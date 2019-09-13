Log in
China Merchants China Direct Investments : NET ASSET VALUE

09/13/2019 | 12:07am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA MERCHANTS CHINA DIRECT INVESTMENTS LIMITED

招 商 局 中 國 基 金 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 133)

As at 31 August 2019, the unaudited consolidated net asset value per share of the Company was US$4.217 (HK$33.00).

Hong Kong, 13 September 2019

As at the date hereof, the Executive Directors of the Company are Mr. CHU Lap Lik, Victor, Mr. WANG Xiaoding and Mr. TSE Yue Kit; the Non-executive Directors are Mr. ZHANG Jian, Mr. ZHANG Rizhong and Mr. KE Shifeng; and the Independent Non-executive Directors are Mr. LIU Baojie, Mr. TSANG Wah Kwong and Dr. LI Fang. In addition, Ms. KAN Ka Yee, Elizabeth is the Alternate Director to Mr. CHU Lap Lik, Victor.

Disclaimer

China Merchants China Direct Investments Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 04:06:10 UTC
