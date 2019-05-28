China Merchants China Direct Investments : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 28 MAY 2019 (in PDF)

Financial Statements, the Report of the Directors and

China Merchants China Direct Investments Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the poll results in respect of the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of the Company held on 28 May 2019 as follows:

(b) To authorise the Board of Directors to fix the 77,202,595 0 Directors' fee. (100%) (0%) 4. To re-appoint Messrs. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as 77,271,630 0 Auditor and authorise the Directors to fix their (100%) (0%) remuneration. 5. To grant a general mandate to the Directors for the 77,198,595 0 buy-back of shares. (100%) (0%)

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the above resolutions, they were duly passed as ordinary resolutions.

As at the date of the AGM, there were a total of 152,333,013 shares of the Company in issue. The total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against all the resolutions proposed at the AGM was 152,333,013 shares. There were no shares entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions at the AGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and there were no shares requiring the holders to abstain from voting at the AGM under the Listing Rules.

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Share Registrar of the Company, acted as scrutineer for the poll at the AGM.

By Order of the Board

ZHANG Jian

Chairman

Hong Kong, 28 May 2019

As at the date hereof, the Executive Directors of the Company are Mr. CHU Lap Lik, Victor, Mr. WANG Xiaoding and Mr. TSE Yue Kit; the Non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. ZHANG Jian, Mr. ZHANG Rizhong and Mr. KE Shifeng; and the Independent Non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. LIU Baojie, Mr. TSANG Wah Kwong and Dr. LI Fang. Besides, Ms. KAN Ka Yee, Elizabeth is the Alternate Director to Mr. CHU Lap Lik, Victor.

