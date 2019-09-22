China Merchants Land : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - ACQUISITION OF LAND USE RIGHT IN XI'AN CITY, THE PRC

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA MERCHANTS LAND LIMITED

招商局置地有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 978)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

ACQUISITION OF LAND USE RIGHT IN XI'AN CITY, THE PRC

ACQUISITION OF LAND USE RIGHT

The Board is pleased to announce that on 20 September 2019, Nanjing Zhaoping Lisheng, an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has successfully won a bidding in respect of the land use right of the Land situated at Xi'an City of the PRC at the price of RMB141.6 million. Xi'an Land Bureau has issued to Nanjing Zhaoping Lisheng the Land Transfer Confirmation dated 20 September 2019. Nanjing Zhaoping Lisheng shall enter into the Land Use Rights Grant Contract with Xi'an Land Bureau in relation to the Acquisition within 10 working days after the Land Transfer Confirmation is issued.

The Acquisition is regarded as a qualified property acquisition under Rule 14.04(10C) of the Listing Rules as the Acquisition involves an acquisition of governmental land(s) from a PRC Governmental Body (as defined under the Listing Rules) through an auction governed by the PRC laws (as defined under the Listing Rules), which is undertaken by the Group on a sole basis in its ordinary and usual course of business.

As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) in respect of the consideration of the Acquisition exceeds 5% but is less than 25%, the Acquisition constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company and is subject to the notification and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.