China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited

CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS COMPANY LI

(0144)
  Report  
News 
News

China Merchants Port : CMPort Attends The China Marine Economy Expo

0
10/16/2019 | 12:03am EDT

CMPort Attends The China Marine Economy Expo

Under the sincere greetings from Chinese President Xi Jingping, the 2019 China Marine Economy Expo ('CMEE') held its opening ceremony in Shenzhen on 15thOctober, 2019.

CMEE aims to build a national exhibition of marine economy integrating technology exchange, product display, achievement trade, high-end forum and investment attraction, in order to promote the implementation of the strategy of 'maritime power', as well as accelerate the construction of Shenzhen as a pilot demonstration area of socialism with Chinese characteristics and a global marine center city.

Before the opening ceremony, the chairman of China Merchants Group Limited ('CMG') Mr. Li Jianhong gave a detailed introduction of CMG's polar cruises construction, the business layout under the Belt and Road Initiative to the Minister of the Ministry of Natural Resources of the PRC Mr. Lu Hao and other honorable guests, and had discussions on topics such as CMG's active participation in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and helping to build Shenzhen into a pilot demonstration area of socialism with Chinese characteristics with visiting leaders.

This is the 3rd time that CMG has participated in CMEE as the major co-organiser. In its 1,000sqm exhibition hall, CMG displayed its major industrial sectors including China Merchants Port Group Holdings Company Limited ('CMPort') through graphics, statistics and models.

Guided by the vision'To be a world class comprehensive port service provider' and supported by its domestic, overseas and innovation strategies, CMPort strives to strengthen its core competencies in global throughput, market share, port service businesses, management, resource efficiency, productivity and brand building among others.

As one of the important subsidiaries of CMG, CMPort is the World's leading public port developer, investor and operator. CMPort presented its global network amongst China major coastal hub ports and major global shipping lines as well as its achievements on the construction of Intelligence Port during the exhibition.

About CMEE

China Marine Economy Expo is a high-end international platform built for marine economic exchange and cooperation and built to serve the national strategies of building the 21st century maritime silk road, building China into a maritime power and implementing innovation-driven development, civil-military integration and coordinated regional development. As the only comprehensive marine exposition of national level in China and an international economic and trading fair, it is also known as the 'No.1 Marine Expo in China' CMEE is dedicated to serving for the development of marine economy into a strategic emerging industry and an important area for high-quality growth and serving for the construction of the 21st century maritime silk road, Guang-dong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, Beibu Gulf Economic Rim and the Comprehensive Pilot Zone for Marine Economy in Guangdong.

Disclaimer

China Merchants Port Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 04:02:10 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 9 609 M
EBIT 2019 7 704 M
Net income 2019 8 214 M
Debt 2019 32 764 M
Yield 2019 8,56%
P/E ratio 2019 5,01x
P/E ratio 2020 8,23x
EV / Sales2019 7,81x
EV / Sales2020 7,46x
Capitalization 42 320 M
Chart CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 18,07  HKD
Last Close Price 12,38  HKD
Spread / Highest target 97,9%
Spread / Average Target 46,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jing Tao Bai Managing Director & Executive Director
Gang Feng Fu Chairman
Ling Wen Chief Financial Officer
Ying Hay Kut Independent Non-Executive Director
Yip Wah Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-12.82%5 360
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO LTD13.90%19 547
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE5.51%11 619
DP WORLD PLC--.--%11 554
MISC BHD--.--%8 961
WESTPORTS HOLDINGS BHD--.--%3 415
