China Merchants Port : Form of Election

ሗίϤ࿡䂓ʿ܆ɹ Please fold and seal here

THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

Ϥɗࠅ΁dሗуஈଣ

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability under the Companies Ordinance)

€࣬ኽʮ̡ૢԷ׵࠰ಥൗ̅ϓͭʘϞࠢʮ̡

(Stock Code: 00144) €ٰ΅˾໮j00144

INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2018 OF HK$0.22 PER SHARE,

(THE "INTERIM DIVIDEND") IN THE FORM OF SCRIP DIVIDEND WITH CASH OPTION

࿚Їɚཧɓɞϋʬ˜ɧɤ˚˟ʬࡈ˜ʘʕಂٰࢹӊٰɚɤɚಥ̀d˜ʕಂٰࢹ™dึમ՟˸ٰ˾ࢹdઓٰ؇̙፯኿ϗ՟ତږ

FORM OF ELECTION ፯኿ڌࣸ

IF YOU WISH TO RECEIVE ONLY SHARES FOR THE INTERIM DIVIDEND, DO NOT COMPLETE THIS FORM νᏝఱʕಂٰࢹΌ௅ϗ՟ٰ΅٫dʔ͜෬ᄳ͉ڌࣸ

IF YOU WISH TO RECEIVE CASH IN LIEU OF THE ALLOTMENT OF SHARES FOR THE INTERIM DIVIDEND OF HK$0.22 PER SHARE EITHER IN WHOLE OR IN PART OR IF YOU WISH TO MAKE A PERMANENT ELECTION TO RECEIVE CASH IN LIEU OF SHARES IN FUTURE YOU MUST COMPLETE THIS FORM AND RETURN IT TO COMPUTERSHARE HONG KONG INVESTOR SERVICES LIMITED, 17M FLOOR, HOPEWELL CENTRE, 183 QUEEN'S ROAD EAST, WAN CHAI, HONG KONG SO AS TO ARRIVE NOT LATER THAN 4:30 P.M. ON THURSDAY, 1 NOVEMBER 2018.

νᏝఱΌ௅א௅ʱʕಂٰࢹӊٰɚɤɚಥ̀ৣ೯ʘٰ΅፯኿ϗ՟ତږאνᏝ׵˚ܝڗಂ፯኿ϗ՟ତږdۆ௰፰඲׵ɚཧɓɞϋɤɓ˜ɓ˚݋ಂ̬ɨʹ̬ࣛɧɤʱਗ਼ڌࣸ෬ѼʹΫ࠰ಥᝄ˺ެ Χɽ༸؇ 183 ໮Υձʕː 17M ᅽ࠰ಥʕ̯ᗇՎ೮াϞࠢʮ̡f

BOX A ͠ᙷ

NAME(S) AND ADDRESS OF SHAREHOLDER(S)

ٰ؇֑Τʿήѧ

REGISTERED SHAREHOLDINGBOX B ɔᙷ

ON 2 OCTOBER 2018 ίɚཧɓɞϋ ɤ˜ɚ˚೮া ܵϞʘٰᅰ

ELECTION FOR CASH (INTERIM DIVIDEND ONLY)

̥ఱʕಂٰࢹ፯኿ϗ՟ତږ

IF YOU ELECT FOR PAYMENT IN CASH OF HK$0.22 PER SHARE IN LIEU OF SHARES FOR THE INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR THE WHOLE OR PART OF YOUR REGISTERED SHAREHOLDING, INSERT IN BOX C THE NUMBER OF SHARES IN RESPECT OF

WHICH THE INTERIM DIVIDEND IS TO BE PAID IN CASH.

νᏝఱΤɨʘΌ௅א௅ʱٰ΅፯኿ϗ՟ତږӊٰɚɤɚಥ̀d˾ಁ˸ٰ΅ৣ೯ʘʕಂٰࢹdሗ ί˯ᙷʫ෬ɪ፯኿ϗ՟ତږʕಂٰࢹʘٰᅰf

NOTE: IF YOU DO NOT SPECIFY THE NUMBER OF SHARES IN RESPECT OF WHICH YOU WISH TO RECEIVE CASH OR IF YOU ELECT TO RECEIVE CASH IN RESPECT

OF A GREATER NUMBER OF SHARES THAN YOUR REGISTERED HOLDING, THEN IN EITHER CASE YOU WILL BE DEEMED TO HAVE EXERCISED YOUR ELECTION TO RECEIVE CASH IN RESPECT OF ALL THE SHARES REGISTERED IN YOUR NAME(S).

ڝൗj

ν͊Ϟൗ׼จ૧ϗ՟ତږʘٰᅰdאνהൗ׼፯኿ϗ՟ତږʘٰᅰ༰೮াίΤɨ٫މεdۆίϤՇ၇ઋҖɨdტɨਗ਼஗ൖމʊఱΤɨΌ௅ٰ΅፯኿ϗ՟ତږሞf

PERMANENT ELECTION FOR CASH ڗಂ፯኿ϗ՟ତږ

IF YOU PERMANENTLY ELECT TO RECEIVE CASH IN LIEU OF SHARES IN RESPECT OF THE INTERIM DIVIDEND AND ALL FUTURE DIVIDENDS FOR THE WHOLE OF YOUR REGISTERED SHAREHOLDING, PLEASE WRITE "√ " IN BOX D.

νᏝఱΤɨʘΌ௅ٰ΅ʘʕಂٰࢹʿ˚ܝΌ௅ٰࢹڗಂ፯኿ϗ՟ତږdۆሗίɕᙷʫ෬ᄳ˜√™οf

NOTES: IF YOU WISH TO ELECT TO RECEIVE PART ONLY OF THE INTERIM DIVIDEND IN CASH YOU CANNOT MAKE A PERMANENT ELECTION. A PERMANENT ELECTION CANNOT BE MADE IN RESPECT OF PART OF YOUR SHAREHOLDING. IF A PERMANENT ELECTION IS MADE YOU WILL NOT RECEIVE NOTICE OF ANY FUTURE RIGHT OF ELECTION NOR A FORM OF ELECTION. A PERMANENT ELECTION CAN BE REVOKED BY WRITTEN NOTICE TO COMPUTERSHARE HONG KONG INVESTOR SERVICES LIMITED NO LATER THAN 4:30 P.M. ON THURSDAY, 1 NOVEMBER 2018.

ڝൗjν ტɨ̥ఱϤධʕಂٰࢹՉʕ௅ʱ፯኿ϗ՟ତږdۆʔঐЪ̈ڗಂϗ՟ତږʘ፯኿fٰ ؇ν૧ڗಂ፯኿ϗ՟ତږdۆ̀඲ఱՉΌ௅ٰ΅Ъ̈Ϥධ፯኿fٰ؇νڗಂ፯኿ϗ՟ତږdۆ ˚ܝਗ਼ʔึΎᐏஷٝ፯኿ᛆdΝࣛ͵ʔึΎᐏ੔ʚ፯኿ڌࣸfٰ؇̙׵ɚཧɓɞϋɤɓ˜ɓ˚ ݋ಂ̬ɨʹ̬ࣛɧɤʱۃΣ࠰ಥʕ̯ᗇՎ೮াϞࠢʮ̡೯ࣣ̈ࠦஷٝ˸࿞Ϋڗಂ፯኿ϗ՟ତږ ܸͪf

THIS FORM IS FOR THE USE ONLY OF THE SHAREHOLDER(S) NAMED IN BOX A. NO ACKNOWLEDGEMENT OF RECEIPT OF THIS FORM WILL BE ISSUED.

͉ڌ̥ࣸԶ͠ᙷהܸ֛ʘٰ؇Դ͜f͉ʮ̡ʔึఱϗՑ͉ڌࣸɓԫ೯ഗϗኽf

SHARE CERTIFICATES AND/OR CHEQUES FOR THE CASH ENTITLEMENT WILL BE SENT BY ORDINARY POST ON OR AROUND 15 NOVEMBER 2018 TO THE SHAREHOLDER(S) AT THEIR RISK TO THE ADDRESS ABOVE OR, IN THE CASE OF CHEQUES, IN ACCORDANCE WITH STANDING INSTRUCTIONS (IF ANY).

ٰୃʿ€אତږٰࢹ˹ಛ˕ୃਗ਼˸౷ஷඉ჈ʘ˙όܲɪ˖הൗ׼ʘήѧ׵ɚཧɓɞϋɤɓ˜ɤʞ˚אۃܝ੔೯ʚٰ؇dνϞඉႬdٰ͟؇וዄப΂f˹ಛ˕ୃਗ਼ٰܲ؇ה೯̈ʘ΂О຾੬׌ ܸͪ੔ʚٰ؇€νϞf

PLEASE SIGN BELOW IF YOU ELECT FOR CASH IN LIEU OF SHARES FOR THE INTERIM DIVIDEND OR PERMANENTLY ELECT FOR CASH IN LIEU OF SHARES FOR THE INTERIM DIVIDEND AND ALL FUTURE DIVIDENDS. FAILURE TO COMPLETE, SIGN AND RETURN THIS FORM WILL RESULT IN YOUR INTERIM DIVIDEND BEING MADE IN THE FORM OF SHARES.

νᏝఱʕಂٰࢹ፯኿ϗ՟ତږdאνᏝఱʕಂٰࢹʿ˚ܝɓʲٰࢹڗಂ፯኿ϗ՟ତږdۆሗίɨ˖ᖦ໇fٰ؇ʔ෬Ѽeᖦ໇ʿʹΫϤڌࣸਗ਼ึϗ՟ٰ΅Ъމʕಂٰࢹf

(1) ................................................................ (2) ................................................................. (3) ................................................................ (4) ...............................................................

(USUAL SIGNATURE(S)€) ࿕͜ᖦΤό

DATE ˚ಂj

TEL. NO.

ཥ༑໮ᇁ

NOTES ڝൗj (i)IN THE CASE OF JOINT HOLDERS, ALL MUST SIGN. הϞᑌΤܵϞɛѩ඲ᖦ໇f

(ii)

IN THE CASE OF A CORPORATION, THIS FORM SHOULD BE SIGNED ON ITS BEHALF BY A DULY AUTHORISED OFFICER, WHOSE OFFICE SHOULD BE STATED. ٰ؇ν᙮جྠdۆڌࣸ඲͍͟όᐏબᛆɛᖦ໇dԨ඲ൗ׼ᖦ໇ɛʘᔖЗf