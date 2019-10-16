China Merchants Port : CMPort Attends The China Marine Economy Expo

CMPort Attends The China Marine Economy Expo

Under the sincere greetings from Chinese President Xi Jingping, the 2019 China Marine Economy Expo ('CMEE') held its opening ceremony in Shenzhen on 15thOctober, 2019.

CMEE aims to build a national exhibition of marine economy integrating technology exchange, product display, achievement trade, high-end forum and investment attraction, in order to promote the implementation of the strategy of 'maritime power', as well as accelerate the construction of Shenzhen as a pilot demonstration area of socialism with Chinese characteristics and a global marine center city.

Before the opening ceremony, the chairman of China Merchants Group Limited ('CMG') Mr. Li Jianhong gave a detailed introduction of CMG's polar cruises construction, the business layout under the Belt and Road Initiative to the Minister of the Ministry of Natural Resources of the PRC Mr. Lu Hao and other honorable guests, and had discussions on topics such as CMG's active participation in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and helping to build Shenzhen into a pilot demonstration area of socialism with Chinese characteristics with visiting leaders.

This is the 3rd time that CMG has participated in CMEE as the major co-organiser. In its 1,000sqm exhibition hall, CMG displayed its major industrial sectors including China Merchants Port Group Holdings Company Limited ('CMPort') through graphics, statistics and models.

Guided by the vision'To be a world class comprehensive port service provider' and supported by its domestic, overseas and innovation strategies, CMPort strives to strengthen its core competencies in global throughput, market share, port service businesses, management, resource efficiency, productivity and brand building among others.

As one of the important subsidiaries of CMG, CMPort is the World's leading public port developer, investor and operator. CMPort presented its global network amongst China major coastal hub ports and major global shipping lines as well as its achievements on the construction of Intelligence Port during the exhibition.

About CMEE

China Marine Economy Expo is a high-end international platform built for marine economic exchange and cooperation and built to serve the national strategies of building the 21st century maritime silk road, building China into a maritime power and implementing innovation-driven development, civil-military integration and coordinated regional development. As the only comprehensive marine exposition of national level in China and an international economic and trading fair, it is also known as the 'No.1 Marine Expo in China' CMEE is dedicated to serving for the development of marine economy into a strategic emerging industry and an important area for high-quality growth and serving for the construction of the 21st century maritime silk road, Guang-dong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, Beibu Gulf Economic Rim and the Comprehensive Pilot Zone for Marine Economy in Guangdong.