China Merchants China Direct Investments : ANNOUNCEMENT OF AMENDMENT IN INVESTMENT POLICY (in PDF)

CHINA MERCHANTS CHINA DIRECT INVESTMENTS LIMITED

招商局中國基金有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 133)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF AMENDMENT IN INVESTMENT POLICY

Reference is made to the announcement of China Merchants China Direct Investments Limited (the "Company") dated 28 December 2000 in relation to the amendment in investment policy of the Company and the circular of the Company dated 28 December 2000 in relation to the notification of amendment in investment policy.

It is hereby announced that, with effect from the publication of this announcement, the investment policy of the Company is amended so as to facilitate it to invest not more than 10 percent of the Net Asset Value of the Company in China-concept shares through the secondary securities market. The previous restriction in relation to investments in hi-tech projects is removed.

The shareholders of the Company are notified of full particulars of the above amendment to the investment policy of the Company by a circular of the Company to its shareholders issued on 5 July 2019.

WANG Xiaoding

Hong Kong, 5 July 2019

As at the date hereof, the Executive Directors of the Company are Mr. CHU Lap Lik, Victor, Mr. WANG Xiaoding and Mr. TSE Yue Kit; the Non-executive Directors are Mr. ZHANG Jian, Mr. ZHANG Rizhong and Mr. KE Shifeng; and the Independent Non-executive Directors are Mr. LIU Baojie, Mr. TSANG Wah Kwong and Dr. LI Fang. In addition, Ms. KAN Ka Yee, Elizabeth is the Alternate Director to Mr. CHU Lap Lik, Victor.