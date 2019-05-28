Log in
CHINA MERCHANTS CHINA DIRECT INVESTMENTS

(0133)
China Merchants China Direct Investments : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 28 MAY 2019 (in PDF)

05/28/2019 | 05:05am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA MERCHANTS CHINA DIRECT INVESTMENTS LIMITED

招 商 局 中 國 基 金 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code : 133)

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 28 MAY 2019

The Company is pleased to announce the poll results in respect of the resolutions proposed at the AGM.

China Merchants China Direct Investments Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the poll results in respect of the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of the Company held on 28 May 2019 as follows:

Number of Votes (%)

Ordinary Resolutions

For

Against

1.

To receive and consider the

Audited

Consolidated

77,201,314

0

Financial Statements, the Report of the Directors and

(100%)

(0%)

the Independent Auditor's Report for the year ended 31

December 2018.

2.

(a)

To declare a final dividend of

US$0.07

per

77,271,630

0

share for the year ended 31 December 2018.

(100%)

(0%)

(b)

To declare a special dividend of US$0.05 per

77,271,630

0

share for the year ended 31 December 2018.

(100%)

(0%)

3.

(a)

(1)To re-elect

Mr. CHU Lap Lik, Victor

as

45,437,471

31,834,159

Director.

(58.80%)

(41.20%)

(2)To re-elect

Mr.

ZHANG

Rizhong

as

76,245,087

1,026,543

Director.

(98.67%)

(1.33%)

(3)To re-elect Dr. LI Fang as Director.

76,974,301

297,329

(99.62%)

(0.38%)

1

(b)

To authorise the Board of Directors to fix the

77,202,595

0

Directors' fee.

(100%)

(0%)

4.

To

re-appoint Messrs. Deloitte

Touche Tohmatsu as

77,271,630

0

Auditor and authorise the Directors to fix their

(100%)

(0%)

remuneration.

5.

To

grant a general mandate to

the Directors for the

77,198,595

0

buy-back of shares.

(100%)

(0%)

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the above resolutions, they were duly passed as ordinary resolutions.

As at the date of the AGM, there were a total of 152,333,013 shares of the Company in issue. The total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against all the resolutions proposed at the AGM was 152,333,013 shares. There were no shares entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions at the AGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and there were no shares requiring the holders to abstain from voting at the AGM under the Listing Rules.

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Share Registrar of the Company, acted as scrutineer for the poll at the AGM.

By Order of the Board

ZHANG Jian

Chairman

Hong Kong, 28 May 2019

As at the date hereof, the Executive Directors of the Company are Mr. CHU Lap Lik, Victor, Mr. WANG Xiaoding and Mr. TSE Yue Kit; the Non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. ZHANG Jian, Mr. ZHANG Rizhong and Mr. KE Shifeng; and the Independent Non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. LIU Baojie, Mr. TSANG Wah Kwong and Dr. LI Fang. Besides, Ms. KAN Ka Yee, Elizabeth is the Alternate Director to Mr. CHU Lap Lik, Victor.

2

Disclaimer

China Merchants China Direct Investments Ltd. published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 09:03:05 UTC
