Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Merchants China Direct Investments    0133   HK0133000726

CHINA MERCHANTS CHINA DIRECT INVESTMENTS

(0133)
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Merchants China Direct Investments : ANNOUNCEMENT OF AMENDMENT IN INVESTMENT POLICY (in PDF)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/04/2019 | 08:38pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA MERCHANTS CHINA DIRECT INVESTMENTS LIMITED

招商局中國基金有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 133)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF AMENDMENT IN INVESTMENT POLICY

Reference is made to the announcement of China Merchants China Direct Investments Limited (the "Company") dated 28 December 2000 in relation to the amendment in investment policy of the Company and the circular of the Company dated 28 December 2000 in relation to the notification of amendment in investment policy.

It is hereby announced that, with effect from the publication of this announcement, the investment policy of the Company is amended so as to facilitate it to invest not more than 10 percent of the Net Asset Value of the Company in China-concept shares through the secondary securities market. The previous restriction in relation to investments in hi-tech projects is removed.

The shareholders of the Company are notified of full particulars of the above amendment to the investment policy of the Company by a circular of the Company to its shareholders issued on 5 July 2019.

For and on behalf of

CHINA MERCHANTS CHINA DIRECT

INVESTMENTS LIMITED

WANG Xiaoding

Director

Hong Kong, 5 July 2019

As at the date hereof, the Executive Directors of the Company are Mr. CHU Lap Lik, Victor, Mr. WANG Xiaoding and Mr. TSE Yue Kit; the Non-executive Directors are Mr. ZHANG Jian, Mr. ZHANG Rizhong and Mr. KE Shifeng; and the Independent Non-executive Directors are Mr. LIU Baojie, Mr. TSANG Wah Kwong and Dr. LI Fang. In addition, Ms. KAN Ka Yee, Elizabeth is the Alternate Director to Mr. CHU Lap Lik, Victor.

Disclaimer

China Merchants China Direct Investments Ltd. published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 00:37:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA MERCHANTS CHINA DIRE
08:38pCHINA MERCHANTS CHINA DIRECT INVESTM : ANNOUNCEMENT OF AMENDMENT IN INVESTMENT P..
PU
05/28CHINA MERCHANTS CHINA DIRECT INVESTM : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETIN..
PU
05/17CHINA MERCHANTS CHINA DIRECT INVESTM : RECALL OF PART OF THE LOAN TO QINGHAI LAK..
PU
04/26CHINA MERCHANTS CHINA DIRECT INVESTM : ANTI-DILUTIVE INVESTMENT IN PONY AI (in P..
PU
04/23CHINA MERCHANTS CHINA DIRECT INVESTM : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (in PDF)
PU
04/15CHINA MERCHANTS CHINA DIRECT INVESTM : Net Asset Value (in PDF)
PU
04/15CHINA MERCHANTS CHINA DIRECT INVESTM : BREAKDOWN OF TOTAL ASSETS AS AT 31 MARCH ..
PU
03/15CHINA MERCHANTS CHINA DIRECT INVESTM : Net Asset Value (in PDF)
PU
2017CHINA MERCHANTS CHINA DIRECT INVESTM : CHANGE IN IMPORTANT FUNCTION OF DIRECTOR ..
PU
2017CHINA MERCHANTS CHINA DIRECT INVESTM : MAJOR TRANSACTION - DISPOSAL OF SHARES IN..
PU
More news
Chart CHINA MERCHANTS CHINA DIRECT INVESTMENTS
Duration : Period :
China Merchants China Direct Investments Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA MERCHANTS CHINA DIRE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Jian Zhang Chairman
Lap Lik Chu Executive Director
Yue Kit Tse Executive Director
Bao Jie Liu Independent Non-Executive Director
Shi Feng Ke Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA MERCHANTS CHINA DIRECT INVESTMENTS6.28%194
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LTD3.19%38 426
KOC HOLDING AS--.--%8 135
REMGRO LIMITED-2.48%7 426
KINNEVIK13.20%7 201
LIFCO AB (PUBL)63.82%5 233
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About