
The Company's auditor has reported on those financial statements. The auditor's report was unqualified; did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying its report; and did not contain a statement under sections 406(2), 407(2) or (3) of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance.
2. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES
The condensed consolidated financial information has been prepared on the historical cost basis except for certain financial instruments, which are measured at fair values, as appropriate. Historical cost is generally based on the fair value of the consideration given in exchange for goods and services.
The accounting policies and methods of computation used in the condensed consolidated financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2019 are the same as those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018.
In the current interim period, the Group has applied, for the first time, the following amendments and interpretation to Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") issued by the HKICPA that are relevant for the preparation of the Group's condensed consolidated financial information:
HK(IFRIC) - Int 23 Amendments to HKAS 28 Amendments to HKFRSs
Uncertainty over income tax treatments Long-term interests in associates and joint ventures Annual improvements to HKFRSs 2015 - 2017 Cycle
The application of the above amendments to HKFRSs and interpretation in the current interim period has had no material effect on the amounts reported in this condensed consolidated financial information and/or disclosures set out in this condensed consolidated financial information.
3
3. NET GAIN (LOSS) ON FINANCIAL ASSETS AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS
The following is the analysis of net gain (loss) on investments of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019. The amounts of realised gain (loss) represent the difference between the fair value at the beginning of the period or purchase date in the period and the disposal date of financial instruments while the amounts of unrealised gain (loss) represent the change of fair value during the period of financial instruments held by the Group as at the period end:
Six months ended 30 June
2019
2018
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Net gain (loss) on financial assets at fair value through
US$
US$
profit or loss ("FVTPL")
Listed investments
8,272,042
6,813,386
Realised
Unrealised
95,898,625
(43,310,909)
Unlisted investments
41,373,288
Unrealised
(25,503,188)
Total
145,543,955
(62,000,711)
4. INVESTMENT INCOME
Investment income represents the income received and receivable on investments during the period as follows:
Six months ended 30 June
2019
2018
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
US$
US$
Interest income on bank deposits
469,810
350,961
Dividend income on financial assets at FVTPL
3,117,465
10,578,387
Total
3,587,275
10,929,348
4
5. SEGMENTAL INFORMATION
The Group's reportable segments, based on information reported to the chief operating decision maker for the purposes of resources allocation and performance assessment, are as follows:
Financial services: investees engaged in financial services activities.
Culture, media and consumption: investees engaged in culture, media and consumption activities.
Information technology: investees engaged in information technology activities.
Energy and resources: investees engaged in energy and resources activities.
The Group also invested in manufacturing, agriculture and education activities, none of these segments met the quantitative thresholds for the reportable segments in both current and prior periods. Accordingly, these were grouped in "Others" during the current period.
Information regarding the above segments is reported below.
The following is an analysis of the Group's reportable and operating segments for the period under review.
For the six months ended 30 June 2019
Reportable segments
Culture,
Total
Financial
media and
Information
Energy and
reportable
services
consumption
technology
resources
segments
Others
Total
US$
US$
US$
US$
US$
US$
US$
Net gain (loss) on financial assets
at FVTPL
112,855,052
20,760,479
12,665,387
1,028,801
147,309,719
(1,765,764)
145,543,955
Dividend income on financial assets
at FVTPL
2,442,686
674,779
-
-
3,117,465
-
3,117,465
Other gains
-
761,612
-
-
761,612
-
761,612
Segment profit (loss)
115,297,738
22,196,870
12,665,387
1,028,801
151,188,796
(1,765,764)
149,423,032
Unallocated:
- Administrative expenses
(6,013,878)
- Interest income on bank deposits
469,810
- Other gains
62,816
Profit before taxation
143,941,780
5
China Merchants China Direct Investments Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2019