China Merchants Port : Bai Jingtao Met with Delegation of the Brazilian Government

10/25/2019 | 05:56am EDT

Bai Jingtao Met with Delegation of the Brazilian Government

On 24th October, 2019, Dr. Bai Jingtao, the CEO of China Merchants Port Group Company Limited ('CMPort') met with Onyx Lorenzoni, Brazilian Minister Chief of Staff of the Presidency, and his entourage, in Beijing . Mr. Lu Yongxin, Deputy General Manager of CMPort, accompanied the meeting.

As a member of the Brazilian President's official delegation to China, the Minister Chief of Staff of the Presidency came to Beijing to discuss matters related to economic and trade cooperation with Chinese government departments and enterprises. On behalf of CMPort, Bai Jingtao welcomed the visit of the Minister Chief, and introduced the core business of China Merchants Group ('CMG') and CMPort worldwide. Bai Jingtao said: 'As members of BRICs, China and Brazil has strong complementarity in economic and trade cooperation and share broad prospects for development. The investment activities of CMPort in Brazil have been developing smoothly so far. At the same time, we are looking forward to promote the 'Port-Park-City' model of CMG in Brazil; we would like to invite the Minister Chief to visit Shekou, Shenzhen.'

Onyx Lorenzoni thanked the warm hospitality from China during his visit，and he emphasized the important mission of his visit is to promote the Brazilian government's Investment Partnership Program (PPI). He welcomed Chinese companies to invest in infrastructure projects including ports in Brazil, and wished to expand cooperation in highways, railways, shipbuilding and other industries according to the industrial specialties of CMG. President Jair Bolsonaro and the current Brazilian government are pragmatic in their work. They are about to approve the largest tax reform plan in the history of the country, further increase preferential policies for foreign investments and enhance the protection mechanism for foreign investments. The Brazilian government highly expects CMPort's participation on Santos Port as well as other privatization projects, and looking forward to CMPort's constructive opinions.

The meeting was also attended by Seillier, Special Secretary of the PPI, Escoto, Head of Investment Department of the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex-Brazil), and officials of the Embassy of Brazil in China. Mr. Guidong, Executive General Manager of Investment and Development Department of CMPort, Mr. Qian Li, Deputy General Manager of Administration Department of CMPort, and other relevant personnel participated in the above activities.

Disclaimer

China Merchants Port Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2019 09:55:05 UTC
